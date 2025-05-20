This Attractive Scottish Village On The Coast Promises Waterfront Pubs, Shops, And Views
As Scotland's longest sea loch, Loch Fyne has a beautiful collection of villages, islands, and explorable towns, but while some of them are getting better known, such as Inveraray and the Isle of Bute (at the southern end of the loch in the Firth of Clyde), others are still a bit of a secret. Tarbert is the latter, an idyllic lochside village alive with dreamy views, traditional pubs and restaurants, and a waterfront filled with colorful houses, not too dissimilar from the breathtaking landscapes of the Isle of Skye. Tarbert, sometimes spelled "Tarbet," is an old Gaelic word for an isthmus, as it sits on a bit of land that separates Loch Fyne from Loch Long.
Tarbert is a great option for exploring the local region, as it's on the iconic Five Ferries route, a cycle and ferry trail connecting various spots by scenic cycleways and five ferry journeys. Furthermore, Tarbert is on the award-winning West Highland Line railway connecting Glasgow to Mallaig.
The easiest route to Tarbert is via Glasgow — from there, you can take the train directly from Queen Street station to the Arrochar and Tarbert station, which serves both Tarbert and nearby Arrochar. The journey is relatively short at 1 hour and 13 minutes, but the scenery, with tumbling hills and glittering lochs, is stunning. The closest airport is Glasgow Airport, but international travelers may need to fly into Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. From Edinburgh, you can travel by train in around 3 hours, but you'll need to change trains in Glasgow.
Exploring the loch and the landscapes of Tarbert
Quaint little Tarbert is quintessential Scotland. There, you'll find a glistening loch surrounded by the hikeable undulations of the Arrochar Alps, great food and drink options in the village, and the Tarbert Castle ruins sitting sentinel-like atop a hill. But of course, the highlight of the Scottish highlands is always those wonderful lochs. From the village, you'll find the boat-speckled harbour easily, where tours of Loch Fyne are offered frequently. The most spectacular of these boats is The P.S. Waverley. The Waverley is the last sea-going paddle steamer left in the world with two distinctive, red-painted smokestacks that make her an iconic sight. She stops in Tarbert weekly every summer.
While Tarbert Castle is little more than a ruin, it is surrounded by multiple walking trails. One leads through a beautiful woodland before reaching the summit, which boasts delightful vistas of the fractured coastline with lush forested land and beautiful inlets of water glistening in the sun. If the weather's good, the castle is a delightful spot for a picnic too, and the views over the lochs are beyond breathtaking.
For local restaurants, try Lulabelles of Tarbert, which, rather than focusing strictly on local flavors, has integrated international seasonality to its menu that is rare in the countryside. Expect loch-fresh seafood, summer tapas, and winter Alpine-inspired dishes, served in a friendly dining room that's equal parts pub and restaurant. For something more traditional, try the Red Herring Seafood restaurant for dishes like Cullen Skink (a Scottish soup usually made with smoked haddock and potatoes), scallops with black pudding, and locally caught oysters and langoustines.
The Five Ferries Route and the local highlands
Scotland has no shortage of impressive cycle routes, but the Five Ferries route is one of its most unique. You can complete the route in one day, but you'll have little time for exploring, so it's best to break up the journey into digestible parts. However you choose to experience it, the route is sublime. You'll often cycle with mesmerizing views of the lochs pooling towards the horizon, before boarding ferries to cross inky waters towards iconic destinations like the Isle of Bute and the underrated Isle of Arran, often compared to Skye but without the crowds.
If you're not cycling, you can still take the ferry. A good option is the local CalMac ferry from Tarbert that crosses the loch to Portavadie, where, along with a large marina, you'll find a stunning bay and sandy shorelines at Ostel Bay Beach. If you find yourself craving more beaches, there's a beach on the Tarbert side of the loch, too. Walk east of the ferry port to idyllic Shell Beach, likely named after the vast quantities of shells that fringe the loch's waters.
Tarbert is rarely overcrowded, but the summer months are considered the region's high season, when the weather is more agreeable for tackling those hilly highland hikes. The quietest and sunniest months are typically May, June, and September. Tarbert hosts a variety of festivals throughout the summer, including the Seafood Festival held every July. Aside from bringing in a few extra crowds, the festival provides a perfect opportunity to sample the local seafood plucked fresh from the loch.