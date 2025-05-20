This Attractive Scottish Village On The Coast Promises Waterfront Pubs, Shops, And Views

As Scotland's longest sea loch, Loch Fyne has a beautiful collection of villages, islands, and explorable towns, but while some of them are getting better known, such as Inveraray and the Isle of Bute (at the southern end of the loch in the Firth of Clyde), others are still a bit of a secret. Tarbert is the latter, an idyllic lochside village alive with dreamy views, traditional pubs and restaurants, and a waterfront filled with colorful houses, not too dissimilar from the breathtaking landscapes of the Isle of Skye. Tarbert, sometimes spelled "Tarbet," is an old Gaelic word for an isthmus, as it sits on a bit of land that separates Loch Fyne from Loch Long.

Tarbert is a great option for exploring the local region, as it's on the iconic Five Ferries route, a cycle and ferry trail connecting various spots by scenic cycleways and five ferry journeys. Furthermore, Tarbert is on the award-winning West Highland Line railway connecting Glasgow to Mallaig.

The easiest route to Tarbert is via Glasgow — from there, you can take the train directly from Queen Street station to the Arrochar and Tarbert station, which serves both Tarbert and nearby Arrochar. The journey is relatively short at 1 hour and 13 minutes, but the scenery, with tumbling hills and glittering lochs, is stunning. The closest airport is Glasgow Airport, but international travelers may need to fly into Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. From Edinburgh, you can travel by train in around 3 hours, but you'll need to change trains in Glasgow.