Hidden In West Virginia's Panhandle Is A Once-Notorious, Now-Abandoned Prison With Ghostly Appeal And Lore

If the words "abandoned and haunted Gothic prison" don't tickle your fancy, then it might be time to reassess some life priorities. If you live in the United States, especially somewhere within Appalachia or even the West Virginia panhandle, you're in luck. You're only one quick drive and a $15 guided tour fee away from prowling the now-rotted halls of West Virginia Penitentiary, an imposing facility that witnessed riots, fires, and the execution of about 100 inmates. And bonus: You might even leave with a ghostly companion who'll serve as an eternal memento of your sojourn.

Also referred to as Moundsville Penitentiary after Moundsville, West Virginia where it's located, West Virginia Penitentiary was opened in 1876 and only closed recently in 1995. It originally held 251 male inmates, many of whom helped build the very walls that stand to this day. In the early 1900s the prison grounds were basically a self-sustaining village with a hospital, smithy, tailor, bakery, carpenter's shop, and more. But by the late 20th century, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation decided to give up the ghost — so to speak — on their state's intimidating, fortress-like prison.

Now, West Virginia Penitentiary has been wisely converted into a money-making tourist attraction for paranormal fans and seekers of the macabre. This includes cheaper guided tours, more expensive free-roaming tours, for-real ghost hunts, and overnight stays for the truly brave. There are unaltered prison cells throughout the facility, but also set pieces designed for maximum scares, including a Halloween haunted house.