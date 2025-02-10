Hidden In West Virginia's Panhandle Is A City With Incredible Cuisine, Eclectic Shops, & Mountain Charm

North of America's most affordable vacation destination and the timeless beauty of Harpers Ferry, a unique West Virginia panhandle city awaits travelers looking to explore the hidden corners of Appalachia. Discover the region's mountain charm for yourself in the Ohio-West Virginia border town of Wheeling.

Conveniently located about an hour's drive from the Pittsburgh International Airport, Wheeling beckons sightseers looking for everything from natural beauty and historic allure to incredible cuisine and eclectic shops. Like most places in the United States, this city is one where cars are king in terms of easily navigating nearby attractions. That said, jet-setters determined to leave their car behind for this trip can reach Wheeling using public transportation from the Pittsburgh International Airport. Just know that once you reach Wheeling, getting from place to place can be tedious if you only plan on walking. Cycling can make car-free navigation a little easier, though. If you're traveling with a bicycle, you'll appreciate the Wheeling Heritage Trail — a flat, paved rail-to-trail route with signs that make a self-guided tour of the town a breeze.

Once you reach Wheeling, the real fun begins. Home to the historic Capitol Theatre, charming Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, Victorian-era Centre Market, and miles of Ohio River views, this city of over 26,000 caters to vacationers seeking rich cultural experiences, good eats, downtown shops, tranquil landscapes, and more. Perhaps best enjoyed during autumn, thanks to colorful foliage and fall celebrations like the multi-day Oglebayfest, Wheeling also delights visitors year-round with offerings like the Handmade Holiday Spring Market, summer paddling trips down the Wheeling Creek Water Trail, and the wintertime Festival of Lights. Still, people arriving in town during the cold-weather months should be prepared for below-freezing temperatures, especially in January, the city's coldest month of the year.