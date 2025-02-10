Hidden In West Virginia's Panhandle Is A City With Incredible Cuisine, Eclectic Shops, & Mountain Charm
North of America's most affordable vacation destination and the timeless beauty of Harpers Ferry, a unique West Virginia panhandle city awaits travelers looking to explore the hidden corners of Appalachia. Discover the region's mountain charm for yourself in the Ohio-West Virginia border town of Wheeling.
Conveniently located about an hour's drive from the Pittsburgh International Airport, Wheeling beckons sightseers looking for everything from natural beauty and historic allure to incredible cuisine and eclectic shops. Like most places in the United States, this city is one where cars are king in terms of easily navigating nearby attractions. That said, jet-setters determined to leave their car behind for this trip can reach Wheeling using public transportation from the Pittsburgh International Airport. Just know that once you reach Wheeling, getting from place to place can be tedious if you only plan on walking. Cycling can make car-free navigation a little easier, though. If you're traveling with a bicycle, you'll appreciate the Wheeling Heritage Trail — a flat, paved rail-to-trail route with signs that make a self-guided tour of the town a breeze.
Once you reach Wheeling, the real fun begins. Home to the historic Capitol Theatre, charming Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, Victorian-era Centre Market, and miles of Ohio River views, this city of over 26,000 caters to vacationers seeking rich cultural experiences, good eats, downtown shops, tranquil landscapes, and more. Perhaps best enjoyed during autumn, thanks to colorful foliage and fall celebrations like the multi-day Oglebayfest, Wheeling also delights visitors year-round with offerings like the Handmade Holiday Spring Market, summer paddling trips down the Wheeling Creek Water Trail, and the wintertime Festival of Lights. Still, people arriving in town during the cold-weather months should be prepared for below-freezing temperatures, especially in January, the city's coldest month of the year.
Find unique attractions and outdoor activities in Wheeling
In Wheeling, an impressive menu of attractions can take you from historic sites to lush gardens and exhilarating rivers. Start at Independence Hall, a site that opened in 1859 to serve as a hub for local politics. Today, the building is full of exhibits and architectural curiosities that visitors can peruse for free. See more West Virginia relics at the Mansion Museum, located within local legend Earl W. Oglebay's former home. For $10, visitors can tour the estate's 13 period rooms, which feature Edwardian-era artifacts and mementos from Wheeling's old Sinclair Pharmacy. For an extra $5, you can see the Oglebay Institute's Glass Museum, which showcases the world's largest piece of cut lead crystal. After museum-hopping, visit the Capitol Theatre for a look at nearly 100 years of art history in Wheeling. Oh, and don't forget to explore the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, too. You'll find it inside an old Victorian schoolhouse, where thousands of toy trains and other playthings promise to captivate travelers of all ages.
If you prefer to explore the great outdoors, head to Wheeling's must-visit Oglebay park resort. A base camp for golf, racquetball, horseback riding, hiking, winter sports, and more, this resort can keep active adventurers occupied while their laid-back travel partners relax at the on-site spa. No matter your activity level, make time to stroll through the Bissonnette Gardens and see beds of tulips and daffodils blooming between mid-April and early May. For convenient access to all the fun, book one of Oglebay's cozy lakeside rooms for the night. Away from the resort, embark on an Ohio River adventure by renting a kayak from Southpaw Outfitters and head to the Wheeling Island Marina, a public boat launch area with plenty of parking space for visitors who want to drive in and haul out their gear.
Experience the top shops and best restaurants in Wheeling
After sightseeing at Wheeling's lovely museums and natural areas, experience more of the city's culture at local shops and restaurants. Find some of the coolest and most eclectic stores at Centre Market, a thriving commercial area that is older than West Virginia itself. Here, you can search for titles on your reading list at The Paradox Bookstore (the oldest bookstore in the state) or hunt for antiques at Attic Picker. Shoppers who want to support local creators will also love Artworks Around Town, which sells creations by artists around Wheeling. When you start feeling peckish, refuel at one of Centre Market's incredible restaurants. Regional favorite Colemans Fish Market is located here and serves up mouthwatering fish sandwiches that have been recognized by "Gourmet Magazine." For a quick coffee fix, you can also stop by The Market Café for a latte or pastry.
Wheeling's culinary experiences aren't confined to Centre Market, though. Find more underrated foodie destinations at spots like Mugshots, Avenue Eats, Sarah's on Main, and Figaretti's. Decorated with various iconic celebrity mugshots, Mugshots is a community-favorite café offering specialty espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, paninis, wraps, and more. At lunchtime, head to Avenue Eats for excellent burgers and fries. Sarah's on Main opens for breakfast and lunch with a menu ranging from dishes of sweet potato hash topped with red onion and chorizo to pizzas, salads, and sandwiches like the turkey, brie, and apple butter on focaccia. For dinner, treat yourself to something special at Figaretti's. This restaurant has cooked up fresh, authentic Italian food for Wheeling since 1948. When you visit, order a plate of pasta with Figaretti's famous marinara or indulge in juicy filet mignon and a glass of red wine.