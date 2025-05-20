'The World's Deepest Swimming Pool' In Dubai Resembles A Submerged City For Diving And Snorkeling
Imagine swimming past an apartment, parked cars, and park benches, all submerged underwater. This is the surreal experience that the world's deepest swimming pool offers. If the logistics of visiting the top shipwreck dives in the Caribbean seem like too much, Deep Dive Dubai's 197-foot-deep water body, recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving, is a great alternative.
The sunken city holds enough water to fill about six Olympic-sized swimming pools. The best part is that anyone aged 10 and over can enjoy the dive experiences, and the facility even has snorkeling experiences for children 6 and above. For those not keen on getting into the water, there are huge windows that let them peer into the pool so they can be part of the experience. Over 50 cameras in the dive site ensure safety and let those outside enjoy more views of the sunken city. The facility offers several tiers of experiences at different prices and even diving courses. Each dive is accompanied by experienced divers who act as guides.
Dubai is known for its opulence; everything the city does seems to be on a grand scale, which is evident even as you get in through its airport, which houses the largest first-class lounge in the world. The Deep Dive Dubai facility lives up to these standards, resembling an enormous oyster shell to pay homage to the United Arab Emirates' historical pearl industry, said to date back thousands of years. The imposing structure can be seen from a distance as you drive to it, which takes about 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. Be sure to book your dive online before arriving at the dive center, and arrive early.
Deep Dive Dubai has dive experiences for all age groups and experience levels
While there's no marine life in the indoor pool, the experience it offers can be as memorable as open-water diving simply because of how novel it is. Furthermore, the facility has carefully monitored conditions, so while you get to explore lots of hidden nooks and underwater rooms, you'll also feel more secure. The filtered freshwater is kept at a comfortable 86 degrees Fahrenheit, while underwater lights and speakers create an immersive ambience. The curated environment makes this a great place for less experienced, younger, or even older divers because of the safety it offers compared to the whims of the open sea.
For non-certified divers, Deep Dive Dubai offers shallow dive packages starting from AED 900, or about $245, up to a depth of 3 meters. The deeper dives, which go down to 12 meters, cost just under $500, with edited videos and photos of the dive and a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility available at added cost. There's even a birthday tour for over $800, which features an underwater birthday surprise. All packages include scuba gear and a guide.
Certified divers are allowed to go as deep as their certification allows, up to 30 meters. This lets one explore other areas of the sunken city, including art and music rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and more. Finally, there are specialized 40-meter and 60-meter dives that allow one to experience the pool's maximum depth. Expect your dive to last just under an hour, and the entire experience from the time you check in should last about three hours.
Get certified, shop, eat, and enjoy underwater views in this architectural marvel
If you're tempted to dive in after watching others swim around in the underwater city, you can even get certified as a diver at this facility. There are PADI and Global Underwater Explorers (GUE) certified scuba diving courses as well as free-diving courses you can sign up for, which will then allow you to dive deeper into the pool and experience more of its treasures. Of course, there are additional costs to getting dive-certified, and you will have to make a few trips to the dive center.
While those coming specifically to explore Deep Dive Dubai's underwater city have their itinerary mapped out, there's a lot to do even if you don't plan on getting into the water. The Equalize Cafe lets you dine while enjoying dramatic views of the sunken city. Non-diving visitors can peer through one of the dive center's 12 windows, up to a depth of about 20 meters, and even watch their friends and family as they dive. The dive shop within the premises isn't just for scuba gear, and you can pick up some keepsakes as well. Some Deep Dive Dubai packages also include a gift voucher that can be used at the shop.
While you're at the facility, marvel at the structure, which took four years to build and had to overcome multiple hurdles, like how to pump 3.7 million gallons of water into a hole in the desert. Many of Dubai's tourist attractions are architectural and engineering marvels, like Ski Dubai — a winter playground where you can dine with penguins — and are also worth a visit simply to admire their scale and execution.