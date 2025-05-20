'The World's Deepest Swimming Pool' In Dubai Resembles A Submerged City For Diving And Snorkeling

Imagine swimming past an apartment, parked cars, and park benches, all submerged underwater. This is the surreal experience that the world's deepest swimming pool offers. If the logistics of visiting the top shipwreck dives in the Caribbean seem like too much, Deep Dive Dubai's 197-foot-deep water body, recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving, is a great alternative.

The sunken city holds enough water to fill about six Olympic-sized swimming pools. The best part is that anyone aged 10 and over can enjoy the dive experiences, and the facility even has snorkeling experiences for children 6 and above. For those not keen on getting into the water, there are huge windows that let them peer into the pool so they can be part of the experience. Over 50 cameras in the dive site ensure safety and let those outside enjoy more views of the sunken city. The facility offers several tiers of experiences at different prices and even diving courses. Each dive is accompanied by experienced divers who act as guides.

Dubai is known for its opulence; everything the city does seems to be on a grand scale, which is evident even as you get in through its airport, which houses the largest first-class lounge in the world. The Deep Dive Dubai facility lives up to these standards, resembling an enormous oyster shell to pay homage to the United Arab Emirates' historical pearl industry, said to date back thousands of years. The imposing structure can be seen from a distance as you drive to it, which takes about 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. Be sure to book your dive online before arriving at the dive center, and arrive early.