The Luxurious Airport With The Largest First Class Lounge In The World

Sometimes, the worst part about your vacation is sitting in the dreaded airport seats, waiting for your plane to get to the tarmac, and spending money on overpriced menu items. At an Emirates First Class Lounge, that all can change. Indeed, customers with exclusive access know how to travel in style. You can sink into its cushioned chairs and fuel up on food in a lavishly decorated space — at what is, might we add, the largest first class airport lounge in the world. At over 100,000 square feet, the Emirates First Class Lounge inside the United Arab Emirates Dubai (DXB) airport is massive. From dining areas and quiet zones to business centers and spas, it is spread across many different rooms and serves a variety of amenities. You can rejuvenate and unwind or be productive and clear your to-do list before your flight takes off.

As an Emirates First Class passenger or Emirates Skywards Platinum Tier member, you could score free access to this airport lounge. Flying first class with this airline from the U.S. to Dubai will cost you at least $10,000 for a one-way ticket. If you can't scrounge up every last penny for a ticket of this caliber, you can still access the lounge for significantly less than $10,000. If you're flying economy, Emirates Skywards Members can purchase entry for $250, and non-members can pay $300. The airline has lounge locations globally, from Europe to Asia and the U.S., each having a different tax percentage to tack onto the base price. But for the biggest one of them all, you'll have to go to Dubai. However, once you're in, you can sit back, relax, and sip a glass of Moët & Chandon.

