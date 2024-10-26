The Luxurious Airport With The Largest First Class Lounge In The World
Sometimes, the worst part about your vacation is sitting in the dreaded airport seats, waiting for your plane to get to the tarmac, and spending money on overpriced menu items. At an Emirates First Class Lounge, that all can change. Indeed, customers with exclusive access know how to travel in style. You can sink into its cushioned chairs and fuel up on food in a lavishly decorated space — at what is, might we add, the largest first class airport lounge in the world. At over 100,000 square feet, the Emirates First Class Lounge inside the United Arab Emirates Dubai (DXB) airport is massive. From dining areas and quiet zones to business centers and spas, it is spread across many different rooms and serves a variety of amenities. You can rejuvenate and unwind or be productive and clear your to-do list before your flight takes off.
As an Emirates First Class passenger or Emirates Skywards Platinum Tier member, you could score free access to this airport lounge. Flying first class with this airline from the U.S. to Dubai will cost you at least $10,000 for a one-way ticket. If you can't scrounge up every last penny for a ticket of this caliber, you can still access the lounge for significantly less than $10,000. If you're flying economy, Emirates Skywards Members can purchase entry for $250, and non-members can pay $300. The airline has lounge locations globally, from Europe to Asia and the U.S., each having a different tax percentage to tack onto the base price. But for the biggest one of them all, you'll have to go to Dubai. However, once you're in, you can sit back, relax, and sip a glass of Moët & Chandon.
Food and beverage options
When you hear the cork popping and glasses clinking, you know you've made it to the right place. An Emirates First Class Lounge wouldn't be complete without an upscale, all-gold Moët & Chandon champagne bar. After all, Dubai is called "The City of Gold" for a reason. The flashy backdrop shines bright, complemented by tables adorned with delicate red roses. As you head to the gold seats, you can have an elevated champagne tasting and sip four different cuvées with a side of canapés to complement the bubbles. You can also order champagne by the glass if you so choose. Aside from the champagne bar, this first class lounge has a premium wine list, specialty cocktail list, and experts who can guide you in finding the finest of both options from Le Clos — a luxury wine and spirits brand.
If you get hungry, the first class lounge has an extended array of exceptional cuisines inspired by different cultures worldwide. One TikToker showcased the space for fine dining, where you can order at the table or walk up to a buffet stocked with fresh delicacies like sushi platters. Emirates also has deluxe options serving beef short ribs braised for 72 hours. They curate their menu to fit different food preferences, including vegetarian and vegan options. The lounge is open 24/7, 365 days a year, with around-the-clock dining, so no matter what time zone you're coming from, you'll have a full belly and a smile.
Upscale amenities for your pleasure
It wouldn't be the world's largest first class lounge without incredible amenities that are a cut above the rest. If you're looking for the best way to sleep in an airport comfortably, they have a room for that. A cigar bar? You bet. A kid's playroom for your children so you can get some quiet time? Say less. Emirates has thought of it all. They even have full-treatment spa rooms, where you can get services that include nail therapy, face and body scrubs, as well as head-to-toe massages. The best part is that it's all complimentary. While these may not be the most important airport amenities for your travels, they definitely will enhance your overall experience.
One of the most high-end features of the exclusive area is the biometric entry machines at Concourse B. These futuristic tools identify you by your photo, granting you contactless access. Also, you can enjoy the long list of amenities without worrying about making it to your gate on time. The first class lounge has direct boarding, where you head out of the space to a connected elevator that takes you directly to the plane. As soon as you're off the elevator, you've boarded to your first class cabin to enjoy your flight. The Emirates First Class Lounge might just be the highlight of your entire journey.