The Best And Easiest Ways To Make The Most Of A Long Flight In The Middle Seat

The saying "It's the journey, not the destination" is not a sentiment that someone sitting in the middle seat of a long-haul flight would agree with. In terms of airplane seating real estate, the middle seat is akin to a studio apartment with two territorial neighbors and a shared bathroom for the entire building. While there are tactics for securing the best seat possible on a plane, it's not impossible to find yourself crammed in the middle seat during a long-haul flight, with nary a window or aisle to call your own.

The easiest way to make the most out of your situation (after acceptance, of course) is by maximizing the space you are given and coming prepared with the necessary tricks and gadgets that will make the entire middle seat experience bearable. Familiarize yourself with what to do when your airplane seatmate invades your personal space, because being in a less-than-desirable seat doesn't mean that you have to suffer the entire way. And while you're at it, draw strength from the "This too shall pass" adage as you count down the hours until landing.