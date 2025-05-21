The Best And Easiest Ways To Make The Most Of A Long Flight In The Middle Seat
The saying "It's the journey, not the destination" is not a sentiment that someone sitting in the middle seat of a long-haul flight would agree with. In terms of airplane seating real estate, the middle seat is akin to a studio apartment with two territorial neighbors and a shared bathroom for the entire building. While there are tactics for securing the best seat possible on a plane, it's not impossible to find yourself crammed in the middle seat during a long-haul flight, with nary a window or aisle to call your own.
The easiest way to make the most out of your situation (after acceptance, of course) is by maximizing the space you are given and coming prepared with the necessary tricks and gadgets that will make the entire middle seat experience bearable. Familiarize yourself with what to do when your airplane seatmate invades your personal space, because being in a less-than-desirable seat doesn't mean that you have to suffer the entire way. And while you're at it, draw strength from the "This too shall pass" adage as you count down the hours until landing.
Bring suitable gear for a long flight
Airplane seats are uncomfortable; middle airplane seats even more so. Sandwiched between fellow passengers, having the right gadgets keeps you comfortable and sane during a long-haul trip. Don't scrimp on a neck pillow, which will support your head during naps and save you from the embarrassment of falling asleep on your neighbor's shoulder. As a middle seat traveler, select a neck pillow that is rigid enough to keep your head aloft but comfortable enough to help you doze off.
An eye mask helps shut the world out during naps, especially if your seatmate decides to switch on the overhead lights. Going beyond just keeping you warm in a chilly cabin, a hoodie can help create a cocoon of privacy when you're trying to catch some much-needed shut-eye. It can also prevent your face from rubbing against the airplane seat, the cleanliness of which is questionable at best. In addition, a solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones or earplugs can do wonders in blocking or muffling out the sound of crying babies or chatty fellow passengers.
Claim both armrests if you're in the middle seat
It goes without saying that the middle seat is the least comfortable place to be seated during a long-haul flight, so don't be shy about claiming every bit of comfort you're due. Given the lack of a window or wall to rest your head against or the extra room afforded by the aisle seat for stretching out, there is an unspoken understanding that middle seat passengers get dibs on both armrests. This is, after all, a small consolation for being dealt such a cruel hand in terms of airplane seats.
However, when booking platform Kayak asked 1,000 adults their views on middle seaters' claim on both armrests, a whopping 57% expressly disagreed, citing that "everybody has arms that need resting." If you happen to be seated between people who don't agree you deserve your armrests, calmly point out the space they have compared to yours, and hope that common decency wins. "If a middle-seat passenger's armrests are being used by aisle-seat or window-seat passengers, the middle-seat passenger should graciously ask the armrest takers if they wouldn't mind relinquishing the armrest," etiquette expert Thomas Farley said in an interview with Forbes. "Should one or both be unwilling to do so, they should at least be willing to share it with you."
Put your bag overhead and your valuables in a fanny pack
Instinct will have you sliding your carry-on under the seat in front of yours thinking that you can easily bend down to grab any items you may be needing once you're in the air. But with woefully reduced legroom (trimmed down to a mere 31 inches from 2011's 35 inches), your middle-seat configuration, and the reclined seat of the person in front of you may require the talents of a contortionist.
Opt instead to store your carry-on in the overhead bin to maximize your leg room. A fanny pack, which you can keep around your waist or across your chest, can be a discreet, space-saving solution for your valuables and essentials. Select one that isn't too big that could draw attention from the flight attendants, who could end up asking you to store it overhead. A small one that can fit a passport, a wallet, cash, and other small items like lip balm, hand sanitizer, earplugs, or medication helps keep your essential items close at all times, even when you go to the bathroom.
Prepare bespoke entertainment and snacks
Use this time to catch up on your reading, get started on a long-overdue TV series, or listen to music, but adapt your tech and gadgets to a middle seat's limited elbow room. Instead of bringing a bulky book, favor an e-reader so you can switch from one novel to another, and use a tablet instead of your laptop to watch films or to get some work done. If you're using your phone, get a tripod that can prop up your phone at a comfortable angle on your table.
Counter the misery of your middle seat woes by rewarding yourself with your favorite snacks. Portion them out in individual plastic baggies to avoid going through your snack stash in one go. Nuts, granola bars, carrot sticks, or crackers are some food items that won't leave a mess or need you to bust out a fork and spoon — just make sure to have some wet wipes ready. Before curating your flight snacks, pay attention to what flight attendants consider the worst food items to bring on a plane so as not to earn the ire of your fellow passengers.
Try some coping mechanisms to get you through the flight
Long-haul flights, already a pain for most, can be almost unbearable if you're assigned a middle seat. Yet you'd be surprised at how a change in mindset can make the time pass much quicker than you'd expect. One Reddit user survived her middle seat dilemma by mapping out a normal day routine for the flight duration — skincare rituals, exercises in the galley, and changing into sleeping clothes included. "Don't try to sleep the whole time and don't stay sitting the whole time... By making it feel like a normal day (to some degree), it honestly felt like it went by faster than some 7-10 hour flights I've been on," she shares.
Another coping mechanism could be something as simple as mindful breathing. If you feel the frustration or anxiety boiling up from being cooped up in a cramped space, try triangle breathing, which requires you to inhale, hold, and exhale your breath for four seconds each.