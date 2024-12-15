The Worst Food Items To Bring On A Plane, According To Flight Attendants

When you board a plane, you enter into an unspoken agreement with your fellow travelers about proper etiquette — and this includes food choices. You're already packed in like sardines. If somebody opens up an actual can of the fish, they'd be committing a major flight faux pas for obvious reasons. Fish might sound like an outlandish thing to bring on a plane, but you'd be surprised what people try to get away with. Bringing specific food on a flight is just one of many things flight attendants hate.

So what are they begging us to stop bringing aboard? According to flight attendants, the worst food items you could bring on a plane have a strong odor or create a complete mess. These food items test flight attendants' patience — after all, they are the ones who handle passenger complaints about pungent foods and clean up any spills that occur mid-flight.

Smelly and messy foods seem like obvious no-nos on a flight, but we're not just talking about sardines and spaghetti sauce. Some seemingly innocent foods can also cause problems in a confined cabin space. Meals that might be fine at home can be surprisingly stinky at 35,000 feet and with no open windows. Similarly, what appear to be convenient travel snacks could end up scattered across the floor and wedged between seats. So before packing for your next flight, consider your fellow passengers. And if you need a friendly reminder, read on to learn exactly which foods flight attendants — and the TSA — encourage you to leave behind.