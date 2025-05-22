The Best Ways To Get A Free Cabin Upgrade On Your Next Cruise
There's nothing more alluring than the call of the open sea, but cruise ship fanatics are feeling the pinch of the rising costs, with 52% of travelers benching their future cruise plans due to their exorbitant prices. If you have, however, managed to book a cruise cabin on a budget, you may be relieved to know that nabbing an elusive cabin upgrade (which might seem like an urban legend) is not so far out of reach after all.
Connections to the ocean dictate a cruise ship's accommodation hierarchy. An interior room without views is the most basic and cheapest option to book, while ocean view rooms usually have a porthole or window for glimpses of the ocean. Balcony rooms offer access to a small outdoor area, and the crème de la crème are luxurious suites, which give you a larger footprint to enjoy your holiday at sea. In contrast to flights where you can get a free upgrade to first class, cruise upgrades usually bump you up only a single category. Though luck plays a part in it, don't just sit and wait for an upgrade to fall into your lap. Check out these tips and tricks that can help get you and your bags moved to a bigger and better room.
Keep an eye out for wave season promotions
Everyone loves a sale, and cruise lines launch theirs during the coldest months of the year — that's January through March, which is known as wave season. Riding on the coattails of post-holiday get-togethers, this promotional period aims to book cruises for the upcoming year with the help of attractive discounts. As the best time to book your next cruise if you like saving money, wave season offers heavily discounted tickets and onboard perks such as all-inclusive beverage packages or free Wi-Fi. This is also the ideal time to hunt down cabin upgrades. Even if higher-level accommodations aren't being offered, you may score better rooms within your current category.
Outside wave season, keep tabs on cruise line promotions by signing up for newsletters or asking your travel agent to flag any new discounts that come up during the months leading up to your departure. Further offers and upgrades are also likely to pop up during holidays like Memorial Day or Fourth of July.
Snag a room upgrade by playing the bidding game
A recent feature that cruise lines have introduced to travelers, bidding can get you better accommodations for an extra price in addition to your existing ticket. The bidding program is similar to that of an airline, wherein your stated price, customer loyalty profile, and availability all play a part in your chance to get upgraded. Selected passengers are invited to bid for upgrades about a month before departure.
The entire process is done online, and you usually don't know if you've snagged an upgrade until a few days before the start of your cruise. Increasing your bid to about $75-100 above the minimum price can help your chances of getting your upgrade accepted. "I've upgraded from a balcony to mini suites several times and found bidding just over a third of the cost difference worked 2 out of 3 times," a Reddit user shared.
Your bids are automatically canceled if they aren't accepted, so you won't be required to pay anything. But bidding can be a double-edged sword. For example, an interior room could be upgraded to an ocean view, but the upgraded room could be situated in a less desirable area of the ship — next to the elevators, for example, or just above a club or restaurant. Switching rooms or getting your original booking back won't be an option.
Board first, seek an upgrade later
With boarding completed and your cruise ship on its merry way, it may be time for you to check with guest services for a room upgrade. This may entail paying the difference between room upgrades but with increased chances of a reduced rate. You could even ask to check out the room beforehand, as opposed to blindly accepting the appointed lodgings of a successful bidding upgrade.
"My tip is to go on the second day," cruise blogger Gary Bembridge wrote on Tips For Travellers. "By then the ship knows the numbers of no shows, ... and upgrades tend to be cheaper."
Switching to a higher category room isn't the only way to upgrade. It's worth approaching guest services to ask for an upgrade within your current category, be it for a room with a better view or location. However, this tactic depends on the ship's capacity. "The only way you would be able to get an upgrade is if someone else cancels. But don't expect a discount," Reddit user denniskline wrote in a thread discussing upgrades upon boarding.
Use a special occasion for a leg up on an upgrade
Booking a cruise to celebrate a special occasion? Mentioning milestones such as a wedding anniversary, honeymoon, or graduation could increase your chances of getting your room upgraded. A subtle mention of the occasion while booking your cruise or via your travel agent couldn't hurt — and be sure to let them know your loyalty membership number, if you're a frequent traveler with that particular cruise line.
"I typically wait until a few days out from the cruise and see if they have any availability," a Reddit user shared. "And then I call and explain what occasion I'm having, if I'm having one, if not I just ask for the upgrade."
While this strategy seems to work for some, others remain skeptical. At the very least, the staff could send a special treat up to your room. It may not be an upgrade, but complimentary cake or a bottle of champagne is always a win.
Leave your upgrade fate to a trusty travel agent
A cruise should be nothing less than relaxing, so why not leave your upgrade woes to a travel agent? They do, after all, have their fingers on the pulse of the travel business, and a good agent will most likely have the resources, contacts, and access to promotions and discounts specially reserved for the travel agency industry. Going through a travel agency casts a wider net on the available cruises and their specific perks. Agents can help narrow down the best cruises for your time and budget and ultimately increase your chances of getting an upgrade through their partnerships and cruise company contacts. If you aren't a seasoned cruiser, your travel agent can also be a reassuring presence in case of any travel delays or issues prior to and during your trip.
Overwhelmed by the number of travel agencies? A safe bet would be to scope out those connected to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). You can browse and search for CLIA-approved agencies by country through the CLIA website's travel agent locator. Referrals from fellow cruisers are helpful as well, but ultimately, finding yourself the right travel agent boils down to the initial rapport you have with them.
"Call them. Talk to them and make sure they 'click' with you and then stick with them," Reddit user msears101 advised. Another Reddit commenter added, "I would also find someone who has certification in the cruise brand(s) you're interested in."