The Best Ways To Get A Free Cabin Upgrade On Your Next Cruise

There's nothing more alluring than the call of the open sea, but cruise ship fanatics are feeling the pinch of the rising costs, with 52% of travelers benching their future cruise plans due to their exorbitant prices. If you have, however, managed to book a cruise cabin on a budget, you may be relieved to know that nabbing an elusive cabin upgrade (which might seem like an urban legend) is not so far out of reach after all.

Connections to the ocean dictate a cruise ship's accommodation hierarchy. An interior room without views is the most basic and cheapest option to book, while ocean view rooms usually have a porthole or window for glimpses of the ocean. Balcony rooms offer access to a small outdoor area, and the crème de la crème are luxurious suites, which give you a larger footprint to enjoy your holiday at sea. In contrast to flights where you can get a free upgrade to first class, cruise upgrades usually bump you up only a single category. Though luck plays a part in it, don't just sit and wait for an upgrade to fall into your lap. Check out these tips and tricks that can help get you and your bags moved to a bigger and better room.