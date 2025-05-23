A Dreamy New England River Town Offers Lighthouse-Dotted Island Views And A Deep Shipbuilding Legacy
What could be more iconically Maine than beautiful waterfront towns, boats, and lighthouses sitting on rugged rocky mountains? There are countless locations where you can find these sights, but the Midcoast is perhaps the best place to start. Situated between the island-filled Casco and Penobscot Bays, the Midcoast is a region of deep rivers and ocean inlets set into the rocky coastline. There are beachside villages and larger port cities, with plenty of nature and outdoor activities in between.
One of the most attractive towns in the area is the charming city of Bath. Like many towns on Maine's Midcoast, it lies several miles inland along the quick-flowing Kennebec River. The river is navigable to the sea, and several tour operators will take you out on the water for a better look. If you're looking for your seaside beach fix, it's only a few minutes by car to several beaches and picturesque lighthouses.
Many Maine port cities can claim a long ship-building heritage from the age of sail, thanks in part to the plentiful tall pines and hardwood trees that dominate the landscape. But a few towns have kept their reputations afloat after shipbuilding methods turned from wood to steel and iron. Today, General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works dominates the waterfront, building some of the U.S. Navy's finest warships. Their motto is, "Bath built is best built," and the sentiment could be applied to more than just ships. Bath just may be one of the best places in the Pine Tree State.
Ships and lighthouses; Bath's a river paradise
To get a glimpse of Bath's deep connection to the sea and shipbuilding, stop by the Maine Maritime Museum, located on the south end of the riverfront. In addition to exhibits, they offer daily lighthouse and nature cruises aboard their 50-passenger boat called the "Merrymeeting." Another on-the-water adventure worth taking is a cruise on Maine's first ship. It's docked at the town wharf and is a modern reconstruction of the 1607 sailing pinnace called "Virginia."
When you're ready to feel the sand between your toes, head to Phippsburg, one of Maine's oldest towns. It's home to Popham Beach State Park and several interesting historic sites, and it's just 30 minutes driving south from Bath at the mouth of the river. Along the way, you'll pass about half a dozen trailheads and preserve areas, if you'd like to stretch your legs with a walk in the woods. Several lighthouses mark the edges of the river for vessels coming to or from Bath. The Doubling Point Lighthouse, just south of town, is closed due to a collapsed walkway, but the 1895 Squirrel Point Lighthouse trail allows you to get up close to the charming lighthouse. The trail is an easy two-thirds-mile-long out-and-back, and the lighthouse area provides picture-perfect Midcoast views from Arrowsic Island.
The historic district in Bath is located along Front Street, north of U.S. Highway 1. In this walkable area, you'll find tons of restaurants, shops, and art galleries to explore. If you're hungry, a stroll along this stretch of town is sure to find something delicious and satisfying. The town's Waterfront Park provides river views and a quiet respite just steps away from the shopping area on Front Street.
Exploring Bath for yourself
Bath is located on U.S. Highway 1, less than 10 miles from the larger city of Brunswick, making it a perfect base to explore the Maine Midcoast seaside. It's also only about 40 minutes outside of Portland, Maine's largest city and home to the state's primary airport.
Any trip will depend greatly on your interests, which will dictate the best time of year to visit Maine. High season in these parts runs from June through August, while many people prefer to visit in September for fewer crowds and to enjoy the last few weeks of warm weather. But winter sports enthusiasts love visiting Maine during snow events, and the Midcoast has more than its share of activities for even the darkest of months. When planning a trip to Bath, check the events scheduled at the Chocolate Church Arts Center. The community center hosts a variety of performing and visual artists throughout the year.
There's no shortage of places to stay in the Bath and Brunswick area since it's a popular stopover on a U.S. Highway 1 road trip. There are several affordable chain hotels, plus many charming bed and breakfasts dotted around downtown and the riverfront. The Hampton Inn in Bath is located on the river and is one of the top-rated spots in town on TripAdvisor, with 4.7 stars. If you're looking for something more characterful, the Packard House Bed and Breakfast is located in the heart of the historic district and is a refurbished shipbuilder's Italianate home from the 1790s. The inn has a perfect score on TripAdvisor.