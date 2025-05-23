A Dreamy New England River Town Offers Lighthouse-Dotted Island Views And A Deep Shipbuilding Legacy

What could be more iconically Maine than beautiful waterfront towns, boats, and lighthouses sitting on rugged rocky mountains? There are countless locations where you can find these sights, but the Midcoast is perhaps the best place to start. Situated between the island-filled Casco and Penobscot Bays, the Midcoast is a region of deep rivers and ocean inlets set into the rocky coastline. There are beachside villages and larger port cities, with plenty of nature and outdoor activities in between.

One of the most attractive towns in the area is the charming city of Bath. Like many towns on Maine's Midcoast, it lies several miles inland along the quick-flowing Kennebec River. The river is navigable to the sea, and several tour operators will take you out on the water for a better look. If you're looking for your seaside beach fix, it's only a few minutes by car to several beaches and picturesque lighthouses.

Many Maine port cities can claim a long ship-building heritage from the age of sail, thanks in part to the plentiful tall pines and hardwood trees that dominate the landscape. But a few towns have kept their reputations afloat after shipbuilding methods turned from wood to steel and iron. Today, General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works dominates the waterfront, building some of the U.S. Navy's finest warships. Their motto is, "Bath built is best built," and the sentiment could be applied to more than just ships. Bath just may be one of the best places in the Pine Tree State.