Hidden On Maine's Coast Is One Of The State's Oldest Towns Full Of Historic Charm And Beaches
Maine is a state full of lesser-known, underrated little cities and surprising hidden gems that are often overshadowed by big, popular names like Acadia National Park or the city of Portland. But nestled on Maine's stunning mid-coastline, the best of the state's local spots is one of its oldest towns: Phippsburg.
Chock full of historic charm, Phippsburg also is home to an expansive and beautiful beach that's a sight to see every season of the year, and particularly pleasant during the summer. A quiet town, Phippsburg is a fantastic place to beat the hustle and bustle of metropolises along the East Coast. It joins a list of small Maine towns with great beaches, but its history makes it a unique place to visit.
A three-hour drive north of Boston, Phippsburg is as peaceful as it is picturesque. Originally known as Popham Colony when a settlement was first established in the area from 1607 to 1608, it eventually gave way to a resettled town in 1659. After a series of busts and booms, the town was resettled again in 1765, and incorporated decades later. Phippsburg's history is as fascinating as the nearby Popham Beach is scenic. It's the perfect spot to blend a getaway aimed at relaxation with interesting sites to break up any boredom. A nature-rich area with deep roots in military history, consider this town for a friendly Maine getaway.
Popular history sites and cute inns in Phippsburg
Located at the mouth of the Kennebec River, the Phippsburg region was ideal for European settlement given its proximity to land and sea. By the time of the city's incorporation in 1814, the area already had a fascinating history of intercultural community building and settlement on nearby Malaga Island, and in 1862, Fort Popham was constructed to protect the entrance to the river and the state's capital, Augusta, from any advancing Confederate troops. Fort Baldwin joined a few miles away just before World War I, reinforcing the river's protection.
Nowadays, visitors can engage with the essence of this history by visiting the still-extant Fort Popham. Open from Memorial Day to the end of September every year, the fort today serves as a historical reminder of the northern coastline's strategic importance during military conflict. A bonus is the fort's fantastic ocean views and proximity to the beach. Fort Popham Historic Site is free of charge, but note: Its facilities are not open during the off-season.
History buffs seeking idyllic 18th-century charm can also experience lodging as cute as it is historic. The Squire Tarbox Inn, for example, is a quaint heritage site first built in 1763, and recently restored as a pleasant inn for the true history aficionado to enjoy. The Sebasco Harbor Resort is another country-chic option that offers cottage rentals, great for family getaways. Founded in 1930, the resort boasts two restaurants, Pilot House and Ledges Pub, that are crowd favorites.
Enjoy a getaway on Phippsburg's beaches and waterways
Phippsburg's Popham Beach is a popular summer destination, but in the fall, you can experience a beautiful coastal autumnal scene on the beach. While it can get somewhat crowded during high season times, the area's geographic features –- a river, coastal islands, and abundant forests –- make it a beautiful spot to experience different sorts of waterside getaways. Hermit Island and Bates-Morse Mountain Conservation Area, for instance, are two popular nature reserves where visitors can hike and camp when permissible. Both places are near or have views of waterways or the ocean, and the area is popular with families looking for a more forgiving Maine hike that still has great vista payoffs.
While Phippsburg may not be as romantic a hidden gem as Clark Island, it is a town with beautiful views of the ocean and gorgeous seasons. Its outdoor destinations are great for family outings, and the variety of lodgings make it ideal for groups. Of course, achieving a romantic vibe is very feasible, and couples can embrace the area's historic romanticism with a stay in historic lodgings and by exploring the town's historical significance. While Phippsburg is small, it's quite mighty, with no shortage of quintessential New England cuteness or stunning ocean views.