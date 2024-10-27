Hidden On Maine's Coast Is One Of The State's Oldest Towns Full Of Historic Charm And Beaches

Maine is a state full of lesser-known, underrated little cities and surprising hidden gems that are often overshadowed by big, popular names like Acadia National Park or the city of Portland. But nestled on Maine's stunning mid-coastline, the best of the state's local spots is one of its oldest towns: Phippsburg.

Chock full of historic charm, Phippsburg also is home to an expansive and beautiful beach that's a sight to see every season of the year, and particularly pleasant during the summer. A quiet town, Phippsburg is a fantastic place to beat the hustle and bustle of metropolises along the East Coast. It joins a list of small Maine towns with great beaches, but its history makes it a unique place to visit.

A three-hour drive north of Boston, Phippsburg is as peaceful as it is picturesque. Originally known as Popham Colony when a settlement was first established in the area from 1607 to 1608, it eventually gave way to a resettled town in 1659. After a series of busts and booms, the town was resettled again in 1765, and incorporated decades later. Phippsburg's history is as fascinating as the nearby Popham Beach is scenic. It's the perfect spot to blend a getaway aimed at relaxation with interesting sites to break up any boredom. A nature-rich area with deep roots in military history, consider this town for a friendly Maine getaway.

