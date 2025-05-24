The CDC Has Alerted Travelers To A Growing Health Risk In These Dream Vacation Destinations

That beach paradise you've been dreaming about? It might come with an unwelcome souvenir this year. The CDC has recently flagged several popular vacation spots for an increased risk of dengue, a mosquito-borne virus causing fevers, headaches, joint pain, and other symptoms. Dengue frequently appears across the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia. However, the CDC warns of alarming spikes in vacation destinations such as Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Saint Lucia, and Fiji.

Dengue isn't new — it's believed to have existed for centuries. But why is it suddenly growing? Climate change has created the ideal conditions for mosquitoes to thrive and expand their range. Meanwhile, urban growth provides more breeding grounds and standing water, and a rise in international travel helps the virus spread between communities and continents.

While some destinations have long carried a dengue risk, that risk is increasing. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands saw major outbreaks in 2024 that continued into 2025. The virus is also appearing in places that haven't historically worried about dengue, like regions in Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and new parts of South America. To see exactly which locations are currently affected, check the CDC's updated dengue map. But if your dream destination happens to be on the list, don't panic! Unless the CDC states otherwise, you can still go. However, we strongly encourage you to educate yourself and take proper precautions to lower your risk.