The 11 Best Ways To Sneak In More Fruits And Vegetables While You're Traveling

Rental properties with well-equipped kitchen can be game changers when it comes to eating nourishing foods on vacation. Even if you plan on making just one meal a day, you have the potential to pack plenty of fiber into that singular dish. For instance, toss together a large salad at the beginning of your vacation and eat from it for the rest of the week, setting aside different toppings like raisins, canned beans, and apples to incorporate more variety into each meal.

Advertisement

What should you look for in a kitchen when booking a rental property? First, run through the listed amenities. Make sure there are dishes, a refrigerator, and pots and pans. Sometimes, cooking oil is listed; if not, bring your own. In case a barbecue is provided, ask yourself whether you will really have time to use it. Next, check the reviews. Frequently, previous guests will let you know if the kitchen was subpar, sometimes even mentioning specific items that were missing. Finally, consider what kind of stay it is; if you are sharing the house with a family who lives there full-time, your odds of a fully stocked kitchen might be better.

Not only will cooking your own meals give you more agency over how many fruits and veggies you are consuming each day, but it will also help you save a few bucks. Not to mention, if your accommodations feature a lovely view, enjoying a meal at home is an excellent way to ensure that you are fully appreciating what your rental unit has to offer.

Advertisement