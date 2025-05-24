The Most Shark-Infested Beaches In Hawaii That'll Have You Reconsidering Your Next Swim

There are many reasons why Hawaii is one of the most popular travel destinations and one of the most popular honeymoon destinations, from its beautiful, sunny weather to its lush natural environment and many gorgeous sandy beaches. However, as relaxing and refreshing as most Hawaiian beaches are, some are heavily populated by sharks, which makes swimming in them potentially dangerous. Since 1980, Hawaii has had 177 shark attacks, with October 2013 registering the highest number of attacks in one month (via American Surf Magazine).

While shark attacks are possible across many Hawaiian Islands, Maui and Oahu rank above others for the highest number of incidents, with Maui at the top. Interestingly, the two islands are the most popular Hawaiian tourist destinations. Most shark-related incidents in Maui reportedly occur along the island's west and southern coasts, presumably due to the shallow waters containing a lot of marine life. Regarding Oahu, based on the record of incidents, it is believed that most shark activity occurs on the island's north and offshore. While Hawaii's Department of Land and Resources (DLNR) has emphasized that the possibility of a shark bite is rare, if the possibility still concerns you, there are a few beaches that it would be wise to avoid.