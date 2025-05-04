The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations Couples Are Booking In 2025

When it comes to honeymoon planning, today's couples look for more than just postcard-worthy views; they want unforgettable memories. To that end, travelers increasingly seek destinations that strike a balance between adventure and relaxation. "Couples are trading in the old-school getaway for an exhilarating blend of thrilling escapades—think zip-lining through rainforests or snorkeling in crystal-clear waters—while still carving out time to lounge on beautiful beaches with a cocktail in hand," Asia travel specialist Lili LeBaron explained to Brides. "They're diving into local cultures, dancing at vibrant festivals, and savoring delicious street food, all while soaking up the sun."

Basically, honeymooners want one-of-a-kind experiences — from superb culinary adventures to cultural immersion — to kick off their married lives. With the help of Virtuoso's Luxe Report, the wedding website The Knot, and Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2025, we've compiled this year's top honeymoon destinations — all of which provide that hybrid appeal that so calls to modern romantically-minded travelers. Whether you're dreaming of island seclusion, historic cities, or wild nature escapes, these are the most coveted honeymoon spots couples are saying "I do" to in 2025.