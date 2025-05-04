The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations Couples Are Booking In 2025
When it comes to honeymoon planning, today's couples look for more than just postcard-worthy views; they want unforgettable memories. To that end, travelers increasingly seek destinations that strike a balance between adventure and relaxation. "Couples are trading in the old-school getaway for an exhilarating blend of thrilling escapades—think zip-lining through rainforests or snorkeling in crystal-clear waters—while still carving out time to lounge on beautiful beaches with a cocktail in hand," Asia travel specialist Lili LeBaron explained to Brides. "They're diving into local cultures, dancing at vibrant festivals, and savoring delicious street food, all while soaking up the sun."
Basically, honeymooners want one-of-a-kind experiences — from superb culinary adventures to cultural immersion — to kick off their married lives. With the help of Virtuoso's Luxe Report, the wedding website The Knot, and Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2025, we've compiled this year's top honeymoon destinations — all of which provide that hybrid appeal that so calls to modern romantically-minded travelers. Whether you're dreaming of island seclusion, historic cities, or wild nature escapes, these are the most coveted honeymoon spots couples are saying "I do" to in 2025.
Greece: Best for island-hopping and ancient ruins
If you imagine yourself and your spouse-to-be wandering through whitewashed villages, lounging by dazzling Mediterranean beaches, and exploring ruins, then Greece is probably already on your radar. Honeymooners especially love Crete, where ancient wonders include the Minoan Palace of Knossos, which dates back to roughly 2000 BC, and the hippie caves of Matala, beachside rooms carved into limestone back in the Neolithic Age. Although Crete is popular, that doesn't mean you won't find some much needed peace and quiet. Opt for a bungalow at the stunning Phāea Blue for lots of privacy coupled with breathtaking Aegean Sea scenery.
The added bonus of Greece, however, is that there's no pressure to limit yourselves to just one place. Within Greece, it's easy — and in fact, encouraged — to check out various islands. "If you love adventure and are looking for new experiences, you really must get the ferry," one Redditor advised a honeymooner in r/GreeceTravel. "The Greeks do ferries like no one else and every route is an adventure in itself. You can begin to understand Greek culture catching a night ferry, sailing past Attica and seeing all the glittering towns lights upon the hillsides, or watching a pod of dolphins racing the ferry."
Bali: Best for affordable wellness and nature escapes
With lush waterfall-filled jungles, peaceful rice fields, and towering volcanoes, you know you'll be in for lots of jaw-dropping landscapes during a Bali honeymoon. And from visiting ancient temples to trying flavorful Balinese cuisine and exploring cities like Ubud, Bali's artsy neighborhood, there are more than enough rich cultural experiences to satisfy couples seeking something beyond just natural beauty.
One of our favorite aspects of a Bali honeymoon is the ample wellness opportunities. After a romantic sunrise hike up Batur Volcano, couples can spend the afternoon relaxing at the nearby Lake Batur Hot Springs. Or if you're staying near Ubud or Canggu, head to Penatahan Hot Springs, which has private hot spring pools that is perfect for a romantic escape.
While considering budget isn't as romantic to talk about, it's nonetheless necessary when trip-planning — and newlyweds who are still reeling from hefty wedding costs will be pleased to know there's no shortage of beautiful accommodation options at a range of prices, all while enjoying world-class scenery and warm island hospitality. Aksari Villa Seminyak, for instance, offers couples a villa complete with a private pool and jacuzzi for as low as $130 a night.
French Polynesia: Best for relaxing in overwater bungalows
Just an easy seven-hour flight away from the West Coast is true paradise. With white and black sand beaches, swaying palm trees, and impossibly blue water, French Polynesia looks right out of a dream. Perfect for honeymooners looking to relax in a tropical climate or participate in water sports like snorkeling, surfing, or diving, this is a honeymoon you'll never forget.
Other standout experiences in French Polynesia include visiting La Vallee de la Vanille, a vanilla farm in Taha'a (known as "Vanilla Island"), touring one of the world's best-known pearl farms, Fakarava Pearl Farm, and visiting local rum distillery, La Rhumerie Mana'o. Of its over 100 islands, Bora Bora is a favorite among newlyweds, thanks to its luxurious overwater bungalows and unparalleled natural beauty. St. Regis Bora Bora in particular is a stellar choice for honeymooners due to its world-class service and amenities like complimentary butler service.
Italy: Best for foodies and culture lovers
Honeymooners seeking history, romantic ambiance, and delicious food are unlikely to find a spot that fits the bill more than Italy. As such a popular destination, it's also a great choice for couples who are newer to travel and looking for a more approachable location. The only problem is narrowing down which cities to visit — and while it can be tempting to want to cover a lot of ground and add plenty of stops to your itinerary, Italy is best enjoyed at a slower pace.
As an epicenter of Renaissance art and history, Florence may hold special appeal for culture seekers. With its historic architecture, quaint plazas, and an endless array of artistic masterpieces, couples will love strolling around, exploring the city's best attractions, and indulging in Tuscan cuisine. At the Brunelleschi, enjoy panoramic views of the Duomo and Florence's historic heart from its terrace hot tub, dine at its intimate, two-Michelin-star restaurant, and even receive a free upgrade upon availability for newlyweds. As the birthplace of pizza, Naples is also an excellent choice for foodies, and is the perfect entry point for exploring the gorgeous Amalfi Coast, which looks straight out of a classic romantic film and is just over an hour away.
Maldives: Best for secluded luxury and romance
For a secluded destination that really feels like heaven on Earth, you can't do better than the Maldives. This country is 99% water, and resorts there are all private islands, so you can be sure that you're in for lots of romantic ambiance and peace and quiet. The artistic, sustainability-focused JOALI is a traveler favorite, particularly when it comes to its wellness services, and would be an unforgettable choice for your honeymoon.
As if the Maldives weren't amazing enough, these islands are famous for being "80/80/80" — as in 80-degree weather, 80% humidity, and 80-degree ocean temperatures, year-round. And if you're wondering if a trip to Maldives could possibly include too much beach time, don't worry about getting bored. Apart from just relaxing, snorkeling, paddleboarding, surfing, and biking are all the rage, plus lots of other activities courtesy of your resort, like wine tastings, movie nights, sunset dolphin cruises, and much more. This is a true once-in-a-lifetime destination, and there's no better time to experience it than on your honeymoon!
Thailand: Best for adventure and city-to-island itineraries
This year's honeymooners are flocking to destinations that offer both big-city adventure and relaxation, and Thailand fits the bill and more. From its gorgeous temples to its quiet islands and some of the best food in the world, Thailand is the ultimate adventure-packed trip. For the best of both worlds, spend a few days on the vibrant streets of Bangkok where highlights include visiting ornate temples like the golden Wat Saket, colorful markets (the Chatuchak Weekend Market is a massive 15,000-stall event where you can find everything from clothing to kitchenware), and sampling endless street food. Chinatown and Old Town are two main food hubs, but you'll be spoiled for choice throughout the city.
When you're ready to recharge, move on to the romantic Koh Samui, an island with 40 different beaches that's particularly trendy this year thanks to "The White Lotus." The 5-star Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui has a private beachfront and lots of seclusion that newlyweds love. "We had the most amazing trip there," said one Redditor in r/ThailandTourism. "The food was amazing, as was the cooking class. We loved the chilled vibes and as so many people have private pools in the villas, the main pools were really quiet."
St. Lucia: Best for hikers and Caribbean culture
You don't need to travel halfway across the world for unreal landscapes. This romantic escape in the Caribbean is a beloved honeymoon destination thanks to its postcard-worthy views from its beaches and its scenic hiking trails. Don't miss the ethereal "Stairway To Heaven" trail that most definitely lives up to its name; if you're up for a slightly longer hike, the two-hour trek up Gros Piton is one of the Caribbean's best hiking spots. Visiting the island's Sulphur Springs is also a great choice, where you can enjoy a relaxing mud bath and some time in its warm waters.
A stay at Jade Mountain — which offers a Total Romance Package that includes everything from food and drinks to spa services — will guarantee an absolutely unforgettable experience. "The rooms (or 'sanctuaries,' as they call them) are wild — open air with insane views of the Pitons," said one Redditor in r/HoneymoonPlanning. "No walls in the bedroom might not be for everyone, but if you're into it, this is as honeymoon-y as it gets." Apart from soaking up St. Lucia's fabulous scenery, this island also has some fascinating cultural experiences to offer, including exploring its food scene, which is a fusion of French, Creole, and West Indies flavors, and visiting the Saint Lucia Folk Research Center to learn about local traditions.
France: Best for classic romance and glamour
It's often said that Paris is the world's most romantic city, so it's no surprise that France tops this year's most popular honeymoon spots. While strolling down charming streets, sipping wine, and exploring the city's gardens, parks, and plazas, newlyweds won't wonder why Paris has inspired countless artists, writers, and filmmakers over the years. The ultra-luxe Saint James Paris is our pick for a honeymoon-worthy hotel — it's a chateau-style accommodation with timeless Parisian style, and guaranteed romantic vibes.
If you and your spouse-to-be would rather escape the big city for a beachier destination that's brimming with glamour, the French Riviera, or Côte d'Azur, is also a fantastic choice. Either explore by train or rent a car for even more flexibility. With cute medieval towns sprinkled along the coastline like the art mecca, Saint-Paul-de-Vence, and fantastic sights like Europe's largest canyon, Gorges du Verdon, exploring this region is sure to be an unforgettable way to welcome married life.
Costa Rica: Best for eco-adventures and accessible travel
To the adventurous travelers out there: If Costa Rica wasn't already on your radar, it needs to be now. This gorgeous Central American country has plenty of places to explore, but we especially love the serene and stunning La Fortuna for honeymooners, and it's the perfect home base for at least some of your trip. Fantastic nature experiences include hiking up the over the 5,000 foot Arenal Volcano, zip lining over the jungle, swimming under a waterfall, and unwinding in hot springs, just to name a few. For a luxurious stay immersed in the tropical jungle with volcano views, honeymooners are loving the appropriately-named Amor Arenal.
As a small country, it's easy to navigate, meaning there's no excuse to not explore at least a couple of Costa Rica's stellar regions on your visit. Nature lovers shouldn't overlook one of the most biologically diverse destinations out there, the Osa Peninsula, where you can find Corcovado National Park, a fantastic hiking and wildlife-spotting locale. Plus, Costa Rica is super accessible from the U.S., as it only requires a few hours of travel time. With lots of tourism infrastructure, Costa Rica is approachable for anyone newer to travel or not looking for any stress dealing with logistics.
Japan: Best for cultural immersion and tranquility
Japan is an enchanting destination full of contrasts — from its hyper-modern cities to its historic, slower-paced towns. Couples who are invigorated by booming cities will love Tokyo, but honeymooners tend to gravitate more toward Kyoto, a peaceful, romantic locale known for its serene temples, quiet gardens, and ryokans (traditional Japanese inns).
As Japan's cultural and culinary capital, Kyoto has plenty to do, from strolling through Fushimi Inari Taisha's iconic red gates to exploring the art-inspired Garden Museum Hiei. You and your partner may enjoy an omakase dinner, soaking in an onsen (Japan's natural hot springs), or even learning the art of Japanese tea ceremonies. For travelers seeking a unique and authentic accommodation, Seikoro Ryokan was first established in 1831, and offers traditional Japanese hospitality and a truly unforgettable stay.
If visiting in March or April, you're in for even more of a treat, since this is cherry blossom season, and Japan's scenery becomes practically fairytale-like. But whenever you visit, a honeymoon in Japan is bound to be special. "December is the most romantic time in Japan," said one Redditor in r/JapanTravelTips, thanks to the illuminations that have become popular particularly in Tokyo.
Hawaii: Best for a U.S.-based island adventure
For lots of lush scenery, pristine beaches, and a deep sense of culture — from traditional hula performances to sacred volcanic landscapes — Hawaii is an exceptional destination (no passport required). Each island has its own personality, but Maui tends to be the most adored among honeymooners thanks to its mix of beautiful beaches, luxe resorts, and endless romantic experiences.
Couples visiting Maui should consider driving down the Road to Hana, a 64-mile stretch lined with dense rainforests, and surreal ocean views. The Pools of 'Ohe'o, also known as the Seven Sacred Pools, is also a worthwhile stop, to swim among its numerous waterfalls and natural pools. And although it's tough competition, one of Maui's most special experiences is watching the sunrise from 10,000 feet above sea level in Haleakalā National Park. Just 10 to 20 minutes after sunrise, the view becomes absolutely magical.
When it comes accommodations, Maui has no shortage of highly-rated choices, but the adults-only Hotel Wailea is a standout. "It really is as amazing as everyone says. Pictures don't do it justice," said one Redditor in r/MauiVisitors. "We were absolutely blown away and thought how no other resort could ever compare!"
Mauritius: Best for unique beauty and culture
Located in the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa, Mauritius might just be the definition of paradise. With its white sand beaches and volcanic peaks, this island is gorgeous — but it's the mix of cultures that really sets it apart. French, Indian, Creole, and Chinese influences show up in everything from the culinary scene to the architecture and arts scene.
Honeymooners can enjoy everything from snorkeling to hiking to waterfalls and touring historic mansions. And if you two have adventurous palates, Mauritius's local cuisine includes one-of-a-kind flavors and some of the freshest seafood out there. For a luxury honeymoon that still feels laid-back and culturally rich, Mauritius checks all the boxes — and then some.
To experience the best of the island, travel blogger Wanderlust Chloe suggests splitting up your stay, spending a few days on the slightly more touristy north side, then getting a different hotel for a few days on the more rugged south end. The adults-only Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel offers lots of romance-filled features, from its scenic infinity pools to its spa services overlooking the ocean.
Mexico: Best for affordable luxury
Want a honeymoon that combines affordability, convenience, and an extra dose of beauty and culture? Look no further than Mexico. An easy trip from the U.S. with plenty of cities ideal for honeymooners, all you have to do is narrow down your scope. Top options for this year include the magical Riviera Maya, where couples can swim in hidden cenotes, explore some of the best pyramids in Mexico, or relax on powdery beaches with a margarita in hand. Bacalar and Isla Holbox have managed to stay under-the-radar and as a result, remain cost-effective. The adults-only Our Habitas Bacalar starts at $230 per night without sacrificing any luxury or fantastic scenery.
Newlyweds are also loving the Baja Peninsula's Los Cabos. There, you'll find two wildly different beach towns: the lively party hotspot Cabo San Lucas, and the more relaxed San José del Cabo, which offers quieter beaches and a more local feel. No matter where you land, Mexico delivers excellent food and plenty of opportunities to kick off married life in paradise.
Turks and Caicos: Best for beachfront relaxation
For couples who want turquoise waters, soft white sand, and a low-key island vibe, Turks and Caicos is honeymoon bliss. "If you have been going back and forth between possible destinations for your honeymoon ... and you can't decide, look into Turks," said blogger Sugared Stilettos. "You know when you see those photos online of the vibrant turquoise crystal clear blue water and wonder if it actually exists? Well Turks is the REAL DEAL."
The archipelago of 40 coral islands in the Atlantic is especially famous for Grace Bay Beach, which is often ranked among the best in the world. Stay at the blissful Seven Stars Resort & Spa, a gorgeous hotel overlooking Grace Bay, to really maximize your time on the sand. Aside from exploring the best beaches across Turks and Caicos and enjoying world-class diving and snorkeling — especially on the barrier reef near Providenciales — Turks and Caicos is full of idyllic excursions. Take a romantic horseback ride along the beach, hop on a sunset sailing cruise, or kayak through mangrove forests. If your ideal honeymoon centers on pure relaxation with a side of adventure, this Caribbean gem will exceed your expectations.
Methodology
We relied on travel and honeymoon experts for this piece — namely, Virtuoso's annual Luxe Report, the wedding website The Knot's recommendations for this year, and 2025's top honeymoon destinations according to Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice® Awards. We also utilized tourism sites and travel blogs to round out our information and verify our facts, while consulting Reddit threads to confirm that these are indeed all honeymoon-worthy destinations. Lastly, we made sure to include destinations across the world, along with more accessible options from the United States.