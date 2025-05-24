This Coastal Stretch Of Australia Is A Tasting Trail With Renowned Sweets, Produce, Beverages, And Views
Australia's islands and coastal getaways are famous around the world, and Tasmania is one of the best to visit. The state's delicious tasting trails are a top reason to visit Tasmania, and there's one you can't miss: the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail. Covering about 200 kilometers (124 miles) along the northern coast of Tasmania, the trail runs between Smithton and Launceston. There are 42 producers on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail — approximately one producer every 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) — so come hungry.
Tasmania is an island, so you'll need to fly there or take the Spirit of Tasmania ferry across the Bass Strait from mainland Australia. While there's some public transport available between towns on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail, it's definitely best to have your own vehicle — the trail is designed as a self-driving tour. If you're flying, Launceston Airport is the most convenient airport in Tasmania for exploring this area. When traveling to Tasmania, keep in mind that there are strict biosecurity restrictions on fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, seafood, and plants from mainland Australia. However, there are no restrictions bringing Tasmanian products back, so feel free to stock up on goodies as you travel the trail.
Discover Tasmania's local products, sweet treats, and outstanding drinks
There's a lot to sample on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail — it's worth spending a few days savoring it all. A visit to Ashgrove Dairy Door is a must to sample some of Tassie's best cheese. They offer a cafe menu and cheese tastings. Learn about the sustainable and innovative salmon farming practices at 41 Degrees South, and taste super-fresh seafood at Hursey Seafoods in Stanley. The Truffle Farm produced the first black truffle in Australia, and they offer tours with their truffle-hunting dogs.
If you've got a sweet tooth, there's one spot you don't want to miss: Anver's Chocolate Factory. After a free self-guided tour, taste the decadent, hand-crafted chocolates, fudge, truffles, and pralines for yourself. Finally, stop at Blue Hills Honey and check out their specialty honey, made from Leatherwood trees.
This Tasmania tasting trail has a number of exceptional beverage producers, so you should come thirsty, too. Spreyton Cider has been making cider since 2012 — although they've been producing apples since 1908 — and is perfect for a refreshing drink. Among its other wines, Meander Valley Vineyard produces a unique French-American mix called Baco Noir; they also dish up tasty wood-fired pizzas. Be sure to visit Ghost Rock, where all their wines are grown and bottled on site. Beer lovers can't miss Seven Sheds Brewery — try their flagship beer, the Kentish Ale, or one of their mead wines.
Soak up the views and explore underrated Tasmania
Besides the impressive views you'll find at the farms and vineyards on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail, there's plenty of beautiful landscapes to explore in this part of Tasmania. Take the chairlift or hike up to the top of the Nut, an ancient volcanic plug, in Stanley. Go for a dip in the refreshing waters of Lake Barrington, and see the Big Platypus in Latrobe — there's a good chance of spotting a real platypus on the Mersey River in nearby Warrawee Forest Reserve.
Of course, a visit to Cradle Mountain itself is a must when on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail. This is one of the most stunning and most popular places in all of Tasmania. Serious hikers can tackle the tough 12.8-kilometer (8-mile) hike to the summit, including a challenging, steep scrambling section. Otherwise, enjoy the views up to the jagged mountain peak from the easy 5.7-kilometer (3.5-mile) loop around Dove Lake. If you want to get really off the beaten path, do the Tarkine Forest Drive near Smithton and Stanley. Highlights include the Trouwatta Arch, Sumac Lookout, and the sinkhole lake at Lake Chisholm Forest Reserve. And don't forget, there are more tasting trails to explore in Tasmania, like the Tasmanian Whisky Trail — Tasmania is one of the newest whiskey tourism hotspots around the globe.