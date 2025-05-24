This Coastal Stretch Of Australia Is A Tasting Trail With Renowned Sweets, Produce, Beverages, And Views

Australia's islands and coastal getaways are famous around the world, and Tasmania is one of the best to visit. The state's delicious tasting trails are a top reason to visit Tasmania, and there's one you can't miss: the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail. Covering about 200 kilometers (124 miles) along the northern coast of Tasmania, the trail runs between Smithton and Launceston. There are 42 producers on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail — approximately one producer every 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) — so come hungry.

Tasmania is an island, so you'll need to fly there or take the Spirit of Tasmania ferry across the Bass Strait from mainland Australia. While there's some public transport available between towns on the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail, it's definitely best to have your own vehicle — the trail is designed as a self-driving tour. If you're flying, Launceston Airport is the most convenient airport in Tasmania for exploring this area. When traveling to Tasmania, keep in mind that there are strict biosecurity restrictions on fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, seafood, and plants from mainland Australia. However, there are no restrictions bringing Tasmanian products back, so feel free to stock up on goodies as you travel the trail.