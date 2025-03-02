The Latest Hotspot For World-Class Whiskey Tourism Isn't Kentucky Or Scotland But An Unexpected Island

Whiskey connoisseurs know all about the smoky flavors of Scottish whiskey, the oaky timbres of Kentucky bourbon, and even the delicate, almost vanilla notes of Japanese whiskey. But what about the whiskeys of Down Under? Yes, Australia has a thriving whiskey industry, especially on the island of Tasmania, which has peat bogs to rival Scotland.

Sullivan's Cove, one of the pioneer whiskey distilleries in Tasmania, made a big splash in 2014 when it won the World's Best Single Malt Whiskey at the World Whiskies Award — the first outside of Scotland or Japan. "It took a long time to get people interested in Tassie [Tasmanian] whiskey," Adam Sable, the managing director of Sullivans Cove, told Liquor.com. "We were recognized by spirits competitions as a really high-quality product before the general public."

Visiting Tasmania is not easy, but once you get there, you'll realize why it's worth it. The island dangles off the southern tip of Australia. From the U.S., it's at least a 17-hour flight to Sydney, then a transfer to Tasmania's Hobart Airport. Once you land, you will have a gorgeously rugged island to explore. Tasmania offers sandy beaches, rainforests, mountains, and grasslands. You can taste this geographic diversity in Tasmania's whiskey terroir — a mix of soil, climate, and vegetation that makes each whiskey unique.