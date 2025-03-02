The Latest Hotspot For World-Class Whiskey Tourism Isn't Kentucky Or Scotland But An Unexpected Island
Whiskey connoisseurs know all about the smoky flavors of Scottish whiskey, the oaky timbres of Kentucky bourbon, and even the delicate, almost vanilla notes of Japanese whiskey. But what about the whiskeys of Down Under? Yes, Australia has a thriving whiskey industry, especially on the island of Tasmania, which has peat bogs to rival Scotland.
Sullivan's Cove, one of the pioneer whiskey distilleries in Tasmania, made a big splash in 2014 when it won the World's Best Single Malt Whiskey at the World Whiskies Award — the first outside of Scotland or Japan. "It took a long time to get people interested in Tassie [Tasmanian] whiskey," Adam Sable, the managing director of Sullivans Cove, told Liquor.com. "We were recognized by spirits competitions as a really high-quality product before the general public."
Visiting Tasmania is not easy, but once you get there, you'll realize why it's worth it. The island dangles off the southern tip of Australia. From the U.S., it's at least a 17-hour flight to Sydney, then a transfer to Tasmania's Hobart Airport. Once you land, you will have a gorgeously rugged island to explore. Tasmania offers sandy beaches, rainforests, mountains, and grasslands. You can taste this geographic diversity in Tasmania's whiskey terroir — a mix of soil, climate, and vegetation that makes each whiskey unique.
The best distilleries to explore in Tasmania, a whiskey paradise
Tasmania has over 70 whiskey distilleries — more than half as many as in Scotland. Whiskey and other spirits were banned in Tasmania for decades until a handful of homegrown distilleries set up shop in the 1990s. Among the first was Bill Lark, a local whiskey legend whose origin story has reached almost mythical proportions. During a fishing trip to the Tasmanian highlands, the legend goes, Bill Lark was enjoying a dram of his father-in-law's homemade whiskey when he wondered aloud, "I wonder why there isn't anyone making malt whisky in Tasmania?" That, according to the Lark Distilleries website, was the beginning of Tasmania's whiskey boom. More myth than legend, perhaps, as it seems a handful of other whiskey producers had the same idea. The upshot is a crop of small-batch distilleries that started to make delicious Tasmanian whiskey.
To start your sampling, try Lark's Davey Street Cellar on the Hobart waterfront. They offer tasting flights on a walk-in basis, so you don't need to book. It's a good introduction to the palate of Tasmanian whiskeys. Then, in Cambridge, just outside Hobart, Sullivan's Cove distilleries are open for tastings and tours. This is where you can sip their award-winning single malt whiskey. You can also book a whiskey tour that brings you to a curated list of distilleries. Drink Tasmania offers whiskey, wine, and gin tours across the island.
Gorgeous landscapes, unique wildlife, and delicious food in Tasmania
Tasmania is one of Australia's most overlooked destinations. It's more difficult to reach than Sydney or Melbourne and gets just around 3 million visitors a year. There are plenty of reasons to visit Tasmania, though. It wows incoming travelers with its incredible landscapes but also its unique wildlife. Tasmanian devils aren't just whirlwind cartoons — these furry, carnivorous marsupials have a bone-crushing bite and are found only in Tasmania. You'll also find kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, and pademelons, equally furry marsupials with a fondness for nibbling on plants instead of bones.
According to wildlife presenter Bindi Irwin, Tasmania offers the best wildlife experiences in Australia. After a big family trip across the island, she recommended Tasmania's westernmost coast. "I can say without a doubt that Marrawah is one of the most beautiful places in Tasmania, if not the world," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Renting one of the cozy cabins by the ocean was absolute perfection."
Pack yourself a picnic basket — Tasmania is a food destination as well as a whiskey paradise. Lobster, salmon, and oysters are all locally harvested, while Tasmanian lamb is also prized, grazing on lush grass pastures enriched by the sea salt spray. After a meal, kick back with a tumbler of your favorite Tasmanian malt and enjoy.