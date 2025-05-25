South Carolina's Quirky Laundromat With Concerts And Comedy Nights Has Become A One-Of-A-Kind Destination
If you're someone who packs light, you may be doing laundry in your hotel or at your rental property. However, if you happen to be vacationing in Charleston, South Carolina to enjoy some southern charm and history, you have another option that also helps support the local community. In fact, it's a fun destination for events like comedy shows, concerts, celebrations, and more Just around six miles from the bustling and historically significant King Street is Reynolds Laundry, a quirky, one-of-a-kind laundromat where you can wash your clothes, read a good book, enjoy a show, and even entertain your kids. This community hangout also has a really great history.
Married couple Jon and Erin Carpenter did a four-month cross-country road trip during the pandemic, working remotely during that time. They stopped at many laundromats along the way, and saw the differences between ones in wealthier neighborhoods with extra amenities, and ones that were a bit run down in less wealthy places. After their trip, Jon found a laundromat for sale in Charleston that needed some extra love. The two of them opened it up to the community for a free laundry day on New Year's Eve, then closed it down for a bit for renovations. They designed its new look, upgraded the equipment, and created a space for people to come together while getting their laundry done. One reviewer on Yelp said, "This laundry mat [sic] is very clean with a cool vibe. I really like that they have books and games you can use while you wait on your clothes. They also have a lot of seating and work tables."
All about Reynolds Laundry in Charleston, South Carolina
Reynolds Laundry offers pickup and delivery if you're out enjoying your vacation and don't have time to stay and accepts mobile payments. The laundromat offers free WiFi, drinks and snacks in vending machines, a comfy seating area, music, a TV, a small library, and even a play area for kids. The owners have hosted comedy nights, put on a Thanksgiving celebration with food, and hosted a Girl Scout Volunteer Day. They have also hosted birthday parties, and sometimes had ice cream trucks on premises. They also continue to host — along with local charities — free laundry days with food, which is a wonderful way to spread the community love around. You'll also find picnic tables and comfy chairs, and the kids' area has coloring books, toys, and other items to keep them entertained.
Reynolds Laundry may actually look familiar to you if you watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The production heard about the space after a TikTok video Erin Carpenter posted went viral (it has around 1.8 million views at the time of this writing). The couple got a chance to visit the show as guests, where Clarkson revealed that they were going to be given a lifetime supply of Arm & Hammer Laundry Deep Clean for all their free laundry days, as well as $10,000 to support the free meals they have during the events.
So, head out into Charleston and indulge in local dishes like deviled crabs, fried green tomatoes, and shrimp and grits. If you spill anything, it's the perfect opportunity to check out Reynolds Laundry.