South Carolina's Quirky Laundromat With Concerts And Comedy Nights Has Become A One-Of-A-Kind Destination

If you're someone who packs light, you may be doing laundry in your hotel or at your rental property. However, if you happen to be vacationing in Charleston, South Carolina to enjoy some southern charm and history, you have another option that also helps support the local community. In fact, it's a fun destination for events like comedy shows, concerts, celebrations, and more Just around six miles from the bustling and historically significant King Street is Reynolds Laundry, a quirky, one-of-a-kind laundromat where you can wash your clothes, read a good book, enjoy a show, and even entertain your kids. This community hangout also has a really great history.

Married couple Jon and Erin Carpenter did a four-month cross-country road trip during the pandemic, working remotely during that time. They stopped at many laundromats along the way, and saw the differences between ones in wealthier neighborhoods with extra amenities, and ones that were a bit run down in less wealthy places. After their trip, Jon found a laundromat for sale in Charleston that needed some extra love. The two of them opened it up to the community for a free laundry day on New Year's Eve, then closed it down for a bit for renovations. They designed its new look, upgraded the equipment, and created a space for people to come together while getting their laundry done. One reviewer on Yelp said, "This laundry mat [sic] is very clean with a cool vibe. I really like that they have books and games you can use while you wait on your clothes. They also have a lot of seating and work tables."