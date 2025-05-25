Royal Caribbean Is Building A Record-Breaking Waterpark And Beach Club Experience On Mexico's Coast
In 2019, Royal Caribbean transformed a Bahamian private island into a thrill-and-chill oasis, and if you thought it was done, guess again. Now, the cruise line is headed to the coast of Mahahual, Mexico, to create Perfect Day Mexico, and it's bringing the same vibes as Perfect Day CocoCay — only this time, Royal Caribbean is turning up the heat. The cruise line is breaking records with some of its amenities, which isn't surprising, as the company is known for constant innovation. After all, it's this brand that built the world's largest ship, redefining luxury and offering many "firsts" at sea. Naturally, it has to maintain its shoreside reputation with the same prestige as its seaside allure.
Perfect Day Mexico will be home to 30 stomach-dropping water slides and, as Royal Caribbean claims, the longest lazy river in the world. The lazy river will have swim-up bar stops, so you don't have to wait until the end for a refreshing margarita. However, before you chill, head to Loco Waterpark for what is projected to be the property's main attraction, a slide that descends from the tallest tower in the Americas, the Jaguar Tower. It plummets 170 feet and takes about two minutes to plunge down, giving you the adrenaline rush of a lifetime. Then, it's time to immerse yourself in the local Mexican culture and get ready to fiesta!
The beach clubs and food at Perfect Day Mexico
If Perfect Day Mexico is anything like Perfect Day CocoCay, you know it's going to be spectacular. On Tripadvisor, the Bahamian Island has a nearly 4.5-star rating, already setting a high bar for Royal Caribbean's newest North American feat. It's set to open in 2027, so there's plenty of time to figure out what to pack for your cruise, though if you're going with the theme, a sombrero will suffice. The moment you get off the ship, you'll be welcomed at the largest sombrero bar in the world! Picture a massive sombrero overhead, standing nearly 200 feet tall, with an outside circular bar beneath it. When the margaritas arrive, the worries leave.
From exclusive, adults-only pools to more relaxing cabanas and family-friendly areas, the cruise line is making sure its private Mexican escape is covering all the bases for every type of guest, and that extends to its gastronomy scene. The Food and Beverage team personally traveled to Mexico to curate and source the most authentic menu for its restaurants and concessions. While Royal Caribbean already offers Cozumel as a destination on its Caribbean travels, the cruise company is taking its Mexican adventures to new heights, new flavors, and a brand new experience.