Royal Caribbean Is Building A Record-Breaking Waterpark And Beach Club Experience On Mexico's Coast

In 2019, Royal Caribbean transformed a Bahamian private island into a thrill-and-chill oasis, and if you thought it was done, guess again. Now, the cruise line is headed to the coast of Mahahual, Mexico, to create Perfect Day Mexico, and it's bringing the same vibes as Perfect Day CocoCay — only this time, Royal Caribbean is turning up the heat. The cruise line is breaking records with some of its amenities, which isn't surprising, as the company is known for constant innovation. After all, it's this brand that built the world's largest ship, redefining luxury and offering many "firsts" at sea. Naturally, it has to maintain its shoreside reputation with the same prestige as its seaside allure.

Perfect Day Mexico will be home to 30 stomach-dropping water slides and, as Royal Caribbean claims, the longest lazy river in the world. The lazy river will have swim-up bar stops, so you don't have to wait until the end for a refreshing margarita. However, before you chill, head to Loco Waterpark for what is projected to be the property's main attraction, a slide that descends from the tallest tower in the Americas, the Jaguar Tower. It plummets 170 feet and takes about two minutes to plunge down, giving you the adrenaline rush of a lifetime. Then, it's time to immerse yourself in the local Mexican culture and get ready to fiesta!