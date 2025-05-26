One Of Anguilla's 'Hippest' Venues Is A Unique Beachside Beauty That Sees Superstar Performances
Anguilla, one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation, is synonymous with paradise. This laidback destination boasts world-class beaches, luxurious resorts, and legendary beach bars and restaurants. Tucked away on Rendezvous Bay Beach, one of the best Anguilla beaches, Dune Preserve is arguably the top spot on the island for live music in a picturesque beachfront setting. In fact, Dune Preserve has been voted as one of the 50 best beach bars in the world by CNN.
Built in 1994, the charming, castaway-style wooden beach shack was opened by Anguilla native, Bankie Banx, who is one of the leading Caribbean reggae artists. The acclaimed singer, who kicked off his career in 1977 with the number one hit "Prince of Darkness," fuses unique storytelling, poetry, and island beats in his music. Banx has recorded with Bob Dylan and Jimmy Buffett, and Jimmy Buffett even performed at Dune Preserve in 2007. Dune Preserve also hosts the annual Moonsplash Music Festival every March, which brings together both global stars and up-and-coming talent for a weekend of exciting performances and parties. Today, Dune Preserve captures the musical soul of Anguilla where guests can gather for reggae tunes performed by Bankie Banx alongside delicious Caribbean cuisine, just steps from one of the island's most idyllic shorelines.
Dune Preserve is located on Rendezvous Bay, about a 15-minute drive from Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. Dune Preserve's bar and kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to sunset. Nightly live music starts at 9 p.m. It is closed Monday, except for private events. The best time to visit Anguilla is during the dry season between December and April for ideal beach weather.
A day at Dune Preserve
A visit to the iconic Dune Preserve should factor into any Anguilla itinerary. Enjoy a beachfront lunch of fresh seafood, BBQ ribs, and more, and sidle up to the convivial bar made out of an old fishing boat to sip on a rum-based tropical punch or Duneshine, the bar's famed ginger drink. After night falls, the live music begins, and Bankie Banx, the legend himself, often gets on stage on Wednesdays, as does his son Omari. For an unforgettable Sunday afternoon, head to Dune Preserve's "Sunday School" for performances by Banx, as well as a bountiful beach buffet. Dune Preserve's live music, delicious food, beachfront perch, and unparalleled island spirit has made it a pilgrimage site throughout the Caribbean.
"The Dune Preserve isn't just a place to grab a drink or get something to eat. It's an experience," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The live music is top-notch, and Bankie himself performs. It's got a unique, friendly, fun, homey vibe, and it's set right on Rendezvous Bay. Words simply can't do justice for how cool this place is."
Music fans who want to be within walking distance of Dune Preserve should book accommodation at Aurora Anguilla, a luxurious resort on Rendezvous Bay, which also boasts the island's only 18-hole golf course. And a short drive away is the sleek and stylish Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, an oceanfront Caribbean paradise of beaches and fine dining.