Anguilla, one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation, is synonymous with paradise. This laidback destination boasts world-class beaches, luxurious resorts, and legendary beach bars and restaurants. Tucked away on Rendezvous Bay Beach, one of the best Anguilla beaches, Dune Preserve is arguably the top spot on the island for live music in a picturesque beachfront setting. In fact, Dune Preserve has been voted as one of the 50 best beach bars in the world by CNN.

Built in 1994, the charming, castaway-style wooden beach shack was opened by Anguilla native, Bankie Banx, who is one of the leading Caribbean reggae artists. The acclaimed singer, who kicked off his career in 1977 with the number one hit "Prince of Darkness," fuses unique storytelling, poetry, and island beats in his music. Banx has recorded with Bob Dylan and Jimmy Buffett, and Jimmy Buffett even performed at Dune Preserve in 2007. Dune Preserve also hosts the annual Moonsplash Music Festival every March, which brings together both global stars and up-and-coming talent for a weekend of exciting performances and parties. Today, Dune Preserve captures the musical soul of Anguilla where guests can gather for reggae tunes performed by Bankie Banx alongside delicious Caribbean cuisine, just steps from one of the island's most idyllic shorelines.

Dune Preserve is located on Rendezvous Bay, about a 15-minute drive from Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. Dune Preserve's bar and kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to sunset. Nightly live music starts at 9 p.m. It is closed Monday, except for private events. The best time to visit Anguilla is during the dry season between December and April for ideal beach weather.