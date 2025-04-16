One Of Anguilla's Flagship Luxury Resorts Is An Oceanfront Caribbean Paradise Of Beaches And Fine Dining

Anchoring a picturesque promontory on the skinny, flat isle of Anguilla's northwestern shore is the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla. Flanked by both Mead's Bay (with one of the world's best-ranked beaches) and the tranquil Barnes Bay, this glamorous retreat makes the most of its idyllic seaside perch with its modernist architecture. Its romantic setting also makes it one of the most stunning locations for a dreamy wedding in the Caribbean.

Tucked into the palm tree-laden cliffside are the resort's 181 rooms, ranging from spacious studios to lavish five-bedroom villas. Guests can choose from an array of dining experiences, such as lazy beachfront lunches at the Bamboo Bar and Grill or cocktails and sushi at the glamorous Sunset Lounge. While there are two beaches and three pools for plenty of sunbathing or swimming, more active pursuits like tennis and rock climbing are also available. Beyond the property, Anguilla's natural beauty beckons, and the hotel can arrange excursions to explore the island and the surrounding waters.

The Four Seasons Resort Anguilla is an easy-to-access paradise. Travelers can fly into Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd Airport, which receives direct flights from Miami. It is then a 15-minute drive to the resort. Alternatively, guests can fly into St. Maarten and either take the ferry, private boat charter, or a small plane to Anguilla. The island has warm weather year-round, averaging about 80 degrees Fahrenheit, but the best time to visit is between December and April for reliably sunny and dry weather. Avoid the fall months of September through November, which have the highest chance of rain and hurricanes.