One Of Anguilla's Flagship Luxury Resorts Is An Oceanfront Caribbean Paradise Of Beaches And Fine Dining
Anchoring a picturesque promontory on the skinny, flat isle of Anguilla's northwestern shore is the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla. Flanked by both Mead's Bay (with one of the world's best-ranked beaches) and the tranquil Barnes Bay, this glamorous retreat makes the most of its idyllic seaside perch with its modernist architecture. Its romantic setting also makes it one of the most stunning locations for a dreamy wedding in the Caribbean.
Tucked into the palm tree-laden cliffside are the resort's 181 rooms, ranging from spacious studios to lavish five-bedroom villas. Guests can choose from an array of dining experiences, such as lazy beachfront lunches at the Bamboo Bar and Grill or cocktails and sushi at the glamorous Sunset Lounge. While there are two beaches and three pools for plenty of sunbathing or swimming, more active pursuits like tennis and rock climbing are also available. Beyond the property, Anguilla's natural beauty beckons, and the hotel can arrange excursions to explore the island and the surrounding waters.
The Four Seasons Resort Anguilla is an easy-to-access paradise. Travelers can fly into Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd Airport, which receives direct flights from Miami. It is then a 15-minute drive to the resort. Alternatively, guests can fly into St. Maarten and either take the ferry, private boat charter, or a small plane to Anguilla. The island has warm weather year-round, averaging about 80 degrees Fahrenheit, but the best time to visit is between December and April for reliably sunny and dry weather. Avoid the fall months of September through November, which have the highest chance of rain and hurricanes.
Staying at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
With 35 acres of prime waterfront, nearly every accommodation at the Four Seasons Anguilla showcases endless Caribbean blue water. The interiors of the resort were masterminded by Los Angeles-based designer Kelly Wearstler, marrying a whimsical aesthetic with a stylish island vibe. In both the public spaces and guest accommodations, natural materials, soothing neutral hues, and carefully curated artworks work in harmony to capture the resort's breezy, yet elegant ethos.
The Four Seasons' wide range of accommodations caters to every type of guest, from honeymooning couples to large families. Set amidst a lush and tropical landscape, the generously-sized guest rooms overlook the resort's garden, as well as the child-friendly Mead's Bay Pool and beach. For a more spacious option, opt for one of the suites or townhomes, which offer private plunge pools and terraces. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "We were upgraded to a suite upon arrival and our room was amazing — great view, plunge pool with pool and ocean view, very spacious, and had everything we needed and more."
The resort's singular penthouse crowns the property, revealing unobstructed vistas of the sugar-white sands and cerulean water. Large families and groups will want to book one of the resort's multi-bedroom residences or villas. The four- and five-bedroom villas dot the bluff rising above Barnes Bay and are contemporary marvels with floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek, infinity-edge pools that seem to blend into the Caribbean Sea. These villas also boast full kitchens, and the Four Seasons can arrange private chefs to enjoy delicious meals outside on the villa's private beachfront terrace.
Dining at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
At the Four Seasons Anguilla, all the restaurants are open-air and overlook the resort's duo of beaches. Begin your day at SALT, which offers a bountiful breakfast buffet to fuel island adventures. Guests on the go can grab coffee and pastries at Café Nai. For a Mexican-inspired lunch overlooking Barnes Bay, dine at the boho-chic Half Shell Beach Bar. Enjoy tacos and meat skewers, paired perfectly with a guava margarita. Occupying the western end of breathtaking Mead's Bay Beach is the Bamboo Bar and Grill, a lovely open-air bistro serving mouthwatering delights like homemade pizzas and spiny lobster salad with panoramic views of the crescent-shaped beach.
Come sunset, the place to be is the resort's popular and aptly named Sunset Lounge. The gorgeous terrace is one of the island's best places to watch the sun dive into the sea in a dazzling array of colors, a spectacle that can be enjoyed alongside delicious cocktails and sushi rolls. Afterward, head to SALT for dinner, beginning with the signature ceviche before embracing indulgent entrées like lobster pasta or Anguillan surf and turf (wagyu short rib and local crayfish).
The Four Seasons' prime location on Mead's Bay Beach means guests are just steps away from other excellent restaurants and bars that dot the legendary shoreline. One of Anguilla's most beloved eateries is Blanchard's Restaurant and Beach Shack, a cheerfully painted café serving up hearty Caribbean specialties. Come nightfall, make a reservation to enjoy a Caribbean-Asian fusion dinner. On the weekend, head to Leon's at Mead's Bay, where live entertainment accompanies the restaurant's famed conch fritters and rum punch.
What to do at the resort and beyond
Both on and off property, the Four Seasons Resort Anguilla boasts land and sea excursions galore. Leisure lovers will adore the luxurious cabanas and loungers that line the powdery sands of Mead's Bay, as well as the three swimming pools. Children are free to splash at the Bamboo Pool, while adults searching for serenity can recline at the adults-only Sunset Pool overlooking the rocky cliffs. More relaxation continues at the resort's pampering spa with oceanfront lanais for treatments.
Active travelers can head to the sports pavilion, home to a rock climbing wall and tennis and basketball courts. The Four Seasons also offers complimentary water sports rentals, such as kayaks, paddle boards, hobie cats, and snorkel masks to float around Mead's Bay. Children can join the Kids for all Seasons program, which has daily activities, classes, and games.
While the resort's endless array of activities can easily keep guests occupied for the duration of their stay, the beautiful island of Anguilla should be properly explored. The resort can organize Moke rentals so guests can zip around the island. Drive 15 minutes east of the resort to reach Sandy Ground, a tiny town lined with chic shops and upscale beachfront restaurants. For a more athletic excursion, consider adventuring down the Katouche Valley Hiking Trail, a scenic, low-key Caribbean destination for avid trekkers. Of course, Anguilla's vividly blue waters beg to be discovered on a full-day snorkeling adventure to nearby cays or romantic sunset sails.