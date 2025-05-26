Situated Between Madison And Milwaukee Is An Underrated Lakeside Wisconsin Village Brimming With Art
You don't need to travel to a major cultural hub like Los Angeles or New York City to get a fulfilling artsy experience. The U.S. is filled with countless small towns with no shortage of arts to enjoy, like Cambridge, Wisconsin. Located about 70 miles west of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, this village is known for the shopping and dining options on its charming Main Street, and the outdoor adventures to be had in the surrounding region. In fact, Cambridge borders the incredibly scenic Lake Ripley, which has a beach, sports courts, shelter rentals, fishing, boating, and more.
There are several standout options when it comes to staying in Cambridge. The best in-town is the Cambridge Inn on Main, which is housed in a brick building that's over a hundred years old. The rooms are furnished with period-appropriate furniture and decor for a quaintly old-world stay, yet offer plenty of modern creature comforts in the heart of the town. For a more scenic stay, try Lake Ripley Lodge, which gives guests an adorably rustic experience against a stunning lakeside backdrop, with amenities such as access to a private pier; kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals; beautiful forested grounds and gardens to explore; and more. While summers can get warm and humid, it is also the time of the year when the most events and festivals occur. But Cambridge isn't the only overlooked town in Wisconsin — situated between Madison and Green Bay is an underrated lakefront city that's worth a trip of its own.
Cambridge is an artist's haven
With all of the natural beauty surrounding Cambridge, it's no wonder that many of its citizens are so artistically inclined. Founded in 2017, Ruby Rose Gallery specializes in gifts from the earth and offers a wide variety of jewelry and home goods showcasing dazzling gems and crystals. It hosts numerous events and celebrations each month that are free and open to the public. Cambridge is also a great place for aspiring artists. For example, Kaleidoscope Fibers is a mecca for those looking for high-quality tools and materials for knitting and crocheting. The shop even organizes knitting circles and classes so people can socialize with like-minded needleworkers and hone their craft.
Pottery is big in Cambridge, too. Rowe Pottery has a team of experienced potters and ceramicists who create an amazing array of handmade pottery for every occasion and household. There's also Cambridge Wood-Fired Pottery established by Mark Skudlarek, who creates pottery for the kitchen and the garden drawing from Asian and European traditions. For even more unique finds, be sure to visit this village on Green Bay's shores with beachy charm and fabulous shops.
Artsy activities and events abound for all
The arts aren't only confined to galleries and stores in Cambridge, as the village goes all out with a range of arts events, most of which occur in the summer. For example, the Wisconsin Art Hub presents its annual celebration, Art on Main, which features plein air painting, an art market, live music, and more. However, things really heat up with the Midwest Fire Fest, an event that showcases the many art forms that involve fire. This celebration includes artists sharing their skills through demonstrations and workshops in clay, glassblowing, and live performance, among others.
Make Music Day Cambridge may be a local event, but it's actually part of a global initiative that started in France in 1982 and has spread to much of the rest of the world. Local musicians of all genres and arrangements — from rap to rock and solo artist to orchestra — are encouraged to sign up to perform at a venue in town for a day of live music that everyone can enjoy. In the fall, the Cambridge Arts Council hosts the Earth, Wood, and Fire Artist Tour, wherein visitors can wander through open studios in Cambridge, as well as nearby in Deerfield, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, and Lake Mills. It's a great way to support local creators and artisans while basking in the stunning foliage of autumn in Wisconsin. There's even more seasonal fun to be had in Wisconsin's second-oldest city, which blends adventure and heritage to create the perfect escape.