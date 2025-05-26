Situated Between Madison And Milwaukee Is An Underrated Lakeside Wisconsin Village Brimming With Art

You don't need to travel to a major cultural hub like Los Angeles or New York City to get a fulfilling artsy experience. The U.S. is filled with countless small towns with no shortage of arts to enjoy, like Cambridge, Wisconsin. Located about 70 miles west of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, this village is known for the shopping and dining options on its charming Main Street, and the outdoor adventures to be had in the surrounding region. In fact, Cambridge borders the incredibly scenic Lake Ripley, which has a beach, sports courts, shelter rentals, fishing, boating, and more.

There are several standout options when it comes to staying in Cambridge. The best in-town is the Cambridge Inn on Main, which is housed in a brick building that's over a hundred years old. The rooms are furnished with period-appropriate furniture and decor for a quaintly old-world stay, yet offer plenty of modern creature comforts in the heart of the town. For a more scenic stay, try Lake Ripley Lodge, which gives guests an adorably rustic experience against a stunning lakeside backdrop, with amenities such as access to a private pier; kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals; beautiful forested grounds and gardens to explore; and more. While summers can get warm and humid, it is also the time of the year when the most events and festivals occur. But Cambridge isn't the only overlooked town in Wisconsin — situated between Madison and Green Bay is an underrated lakefront city that's worth a trip of its own.