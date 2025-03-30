One Of Wisconsin's Best Getaways Is A Village On Green Bay's Shores With Beachy Charm And Fabulous Shops

No trip to Sister Bay is complete without heading to Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik (pictured above). Having gotten its start in 1949, the restaurant has become an iconic village staple, boasting thousands of positive reviews online. Come for the all-day Swedish pancakes or the crispy fish fry and stay for hot chocolate over-topped with whipped cream (don't worry, there's Swedish sangria, draft beer, and much more for the adults).

Overall, Sister Bay is host to a heap of terrific restaurants and shops. For handcrafted items, seasonal gifts, and home decor, there are stores like Tannenbaum Holiday Shop and Kindgoods. For coffee and sweets, head on over to Happy Coffee (open all year) and the famous Door County Ice Cream Factory & Sandwich Shoppe (only open during the summer).

If you are considering staying more than one night in Sister Bay, you have several options for lodging, from higher-end resorts to cozier bed and breakfasts. Just be aware Sister Bay is a popular destination so definitely think about booking in advance, especially if you want to visit in the summer. For example, the Scandinavian Lodge and the Sister Bay Inn, two highly-rated hotels, can cost around $280 a night during July-August (prices are much less steep during the spring).

Again, Door County is an absolute gem of a tourist destination. There are other beaches in the area, like on nearby Washington Island, which is about an hour away. With the help of a short ferry ride, you can swim in some of the clearest waters in America. And, before you leave Wisconsin, seriously consider visiting the state's incredibly underrated national lakeshore (which is tailor-made for kayak enthusiasts).