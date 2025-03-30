One Of Wisconsin's Best Getaways Is A Village On Green Bay's Shores With Beachy Charm And Fabulous Shops
Wisconsin is arguably home to the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot: Door County. The county boasts a beautiful coast and endless charm that will have you singing praise for the local cuisine (visiting Door means gorging on cherries, cheese, and fish boil) and exploring the many quaint towns and villages that punctuate the gorgeous landscape. One of these must-see places is Sister Bay.
This lakeside spot is roughly an hour-and-a-half drive from Green Bay. From either Madison or Milwaukee, one can expect the drive to be about three to four hours. With a population of just over 1,000, Sister Bay offers the perfect opportunity to discover all the small-town picturesque charm Door County has to offer. From its idyllic waterfront to its fairytale sunsets, Sister Bay will make you forget all about the hustle and bustle of Wisconsin's three major cities. So, whether you're a big city Cheesehead looking to escape for a weekend or just a traveler from out-of-state trekking across the Midwest, add Sister Bay to your must-visit list.
Sister Bay is one of Wisconsin's top tourist destinations
Traveling to Sister Bay is a must for anyone who loves aquatic-based fun and water activities. The small town has its own beach (the biggest in Door County) that offers boats and kayaks for rent. Even if you're not a big swimmer or you happen to be exploring during the colder months, Sister Bay's sandy shores can still offer long leisurely walks, serene views, and cozy fall vibes. When the weather is right, the beach also makes for a terrific place to picnic with the family as it offers large picnic tables and plenty of grassy space.
For the history buffs, there's also the Sister Bay Historical Society, a museum dedicated to the village's development over time, chronicling the arrival of the first European settlers in 1857 to the formation of Sister Bay's modern-day tourist sector. Tickets for tours around the village's 19th-century farmhouse and renovated historical buildings are available from late May to October. Around this time the museum also hosts a regular farmer's market each Saturday, with only locally grown Door County delicacies permitted for sale. Speaking of food, that's another reason to come by Sister Bay.
Sister Bay is filled with incredible shops and restaurants
No trip to Sister Bay is complete without heading to Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik (pictured above). Having gotten its start in 1949, the restaurant has become an iconic village staple, boasting thousands of positive reviews online. Come for the all-day Swedish pancakes or the crispy fish fry and stay for hot chocolate over-topped with whipped cream (don't worry, there's Swedish sangria, draft beer, and much more for the adults).
Overall, Sister Bay is host to a heap of terrific restaurants and shops. For handcrafted items, seasonal gifts, and home decor, there are stores like Tannenbaum Holiday Shop and Kindgoods. For coffee and sweets, head on over to Happy Coffee (open all year) and the famous Door County Ice Cream Factory & Sandwich Shoppe (only open during the summer).
If you are considering staying more than one night in Sister Bay, you have several options for lodging, from higher-end resorts to cozier bed and breakfasts. Just be aware Sister Bay is a popular destination so definitely think about booking in advance, especially if you want to visit in the summer. For example, the Scandinavian Lodge and the Sister Bay Inn, two highly-rated hotels, can cost around $280 a night during July-August (prices are much less steep during the spring).
Again, Door County is an absolute gem of a tourist destination. There are other beaches in the area, like on nearby Washington Island, which is about an hour away. With the help of a short ferry ride, you can swim in some of the clearest waters in America. And, before you leave Wisconsin, seriously consider visiting the state's incredibly underrated national lakeshore (which is tailor-made for kayak enthusiasts).