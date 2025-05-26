One Of The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Pristine British Virgin Islands Beach With Low-Key Amenities

Home to just 450 residents, Anegada is the least populated island in the British Virgin Islands archipelago. About 15 miles north of Virgin Gorda, the flat coral and limestone isle is an unspoiled paradise. Anegada is ringed by powdery white sand beaches washed by turquoise waters and salt ponds dotted with pink flamingos. Underwater, Anegada's true treasures are unveiled. Offshore of the island is the 18-mile long Horseshoe Reef, a coral haven teeming with marine life.

Tucked away on the island's northern coast is one of the best beaches in the British Virgin Islands: Loblolly Bay Beach. This sandy crescent is an idyllic landscape, protected from powerful waves by the offshore reef. Due to Anegada's remote position as the northernmost British Virgin Island, there are no other islands on the horizon, just endless blue sky and sea. Despite this feeling of seclusion, there are still two restaurants set back from the shore for midday meals, and even a few rental cottages to truly immerse in this stunning setting.

Though it requires some effort to reach the castaway island of Anegada, visitors will be well rewarded with natural splendor. There are two 75-minute ferries on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Tortola to the island's Setting Point mooring point. Otherwise, travelers have to charter a flight to Anegada's Captain Auguste George Airport from a nearby island or arrive via private boat. The prime time to visit Anegada is during the dry season between December and April.