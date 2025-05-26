One Of The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Pristine British Virgin Islands Beach With Low-Key Amenities
Home to just 450 residents, Anegada is the least populated island in the British Virgin Islands archipelago. About 15 miles north of Virgin Gorda, the flat coral and limestone isle is an unspoiled paradise. Anegada is ringed by powdery white sand beaches washed by turquoise waters and salt ponds dotted with pink flamingos. Underwater, Anegada's true treasures are unveiled. Offshore of the island is the 18-mile long Horseshoe Reef, a coral haven teeming with marine life.
Tucked away on the island's northern coast is one of the best beaches in the British Virgin Islands: Loblolly Bay Beach. This sandy crescent is an idyllic landscape, protected from powerful waves by the offshore reef. Due to Anegada's remote position as the northernmost British Virgin Island, there are no other islands on the horizon, just endless blue sky and sea. Despite this feeling of seclusion, there are still two restaurants set back from the shore for midday meals, and even a few rental cottages to truly immerse in this stunning setting.
Though it requires some effort to reach the castaway island of Anegada, visitors will be well rewarded with natural splendor. There are two 75-minute ferries on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Tortola to the island's Setting Point mooring point. Otherwise, travelers have to charter a flight to Anegada's Captain Auguste George Airport from a nearby island or arrive via private boat. The prime time to visit Anegada is during the dry season between December and April.
What to see and do at Loblolly Bay Beach
The British Virgin Islands are one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation. Whether you're visiting for a day trip from Tortola or spending an extended vacation on the island, Anegada's uncrowded shores truly feel like an otherworldly escape. Loblolly Bay Beach is a 15-minute drive from Setting Point, where the ferries disembark. Once there, the screensaver-like setting will lull you into a relaxed state. Recline under a palapa on the white sand that is gently lapped by the translucent Caribbean Sea or stroll along the wide shore, sometimes flecked with unique shells.
Right off the beach, the bay's tranquil waters reveal reefs that are home to tropical fish, turtles, and other marine life. There's a reason this less-traveled Caribbean island is everything a snorkeler could dream of. The bay ensures excellent visibility, and the reef is close to shore, ideal for beginner snorkelers. "To say it is one of the most jaw dropping locations is an understatement," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Talcum powder sand, large reefs within easy snorkeling reach, and the gin like crystal clear water coupled with the sea grape trees and palms make this a must visit for anyone within reach of [Anegada]." You can rent snorkel and dive gear at the dive shop at Big Bamboo, right on Loblolly Bay's western point.
Where to stay and eat near Loblolly Bay Beach
After you've worked up an appetite, head to one of the restaurants flanking each end of the beach. Since the 1980s, Big Bamboo has been a Lolbolly Bay Beach institution. You'll find the Big Bamboo restaurant, four villas, and a beachfront dotted with palapas, as well as a dive shop, gift shop, and public bathrooms. The restaurant serves up lobster, conch, shrimp, and crab cakes in an alfresco setting tucked away from the shore. You can also book one of Big Bamboo's two-bedroom or one-bedroom villas just steps from the water. Visitors can also stroll over to the eastern end of the beach to Flash of Beauty, a conch fisherman-owned beach shack with fresh lobster on the menu, plus an honor bar to mix your own tropical drinks.
Another trio of cottages are the nearby Loblolly Beach Cottages. The one-bedroom Green Cottage and two-bedroom Purple and Peach Cottages boast air conditioning, full kitchens, outdoor showers, and patios. Other amenities include beach chairs, a communal bar, and a pizza oven. And of course, the greatest amenity is the ribbon of white sand and impossibly turquoise water.
For travelers who want a more traditional resort experience that still reflects the carefree soul of Anegada, the Anegada Beach Club is a 15-minute drive west of Loblolly Bay Beach. With 16 guest rooms and nine palapa retreats, the resort also offers an alfresco seafood bistro, swimming pool, spa, and water sports rentals on property.