One Of Australia's Oldest Cities Is A Riverside Foodie Destination Blending Fine Wine And Historic Charm

Some affectionately refer to it as "Down Under." Others immediately associate it with the iconic (and somewhat controversial) Vegemite toast. Rock diehards celebrate it as the birthplace of the legendary AC/DC. Regardless of the label, Australia manages to somehow accommodate them all, standing tall as one of the most diverse and captivating countries on the planet. Still, most tourists stop short, lingering in Sydney's hip neighborhoods (like this trendy spot that is redefining cool with its edgy art and irresistible cuisine) or chasing the sun in the country's top island and coastal getaways, and miss the untamed beauty tucked away in the southernmost parts of the continent, including the island of Tasmania, one of Australia's six states.

If you're after something quieter, deeper, and deliciously unexpected, dare to head south to Launceston — or "Launnie," because Aussies never miss a chance to shorten their names. Though relatively small (its population doesn't even reach 80,000), Tasmania's second-largest city is home to a busy domestic airport, with direct flights to and from major cities in the country, which doubles as the island's main gateway to the rustic and serene beauty of the north.

But Launceston is far more than just a point of arrival. With a rich historic background and a privileged position at the confluence of the North and South Esk Rivers, on the fringes of the thriving Tamar Valley wine region, the city stands out as a cultural gem and a rising gastronomic destination that punches well above its weight.