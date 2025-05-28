One Of Australia's Oldest Cities Is A Riverside Foodie Destination Blending Fine Wine And Historic Charm
Some affectionately refer to it as "Down Under." Others immediately associate it with the iconic (and somewhat controversial) Vegemite toast. Rock diehards celebrate it as the birthplace of the legendary AC/DC. Regardless of the label, Australia manages to somehow accommodate them all, standing tall as one of the most diverse and captivating countries on the planet. Still, most tourists stop short, lingering in Sydney's hip neighborhoods (like this trendy spot that is redefining cool with its edgy art and irresistible cuisine) or chasing the sun in the country's top island and coastal getaways, and miss the untamed beauty tucked away in the southernmost parts of the continent, including the island of Tasmania, one of Australia's six states.
If you're after something quieter, deeper, and deliciously unexpected, dare to head south to Launceston — or "Launnie," because Aussies never miss a chance to shorten their names. Though relatively small (its population doesn't even reach 80,000), Tasmania's second-largest city is home to a busy domestic airport, with direct flights to and from major cities in the country, which doubles as the island's main gateway to the rustic and serene beauty of the north.
But Launceston is far more than just a point of arrival. With a rich historic background and a privileged position at the confluence of the North and South Esk Rivers, on the fringes of the thriving Tamar Valley wine region, the city stands out as a cultural gem and a rising gastronomic destination that punches well above its weight.
Launceston, a heritage city with a modern pulse
Officially established as a town by European settlers in 1858 on land first inhabited by nomadic Aboriginal Tasmanians, Launceston proudly stands as Australia's third-oldest city. Traces of its colonial past can still be found in the remarkable collection of early-to-mid-19th-century structures that dot the city center, including the Renaissance revival Custom House, the heritage-listed Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, and the legendary Cornwall Hotel (according to local myth, Aussie pioneers John Batman and John Pascoe Fawkner "birthed" the city of Melbourne there). Yet, despite its long-standing history, this Tasmanian haven did not dwell on its past and shut itself off from the outside world. Innovation runs deep in Launceston's DNA, reflected in its impressive history of pioneering achievements, spanning medical and industrial advancements.
Today, this ambition is coming to life through a people-centered City Innovation Strategy that fosters innovative solutions while enhancing urban quality of life, making the city more accessible, better connected, and environmentally sustainable. Complementing this forward-thinking ethos is Launceston's good walkability, actively supported by local government initiatives. So pack some comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk (almost) everywhere.
One of the most beloved attractions, Cataract Gorge, a jaw-dropping canyon surrounded by lush forests, is conveniently located less than 40 minutes from the city center. Once there, you can admire the Gorge from above by riding the longest single-span chairlift in the world. You can also take a refreshing dip in the outdoor swimming pool near the First Basin, or explore one of the many scenic trails that lead through the area.
Good food, good mood in Launceston
Among the many reasons you should visit Tasmania, the food scene consistently earns a well-deserved spot, and the island's northern region, nurtured by generations of soil-wise stewards and taste-makers, is certainly no exception. After all, only a handful of cities worldwide have been recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, and Launceston can proudly claim that honor.
Far from being merely a means of sustenance, food here is treated almost as sacred. It's a bridge between the old ways and new expressions, between authentic Tasmanian flavors and international synergies, between connection to the land and communion among people. Local-first produce pioneers like Mudbar, Grain of the Silos, and Black Cow Bistro share the stage with the eclectic vision of Chef Chau's Bluestone, where the "Oz" meets the Far East, and DongSheng's traditional Chinese fare. All for the joy and delight of those who believe that food is the best way to experience a place.
And the wine? Equally expressive. Tamar Valley's renowned vineyards, weaving their magic just beyond the city's edge, give life to crisp whites, elegant reds, and sparkling delights. Cellar door experiences and wine tours along the Tamar Valley Wine Trail immerse visitors in the essence of the region's generous terroir. Smaller in scale, yet full of character, is also the region's burgeoning cider production.