Sydney's Trendy Inner-City Neighborhood Is Redefining Cool With Edgy Art And Irresistible Cuisine
Venture into the heart of Sydney to discover Chippendale, a buzzing district full of culture and foodie hotspots. While most tourists want to visit iconic spots like Bondi Beach or the Sydney Opera House (best seen from the daredevil climb across Sydney Harbor Bridge), this inner-city neighborhood is worth exploring for a day or a weekend. Chippendale is just a short walk from Central Station or Chinatown, so it's easy to get here; public transport in Sydney is plentiful, with trains, buses, a metro, and ferries to whisk you around the city. Once you visit the area, you'll understand why Chippendale was voted the seventh coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out.
Chippendale's history dates back to 1835 and the construction of the Kent Brewery, which brewed Tooth & Co. beer. This was one of the largest brewery sites in all of Australia, and you can still see the old Brewery Yard Building. Now, it's a trendy neighborhood, attracting local Sydneysiders and tourists alike for its art galleries and wide variety of tasty food and drink spots. There's plenty of art, culture, and cuisine to explore in Chippendale.
Dive into Chippendale's effortlessly cool art scene
The old brewery complex in Chippendale has been transformed into a unique urban village, with a diverse array of art on offer. The most impressive feature in Chippendale is Central Park, a mixed-use high-rise and the tallest vertical garden in the world. Residents here live among the art scene: LED art is a feature of the building itself, and the Japan Foundation Gallery is located on the fourth floor, showcasing both traditional and modern Japanese art. The Halo sculpture is located next to the building in Chippendale Green. It's a slowly turning sculpture, sort of like a modernist wind turbine, made out of carbon fiber.
One place you can't miss in Chippendale is White Rabbit Gallery. It's home to one of the most important contemporary Chinese art collections in Australia – owner Judith Neilson has nearly 3,000 pieces of art by about 750 artists. The gallery features two new exhibitions a year. Admission is free, and there's even a tea room on the ground floor. Less than a five-minute walk away, Peach Black is an artist-run gallery featuring modern art, with regular events for both artists and the wider community, including artist conversations and workshops. Opening times for galleries can change, so it's best to check in advance — some spots are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Where to eat, drink, and stay in Chippendale
Sydney is a top-notch destination for foodies, with exciting openings like the new Sydney Fish Market and an insane diversity of eats available in Chippendale alone. Make a beeline for Kensington Street, which is home to Spice Alley. This sprawling, open-air courtyard serves cheap hawker-style food — the style of East Asian food market Anthony Bourdain loved — which is perfect for sampling different cuisines without breaking the bank. For high-end dining, check out Olio, featuring modern Italian cuisine by Sicilian chef Lino Sauro. Ester is a first-rate choice for modern Australian cuisine from renowned chef and cookbook author Mat Lindsay. Those with a sweet tooth shouldn't miss the delectable delights of KOI Dessert Bar.
Chippendale received a huge boost in popularity when local cafe Toby's Estate was named the Best Coffee Shop in the World earlier this year. The regular queue out the door each morning showcases the thriving food and drink scene in this former industrial area. For laid-back yet high-quality drinks, head to Zigi's Wine Bar in the evening — bring your four-legged friend along if you'd like, as the bar is dog-friendly.
For a superb boutique stay in Chippendale, check into the Old Clare Hotel. Plush rooms with stylish decor are spread across two heritage-listed buildings, and on-site restaurant Longshore specializes in sustainable seafood. The hotel has all the amenities you'd expect, including a gym, pool, library, and free bike rental service.