Sydney's Trendy Inner-City Neighborhood Is Redefining Cool With Edgy Art And Irresistible Cuisine

Venture into the heart of Sydney to discover Chippendale, a buzzing district full of culture and foodie hotspots. While most tourists want to visit iconic spots like Bondi Beach or the Sydney Opera House (best seen from the daredevil climb across Sydney Harbor Bridge), this inner-city neighborhood is worth exploring for a day or a weekend. Chippendale is just a short walk from Central Station or Chinatown, so it's easy to get here; public transport in Sydney is plentiful, with trains, buses, a metro, and ferries to whisk you around the city. Once you visit the area, you'll understand why Chippendale was voted the seventh coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out.

Chippendale's history dates back to 1835 and the construction of the Kent Brewery, which brewed Tooth & Co. beer. This was one of the largest brewery sites in all of Australia, and you can still see the old Brewery Yard Building. Now, it's a trendy neighborhood, attracting local Sydneysiders and tourists alike for its art galleries and wide variety of tasty food and drink spots. There's plenty of art, culture, and cuisine to explore in Chippendale.