This Affordable Dominican Republic Retreat Combines Horseback Rides, Beachy Bliss, And Endless Adventure

In 2024, the Dominican Republic marked a record-high number of tourists. The popular Caribbean Island consistently welcomes visitors worldwide, and it's easy to understand why. From the gorgeous, sandy beaches, beautiful and diverse landscapes, delicious food, and of course, accommodations that include some of the most stunning all-inclusive resorts, Dominican Republic has a lot to offer. While some all-inclusive resorts may come at a steep price, another one of the Dominican Republic's appeals is its many affordable resorts. One of the most affordable is the Wyndham Alltra Samaná. As the name suggests, the resort is located on the Samaná Peninsula, in Las Galeras. Located on the island's northeastern shore, Samaná is one of the island's most popular tourist destinations and the island's not-so-secret secluded natural paradise.

The exquisite all-inclusive resort caters to single travelers, couples, and families. Located along a private beach, the amenities, on-site activities and attractions, dining, and off-site excursions are all worthwhile. Accommodations include standard rooms, suites, and bungalows, all with some view of the resort gardens or the ocean from a balcony or private patio. There are five dining venues and various bars and lounges across the resort that can satisfy every palate. From the Italian-themed Bella restaurant to the Japanese-inspired Umi, and Island Grill where the dishes are made from locally sourced meat and produce, guests aren't lacking options. On-site activities range from family-friendly fun — including a kids club — to perfect pastimes for singles or couples. The resort even offers babysitting services, at an extra fee, for families traveling with small children, when parents would like to explore some of the couples-only activities.