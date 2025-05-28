This Affordable Dominican Republic Retreat Combines Horseback Rides, Beachy Bliss, And Endless Adventure
In 2024, the Dominican Republic marked a record-high number of tourists. The popular Caribbean Island consistently welcomes visitors worldwide, and it's easy to understand why. From the gorgeous, sandy beaches, beautiful and diverse landscapes, delicious food, and of course, accommodations that include some of the most stunning all-inclusive resorts, Dominican Republic has a lot to offer. While some all-inclusive resorts may come at a steep price, another one of the Dominican Republic's appeals is its many affordable resorts. One of the most affordable is the Wyndham Alltra Samaná. As the name suggests, the resort is located on the Samaná Peninsula, in Las Galeras. Located on the island's northeastern shore, Samaná is one of the island's most popular tourist destinations and the island's not-so-secret secluded natural paradise.
The exquisite all-inclusive resort caters to single travelers, couples, and families. Located along a private beach, the amenities, on-site activities and attractions, dining, and off-site excursions are all worthwhile. Accommodations include standard rooms, suites, and bungalows, all with some view of the resort gardens or the ocean from a balcony or private patio. There are five dining venues and various bars and lounges across the resort that can satisfy every palate. From the Italian-themed Bella restaurant to the Japanese-inspired Umi, and Island Grill where the dishes are made from locally sourced meat and produce, guests aren't lacking options. On-site activities range from family-friendly fun — including a kids club — to perfect pastimes for singles or couples. The resort even offers babysitting services, at an extra fee, for families traveling with small children, when parents would like to explore some of the couples-only activities.
Wyndham Alltra Samaná is the perfect destination resort for leisure and adventure travelers
Various locations and resorts appeal to individual travelers for different reasons. Some travelers only want to rest and relax on their trip, while others want to immerse themselves in nature and outdoor adventures. Wyndham Alltra Samaná is a perfect fit for both types. With its stunning private beach and hotel pools complete with bar service, the resort is a leisure traveler's dream. For those looking to add a little excitement to their stay, the resort offers on-site horseback excursions where guests can ride along the resort's pristine private beach.
For the nature and adventure traveler, Wyndham Alltra Samaná offers various excursions that allow guests to explore a variety of Las Galeras and Samaná Peninsula's stunning natural attractions, including beautiful cascading waterfalls, national parks, hidden caves, and more, all while zip lining, hiking, ATV driving, or doing other outdoor activities. Popular destinations include the El Limon Waterfall where visitors can marvel at the stunning 55-feet high waterfall. Visitors can also enjoy a bit of horseback riding before plunging into the refreshing flowing waters.
Another popular attraction is the National Park Los Haitises, an eco-traveler's dream with its bio-diverse population of plants and animal life. And finally, Samana Wharf is perfect for whale watching, as hundreds of humpback whales breed near the waters. It's just one of the reasons the Dominican Republic is one of the best island destinations for whale watching. Guest drop-off and pick-up is available for all excursions listed above.
Wyndham Alltra Samaná is perfect for a romantic destination wedding
Like many tropical all-inclusive resorts, Wyndham Alltra Samaná offers complimentary packages for couples seeking the perfect tropical wedding but without the high price tag that often comes with destination weddings (check out other budget-friendly Caribbean wedding destinations, too). Everything from the engagement celebration to the bachelor and bachelorette parties are available at the resort. Packages range from lavish celebrations which accommodate dozens of guests, to smaller, intimate affairs with only the bride and groom or a small guest list. Professional wedding specialists are available to help guide couples through the entire process and create the wedding of their dreams. For couples seeking the perfect honeymoon destination, the resort also offers special honeymoon packages and anniversary packages for couples looking to celebrate in an island oasis.
Wyndham Alltra Samaná is the perfect all-inclusive resort for travelers seeking luxury accommodations in a natural paradise without breaking the bank. Costs are sometimes as low as $190 a night for a standard room, making a five-night stay approximately $950 as of this publication, not including flights. The easiest way to get to the Wyndham Alltra Samaná is via the Samana El Catey International Airport, which is approximately 47 miles from the resort. From that point, taxis or private shuttles are available. With so many amenities and attractions, including multiple shops, game rooms, a pool and beach, nightly entertainment activities, daily excursions, and more, the resort is a must for travelers seeking a stunning all-inclusive resort at an affordable price.