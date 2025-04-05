The Caribbean Island Country With Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts And A Sprawling Tropical Oasis
White sand beaches, lush tropical forests, and the rhythm of merengue music are only a four-hour flight from New York — all you have to do is book your ticket to the Dominican Republic. This Caribbean island nation is everything you'd expect from a real vacation — no rushing from landmark to landmark. You have all the time in the world to sip on coconut water straight from the fruit, bask in the sun, and take that much-needed break. Some trips end up feeling as exhausting as everyday life due to overpacked itineraries, which leave little time to truly unwind. But in the Dominican Republic, you can check into an all-inclusive resort (one that won't break the bank), let the stress melt away, and actually relax. Although the country offers plenty to explore — from secret waterfalls to dynamic coastal towns — it's also a prime destination for a laid-back escape. And with 25% of its land preserved as protected areas, it's just as breathtaking as it is peaceful.
Most international flights land at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the gateway to the country's top resort town. Boasting 30 miles of shoreline and a wide range of all-inclusive resorts, Punta Cana is a wonderful choice for a Caribbean getaway. If you're planning to stay in Samaná, flying into Samaná El Catey International Airport (AZS) is best, as the drive from Punta Cana takes more than four hours. For those heading to Puerto Plata, a city full of affordable all-inclusive resorts, the closest airport is Banreservas Aeropuerto Gregorio Luperón (POP). Cibao International Airport (STI) is the second-closest if flights to POP aren't available.
Where to stay in the Dominican Republic
Nothing says stress-free travel like a resort where everything is taken care of. According to All Inclusive Out and About, the average cost of an all-inclusive vacation in 2024 was $3,202 for five to six nights, which places the resorts in the Dominican Republic on the budget-friendly side. Ocean Blue & Sand in Punta Cana sits on the gorgeous Bávaro Beach, setting the scene for the ultimate retreat. This hideaway features spacious suites, a full-service spa, and seven themed restaurants. You can go for a swim in one of the two pools, soak in the outdoor Jacuzzi, or enjoy nightly entertainment at the on-site theater. Rates start at around $220 per night (prices accurate as of this writing), depending on the season and room. If you're looking for a resort with more dining options, a casino, and a spa, Meliá Caribe Beach Resort is also a great alternative, with seven-night stays starting at $1,800.
Iberostar Waves Costa Dorada delivers one of the best budget-friendly stays in Puerto Plata. A 10-minute drive from the city center, rooms here start at $140 per night. The property is located by the beach, with an outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, and 24-hour front desk service. Lifestyle Tropical Beach Resort & Spa is another fantastic accommodation just 15 minutes from the city center. Think ocean views, snorkeling excursions, and tennis matches. You can have unlimited drinks and indulge in delicious food right on Cofresí Beach, all starting at $89 per night. Meanwhile, over in Samaná, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is a premium all-inclusive oasis with rooms from $235 per night.
Tropical experiences await in the Dominican Republic
As you'd expect, the Dominican Republic is a tropical paradise brimming with adventure, natural wonders, and under-the-radar sights. When in Punta Cana, you can't miss Macao Beach, an idyllic spot that's easily one of the best in the country. With wide, golden sands and palm trees swaying in the breeze, it's the perfect place to ride the waves, whether you're a beginner or a pro. When you need a break, head to nearby local restaurants serving some of the most mouthwatering Dominican-style seafood you'll find in the region. At the southern end of Punta Cana, you'll come across Hoyo Azul — a watering hole hidden in the rainforest, begging you to take a dip. From Punta Cana, you can also make your way to the unspoiled Saona Island to experience Caribbean bliss without crowds.
Nature lovers can make a day trip out of Los Tres Ojos, which is two hours from Punta Cana by car. This stunning national park is home to three blue lagoons, ancient petroglyphs, vast caves, and more. Another must-see is Los Haitises National Park, which is accessible by boat from Samaná. Known for its striking limestone formations, mangrove-lined bays, and abundant birdlife, this park offers the chance to hike through one of the country's last remaining rainforests.
Puerto Plata's Amber Cove is packed with exciting activities: ATV rides, zip lining, and swimming with dolphins, to name a few. While you're here, pay a visit to Fort San Felipe, a historic fortress with incredible vistas over the coastline. As for those in Samaná, El Limón Waterfall is a spectacular, 130-foot cascade — ideal for a hike or a refreshing plunge.