The Caribbean Island Country With Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts And A Sprawling Tropical Oasis

White sand beaches, lush tropical forests, and the rhythm of merengue music are only a four-hour flight from New York — all you have to do is book your ticket to the Dominican Republic. This Caribbean island nation is everything you'd expect from a real vacation — no rushing from landmark to landmark. You have all the time in the world to sip on coconut water straight from the fruit, bask in the sun, and take that much-needed break. Some trips end up feeling as exhausting as everyday life due to overpacked itineraries, which leave little time to truly unwind. But in the Dominican Republic, you can check into an all-inclusive resort (one that won't break the bank), let the stress melt away, and actually relax. Although the country offers plenty to explore — from secret waterfalls to dynamic coastal towns — it's also a prime destination for a laid-back escape. And with 25% of its land preserved as protected areas, it's just as breathtaking as it is peaceful.

Most international flights land at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the gateway to the country's top resort town. Boasting 30 miles of shoreline and a wide range of all-inclusive resorts, Punta Cana is a wonderful choice for a Caribbean getaway. If you're planning to stay in Samaná, flying into Samaná El Catey International Airport (AZS) is best, as the drive from Punta Cana takes more than four hours. For those heading to Puerto Plata, a city full of affordable all-inclusive resorts, the closest airport is Banreservas Aeropuerto Gregorio Luperón (POP). Cibao International Airport (STI) is the second-closest if flights to POP aren't available.