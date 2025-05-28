Hidden Along The Connecticut River Is An Idyllic Destination Best Known As The 'Perfect Small American Town.'
The concrete jungles that are most large American cities can really wear on you after a while. Large crowds, endless traffic, and rising skyscrapers everywhere you look — it can all desperately call for a change of scenery, if only for a few days. When you're ready to escape the urban humdrum, consider a trip to scenic New England and visit Essex, named the "Perfect Small American Town" in the book "1,000 Places to See Before You Die" (via NewEngland.com). What makes it so perfect, you ask? As you'll read below, Essex not only ups the ante on history and culture with a wide assortment of museums and historic buildings, but its charming downtown is also lined with a broad range of shops and restaurants sure to please even the most finicky among us.
And if you want to remain relatively close enough to the big cities, you couldn't ask for a better location. The town is nearly smack dab in the middle between Boston and New York City and some 35 minutes away from Hartford, Connecticut's capital and home to America's oldest public rose garden. Plus, the region's primary hub, Bradley International Airport, can be reached by car in under an hour. So sit back, relax, and discover enchanting Essex. It'll be an experience you won't soon forget.
Soak up history and architecture in Essex
Essex began as a major shipbuilding center, constructing vessels to aid the American cause during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. Today, beautifully preserved Colonial and Federal-era homes on Main Street provide the perfect antidote to the imposing, sterile structures characteristic of modern metropolises. From June through September, the Pratt House, whose origins go back to the turn of the 18th century, offers free guided tours on Saturdays and Sundays. Its period furnishings and household objects will give you a vivid taste of what life was like well before the colonies won their independence from Great Britain.
For superb views of the town and surrounding areas like Chester and Deep River, enjoy a historic steam train ride through the heart of Connecticut's River Valley, starting right from Essex. To learn about the river's maritime history, make your way to the Connecticut River Museum, which is housed in an 1878 warehouse and features engaging exhibits and special events year-round. For lodging, you can't go wrong with The Griswold Inn, which is one of the longest-running inns in the country. While there, elevate your senses with an art tour or wine tasting. Other Instagram-worthy photo opportunities in Essex include the 1873 Essex National Bank and Centerbrook Congregational Church, which first opened its doors to the public in 1790. Need a break from history? Catch a comedy or musical at the Ivoryton Playhouse, where such greats as Marlon Brando and Katharine Hepburn have graced the stage.
Dine and shop until you drop in Essex
Shoppers and foodies will surely appreciate the sheer variety of stores and eateries in Downtown Essex. From clothing and table linens to jewelry and toys, there's something here for everyone in your travel party to take home. Want to stop for some lunch? If you have a hankering for authentic Mexican dishes, check out Los Charros Cantina. Pizza lovers can flock to Centerbrook Pizza for fresh, homemade pies paired with spectacular water views.
One Tripadvisor user is particularly fond of Black Seal Seafood Grille's pleasant ambiance and scrumptious food: "The fish and chips meal was generous, beautifully cooked, and fantastic!" Alternatively, you can grab some ice cream or a smoothie at Sweet P's and just people watch the afternoon away. If you're up for doing something a bit adventurous afterward, you should know that Connecticut is the unexpected U.S. state that's a hiker's paradise. So you might want to consider hitting the trails while you're still in the area.