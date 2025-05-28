Hidden Along The Connecticut River Is An Idyllic Destination Best Known As The 'Perfect Small American Town.'

The concrete jungles that are most large American cities can really wear on you after a while. Large crowds, endless traffic, and rising skyscrapers everywhere you look — it can all desperately call for a change of scenery, if only for a few days. When you're ready to escape the urban humdrum, consider a trip to scenic New England and visit Essex, named the "Perfect Small American Town" in the book "1,000 Places to See Before You Die" (via NewEngland.com). What makes it so perfect, you ask? As you'll read below, Essex not only ups the ante on history and culture with a wide assortment of museums and historic buildings, but its charming downtown is also lined with a broad range of shops and restaurants sure to please even the most finicky among us.

And if you want to remain relatively close enough to the big cities, you couldn't ask for a better location. The town is nearly smack dab in the middle between Boston and New York City and some 35 minutes away from Hartford, Connecticut's capital and home to America's oldest public rose garden. Plus, the region's primary hub, Bradley International Airport, can be reached by car in under an hour. So sit back, relax, and discover enchanting Essex. It'll be an experience you won't soon forget.