A Historic Steam Train Ride Through The Heart Of Connecticut's River Valley Promises Unmatched Beauty
Connecticut is a melting pot of New England landscapes. In the northeast, you have "The Quiet Corner," which is filled with pristine forests and state parks. Along the coast are coastal gems like Darien, a beautiful beach town that exudes luxury. While the coast is certainly Connecticut's most popular destination, the inner Connecticut River Valley contains some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire state. And the best way to see that scenery is by train.
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat operated by the Valley Railroad Company is one of the last steam locomotive operations remaining in New England. Departing from historic Essex Station, circa 1892, a rotation of three early 20th-century steam trains and the historic Becky Thatcher riverboat give visitors daily round trip adventures through the unspoiled heart of the Connecticut River Valley. The whole experience transports riders back to a time of more elegant, less hurried travel.
Connecticut's compact size and proximity to major transportation hubs in New York City and Boston make getting to the Essex Steam Train exceptionally easy. Drivers can pick up Route 9 north off of I-95 for a straight shot into Essex. The station is also only a short hour's drive south from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. The town of Essex itself is a great place to make your home base for a Connecticut vacation as it is home to the quirky Griswold Inn, one of the oldest inns in America.
Beautiful Connecticut River scenery from the Essex Train
The Connecticut River is New England's mightiest waterway. Stretching 410 miles from the Canadian border to the Long Island Sound, the river has served as a lifeline for New England trade and agriculture since the earliest days of the country. The lush lands along its banks gave rise to towns like Essex and neighboring East Haddam, a fairytale New England town filled with art and trails. This is the kind of nature and small-town charm you can expect to glimpse on a ride on the Essex Steam Train.
Riders can choose between two adventures on the Valley Railroad. One is a 2.5-hour combined stream train and riverboat trip. The other is a one-hour train only ride. Each offers the same narrated tour through the coves, nature preserves, and marshes along the Connecticut River. The trip starts at Essex Station and passes through the quaint towns of Deep River and Chester.
The steam train moves slowly, allowing riders to open the windows and gaze at the surrounding scenery. From the vintage cars, riders can see an abundance of bird life, including bald eagles, great blue herons, egrets, and red-winged blackbirds. The hour-long riverboat ride on the Becky Thatcher provides even deeper access to the River, as well as glimpses of some of the Valley's most famous historical sites, including Gillette Castle, Goodspeed Opera House, and the Haddam Swing Bridge.
Family friendly history aboard the Essex Steam Train
The main draw of the Essex Steam Train is the locomotives themselves. The machines offer visitors a tangible link to what was once a thriving mode of transportation across the continental United States until air travel and automobiles made most of the nation's railroads obsolete. This was the fate of the Valley Railroad until a group of enthusiasts banded together and raised the capital to create the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat as a tourist attraction in 1971.
With over 50 years of operation under its belt, the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat continues to offer great family-friendly fun with a historical twist. During the spring and summer, families with young kids can gather for Thomas the Tank Engine-themed days, complete with a life-sized, fully-operating replica of the beloved character. Adults looking for a classy date can purchase tickets for a 2.5-hour dinner train that takes place in a fully refurbished historic dining car.
The train maintains a revolving schedule of the standard adventure rides from May to October. Selected dates and events also occur between November and April. Tickets range from $29/person for the caboose car to $65 for first class, making trips all the more accessible. Looking for more fun trains in New England? The Cog Railway up Mt. Washington in New Hampshire brings visitors to the summit of the region's highest peak. If you squint, you may even be able to see the Essex puffing along.