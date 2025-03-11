A Historic Steam Train Ride Through The Heart Of Connecticut's River Valley Promises Unmatched Beauty

Connecticut is a melting pot of New England landscapes. In the northeast, you have "The Quiet Corner," which is filled with pristine forests and state parks. Along the coast are coastal gems like Darien, a beautiful beach town that exudes luxury. While the coast is certainly Connecticut's most popular destination, the inner Connecticut River Valley contains some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire state. And the best way to see that scenery is by train.

The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat operated by the Valley Railroad Company is one of the last steam locomotive operations remaining in New England. Departing from historic Essex Station, circa 1892, a rotation of three early 20th-century steam trains and the historic Becky Thatcher riverboat give visitors daily round trip adventures through the unspoiled heart of the Connecticut River Valley. The whole experience transports riders back to a time of more elegant, less hurried travel.

Connecticut's compact size and proximity to major transportation hubs in New York City and Boston make getting to the Essex Steam Train exceptionally easy. Drivers can pick up Route 9 north off of I-95 for a straight shot into Essex. The station is also only a short hour's drive south from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. The town of Essex itself is a great place to make your home base for a Connecticut vacation as it is home to the quirky Griswold Inn, one of the oldest inns in America.