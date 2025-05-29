Dominican Republic's Wildly Underrated Peninsula Offers Punta Cana Beauty Without The Crowds And High Prices

The Dominican Republic conjures up images of baby blue water rolling in and out of white sand beaches crowned by swaying palm trees. This paradisiacal scene isn't an exaggerated marketing campaign but rather the background of daily life in many parts of the country, which is why it's no surprise that you'll find some of the Caribbean's best beaches right here. Most travelers seek this perfect island dream in the popular Punta Cana, a formerly untouched piece of heaven that was transformed when businesses rushed frenetically to profit from its beauty. Overdevelopment has now left it overcrowded, overpriced, and overly touristy, driving away visitors who want a more "authentic" experience. If you're one of these visitors, set your eyes on the Samaná Peninsula instead.

Lesser-known, less expensive, and decidedly more local than Punta Cana, Samaná Province spans 30 miles. The peninsula is located on the northwest side of Hispaniola (the island shared between the Dominican Republic and Haiti) and has three main points: Santa Barbara de Samaná, the provincial capital located in the south central part of the island; Las Terrenas, the tourist and nightlife hub of the region; and Las Galeras, the remote northern tip whose peacefulness attracts people looking to get away from it all. Inland, Samaná remains wonderfully safe from massive development, with tropical rainforest covering much of the terrain. There aren't many highways or hotels in this part of the province, but tourists often venture inward for adventurous day trips in the region's well-preserved nature.