California's Sonoma County Hides This Summertime Haven Mixing Redwoods, Calm River Waters, And Vineyards

Tucked away along the Russian River is the town of Guerneville. It was founded in the 1850s as a logging town, and while it may be small, with a population of around 4,500 people, it has everything you could want in a Northern California vacation. It's about a two-hour drive from San Francisco International Airport, depending on traffic. Having a car to get around the Guerneville area is pretty much a necessity since there's not much public transportation. Plus, that gives you more flexibility as you explore the area; Sonoma County's Russian River Valley has great wineries and fantastic riverside picnic spots.

Guerneville is famously a popular LGBTQ+ destination, and it has been ever since the late 1970s when a number of establishments in the town promoted themselves as gay friendly, not long after the repeal of laws that criminalized homosexuality. One of those establishments was the Rainbow Cattle Company, a bar that is still on Main Street today.

During the summer, the Russian River runs slowly, so a popular seasonal pastime in Guerneville is floating the river, swimming in the calm waters, and spending time at the beach. The beaches' composition of gravel and sand can change from year to year based on the water flows during winter, but Johnson's Beach is a consistent favorite that dates back to 1918. There are boats, beach umbrellas, and other fun things to rent here, as well as a range of accommodation options from cabins to glamping tents to campsites, if you have your gear for a camping retreat.