The Unforgettable Ancient California National Monument Full Of The World's Tallest Tree Species
Towering, ancient, majestic — these words perfectly describe Muir Woods National Monument in California. Home to some of the tallest and oldest coastal redwood forests in the world, this Marin County gem will make you feel like a mere speck of dust in the vast universe. The immense trees here are a humbling reminder that Mother Nature truly reigns supreme. While people come and go, these old-growth giants stand the test of time.
The national monument was named after naturalist John Muir, nicknamed "Father of the National Parks," whose environmental campaigns helped create the National Park system. Thanks to his efforts, we have access to incredible natural sites like Yosemite in California and the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
Muir Woods National Monument is a bucket-list destination you should experience at least once in your life. So if you're planning a road trip through California's national parks, this must-see spectacle definitely deserves a spot on your itinerary.
How to get to Muir Woods
When planning your trip to the national monument, preparation is key because you don't want to end up stranded. There's no cell service, so make sure you have plan A, B, and even C. If you're taking a cab to Muir Woods, specify the exact pick-up location and time to find your driver. Note that ridesharing apps like Uber cannot reliably pick up passengers at Muir Woods. You can take a seasonal shuttle that provides round-trip rides, but check its schedule in advance. Driving yourself is the best and most flexible option — it's only 11 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. Don't forget to reserve your parking spot and download the reservation confirmation in advance. Plus, Muir Woods is a great alternative to Redwood National Park if you want to see the world's tallest trees without the 7-hour drive from San Francisco.
You can purchase entrance when booking the shuttle or parking, or you can pay at the visitor center when you arrive. The latter also sells different kinds of park passes, which have various perks you might find useful. While the park is open year-round, double-check before you go because weather conditions or other factors may cause temporary closures.
Muir Woods is quite foggy in the summer, but that's what makes it so magical and unforgettable. Fall is equally stunning, with vibrant foliage to take your breath away. As you'd expect, spring is a wonderful time to visit thanks to the mild weather. And although winter can be pretty wet, it's also the perfect season to have the place all to yourself.
Mighty trees await at this California landmark
Muir Woods has no shortage of extraordinary redwoods, but some stand out more than others. Cathedral Grove is a major highlight where you'll find 600 to 800-year-old trees. Some of the trees soar up to 258 feet tall, but venture further and you'll find even larger ones — up to 379 feet high. As you explore Muir Woods, you'll also find dead trees scattered around the forest. While they might seem like a sign of decay, they help the ecosystem by keeping the soil moist.
The best way to make the most of your time at Muir Woods is by hiking the area. The Fern Creek and Hillside Loop offers an easy stroll where redwoods loom above you. If that's too gentle for you, the Ben Johnson to Dipsea Loop is more challenging but just as rewarding. If a bird's eye view is what you're after, the hike to Mount Tamalpais delivers panoramic vistas. This rigorous trek can take up to six hours to complete, but outdoor enthusiasts will find it worthwhile — just remember to take proper safety measures if you're hiking solo. For a more group-oriented experience, join one of the ranger-led programs or take a guided tour.
You can also visit Muir Beach via the 450-foot bridge that leads from the parking area to the shore. With Muir Woods closing at sunset, there's no better way to wrap up your day than by the water.