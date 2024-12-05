The Unforgettable Ancient California National Monument Full Of The World's Tallest Tree Species

When planning your trip to the national monument, preparation is key because you don't want to end up stranded. There's no cell service, so make sure you have plan A, B, and even C. If you're taking a cab to Muir Woods, specify the exact pick-up location and time to find your driver. Note that ridesharing apps like Uber cannot reliably pick up passengers at Muir Woods. You can take a seasonal shuttle that provides round-trip rides, but check its schedule in advance. Driving yourself is the best and most flexible option — it's only 11 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. Don't forget to reserve your parking spot and download the reservation confirmation in advance. Plus, Muir Woods is a great alternative to Redwood National Park if you want to see the world's tallest trees without the 7-hour drive from San Francisco.

You can purchase entrance when booking the shuttle or parking, or you can pay at the visitor center when you arrive. The latter also sells different kinds of park passes, which have various perks you might find useful. While the park is open year-round, double-check before you go because weather conditions or other factors may cause temporary closures.

Muir Woods is quite foggy in the summer, but that's what makes it so magical and unforgettable. Fall is equally stunning, with vibrant foliage to take your breath away. As you'd expect, spring is a wonderful time to visit thanks to the mild weather. And although winter can be pretty wet, it's also the perfect season to have the place all to yourself.