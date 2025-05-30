Montana's Chinese Wall Is A Majestic Cliff With Towering Views In An Unspoiled, Uncrowded Wilderness
Home to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park, Montana is a state that's easy on the eyes. Millions of visitors flock to these parks every year to get a glimpse of soaring mountains, prismatic pools, and geysers spewing water hundreds of feet into the air. There's no denying their beauty, but they can also be remarkably crowded. And if you're hoping to enjoy the scenic Montana wilderness without bumping shoulders with millions of other sightseers, the imposing Chinese Wall might fit the bill.
Before going any further, it has to be said: A trip to the Chinese Wall isn't for the faint of heart. Buried deep in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, you're looking at over 50 miles of hiking, possibly much more depending on your exact route. The strenuous nature of the trek means fewer visitors than the easily accessible paths found elsewhere in the state, though you might run into a handful of folks hiking along the Continental Divide Trail.
Your effort is generously rewarded, however, as the Chinese Wall might be one of the most striking geological formations in all of Montana. Carving through the Bob Marshall Wilderness for more than 12 miles and soaring 1,000 feet over the forest below, it earned its name because of its resemblance to the Great Wall of China. It's not protecting anything from invaders, but it certainly does a good job of keeping away the throngs of tourists. Even if you're a skilled hiker, be sure to plan ahead for an epic, multiday excursion. Hiking alone? It's crucial you read up on the best safety tips to know before a solo hike, as you'll be out in the heart of Montana with few opportunities to ask fellow hikers for assistance.
The Chinese Wall and the Bob Marshall Wilderness
There are a few different ways to experience the dramatic limestone escarpment that is the Chinese Wall. Some prefer to hike it as a loop, winding through the forest before hiking along the top of the Chinese Wall along unmarked terrain for a total trip of more than 70 miles. Others prefer a shorter journey, with a point-to-point route running for around 50 miles. Regardless of which you take, expect to be out here for multiple days. You'll be climbing over 7,000 feet in elevation, weather can be unpredictable, and you'll need to set up and break down camp multiple times. Again, only attempt this if you have serious backpacking and hiking skills, as it's not a route intended for newcomers.
Regardless of the route you plan to take, you'll start at the Benchmark Trailhead outside of Augusta. This trailhead is shockingly remote, and you'll be navigating bumpy dirt roads for miles. Most vehicles can handle the trek, though be prepared for a slow, exhausting, and utterly beautiful drive into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Once you've set out on the trail, you'll see why many call this one of the best hikes in Montana. Not only do you get away from crowds, but you'll work your way through dense forests, along rocky cliffsides, and climb to gain panoramic views of the landscape. The trail also grants incredible vistas of the Chinese Wall itself — and its sheer size is bound to take your breath away. Don't forget to bring a reliable camera.
Planning your trip to Montana's Chinese Wall
Like any good backpacking trip, this one starts in a charming town out in the middle of nowhere. Augusta will serve as your last stop before venturing into the Bob Marshall Wilderness and setting out to see the Chinese Wall. It's about 50 miles northwest of town, so make sure you stock up on food and water, and double-check all your other gear is in order.
Getting to Augusta can be a challenge, though it's served by a variety of regional airports. The Helena Regional Airport, about an hour south, is likely your best bet. Once you make your way up to Augusta, consider spending a night in town before attempting the hike. Augusta sits at an elevation of 4,072 feet, and since you'll only be climbing higher during your hike, it's a good idea to acclimate to the altitude if you're traveling from sea level. The hike is best attempted in the summer when the weather is temperate and there are more sunlight hours.
If you're starting to realize the Chinese Wall is a bit more extreme than you expected, consider attempting Glacier National Park's most strenuous trail instead. It's one of the prettiest hikes in the park, and it's still quite difficult at over 12 miles and 2,000 feet of elevation gain. Want to tackle some of the country's most challenging trails beyond Montana? Plan your next getaway around one of these National Park trails that are only for experienced hikers.