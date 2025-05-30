Montana's Chinese Wall Is A Majestic Cliff With Towering Views In An Unspoiled, Uncrowded Wilderness

Home to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park, Montana is a state that's easy on the eyes. Millions of visitors flock to these parks every year to get a glimpse of soaring mountains, prismatic pools, and geysers spewing water hundreds of feet into the air. There's no denying their beauty, but they can also be remarkably crowded. And if you're hoping to enjoy the scenic Montana wilderness without bumping shoulders with millions of other sightseers, the imposing Chinese Wall might fit the bill.

Before going any further, it has to be said: A trip to the Chinese Wall isn't for the faint of heart. Buried deep in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, you're looking at over 50 miles of hiking, possibly much more depending on your exact route. The strenuous nature of the trek means fewer visitors than the easily accessible paths found elsewhere in the state, though you might run into a handful of folks hiking along the Continental Divide Trail.

Your effort is generously rewarded, however, as the Chinese Wall might be one of the most striking geological formations in all of Montana. Carving through the Bob Marshall Wilderness for more than 12 miles and soaring 1,000 feet over the forest below, it earned its name because of its resemblance to the Great Wall of China. It's not protecting anything from invaders, but it certainly does a good job of keeping away the throngs of tourists. Even if you're a skilled hiker, be sure to plan ahead for an epic, multiday excursion. Hiking alone? It's crucial you read up on the best safety tips to know before a solo hike, as you'll be out in the heart of Montana with few opportunities to ask fellow hikers for assistance.