Glacier National Park's Most Strenuous, Adrenaline-Pumping Trail Is Arguably Its Prettiest

Before you even set foot on the trail, you'll be treated to awe-inspiring views as you drive through one of America's most scenic roads. Going-to-the-Sun Road takes you to Logan Pass — and it's here you'll find the start of your journey. This is also where you'll find the Logan Pass Visitor Center and its large parking lot, which serves as an excellent place to get your gear together before venturing out.

Highline Trail can be tackled in several ways, but the most common methods are as an out-and-back or as a loop. If you're going out and back, you can simply hike Highline Trail until you get to Granite Park Chalet, then retrace your steps back to Logan Pass. This route doesn't require a shuttle bus, but it does mean you'll navigate the steep Highline Trail both uphill and downhill — which can be hard on your knees.

Many find the better option is looping Highline Trail together with Granite Park Trail. Doing this will end your hike at the Loop Trailhead, offering a shuttle stop that'll bring you right back to Logan Pass, where you started. If you're interested in this, be sure to keep a close eye on the time so you don't miss out on the last shuttle. Regardless of which route you take, be sure to hike the Garden Wall Trail. This offshoot soars an additional 900 feet into the sky, bringing you to the top of the Continental Divide.