Ohio's Riverside Getaway Is A Village Blending Friendly Midwest Charm With Elegant French Roots

Nestled on the coast of the Ohio River is a place where history and culture meet modern midwestern charm. Gallipolis, Ohio is a hidden gem town with unique offerings to please any visitor. Easily accessible via car, Gallipolis is about a two-hour drive from the Columbus airport or a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Cincinnati airport.

Ohio has great destinations for history buffs (like the largest military aviation museum in the world), and Gallipolis is just one of those must-visit places. The town, one of the oldest European settlements in Ohio, allows visitors to engage with history through various venues and attractions. The Our House Museum, next to Gallipolis City Park, was established in 1819 as a combination inn/tavern and still holds artifacts from the 19th century. Those interested in more recent history will be excited to learn that Bob Evans — the founder of the popular midwest restaurant chain Bob Evans' Farmhouse Kitchens — opened his first restaurant in Gallipolis. Visitors can stop by the company's museum and historical center to learn more about the history of the chain before getting a bite to eat at one of their restaurants.