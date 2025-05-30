Ohio's Riverside Getaway Is A Village Blending Friendly Midwest Charm With Elegant French Roots
Nestled on the coast of the Ohio River is a place where history and culture meet modern midwestern charm. Gallipolis, Ohio is a hidden gem town with unique offerings to please any visitor. Easily accessible via car, Gallipolis is about a two-hour drive from the Columbus airport or a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Cincinnati airport.
Ohio has great destinations for history buffs (like the largest military aviation museum in the world), and Gallipolis is just one of those must-visit places. The town, one of the oldest European settlements in Ohio, allows visitors to engage with history through various venues and attractions. The Our House Museum, next to Gallipolis City Park, was established in 1819 as a combination inn/tavern and still holds artifacts from the 19th century. Those interested in more recent history will be excited to learn that Bob Evans — the founder of the popular midwest restaurant chain Bob Evans' Farmhouse Kitchens — opened his first restaurant in Gallipolis. Visitors can stop by the company's museum and historical center to learn more about the history of the chain before getting a bite to eat at one of their restaurants.
A bustling arts and culture scene
Gallipolis was first settled by the French 500, a group of people who left France for opportunities in America. The city is still connected to its French roots, and events and organizations boast that connection. The French Art Colony, a cultural center, hosts concerts, art exhibits, and classes, and sometimes the French flag is featured on the center's promotional items. Additionally, the French 500 is a longstanding flea market and craft show named after the town's founding group.
After perusing the various arts and crafts on display, visitors to Gallipolis can sit back and enjoy a concert at the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre, one of the many great midwest performing arts centers in the state. The Centre taps into the rich history of the town, and the building itself is a restored opera house from 1895. They also present year-round programming and music lessons, offer their space for rent, and are the home of the Ohio Valley Symphony.
Natural beauty within reach
For those who want to enjoy the natural beauty of the Midwest, Gallipolis is close to a variety of parks and preserves where visitors can immerse themselves in greenery. The Elizabeth Evans Waterfowl and Bird Sanctuary is a great place to start; it's a 66-acre wetland where visitors can spot plants and animals that are local to the Ohio environment. For people interested in getting even more into nature, Raccoon Creek County Park , a 16-minute drive from Gallipolis, has free admission and multiple trails for people of different hiking desires.
Gallipolis City Park, which is also right on the Ohio River, is another popular destination for visitors who want to take a relaxing stroll. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "This is such a quaint, beautiful park for a small town." Gallipolis is a historical hub that offers everything from arts and culture to natural beauty. For those even more interested in European influences on Ohio, Fredericksburg, an idyllic German village outside of Columbus, is a great compliment after a visit to Gallipolis.