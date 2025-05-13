The Largest Military Aviation Museum In The World Is A Perfect Ohio Destination For History Buffs
If you're an aviation history fan, Dayton, Ohio should be on your radar for your next vacation destination. Aside from the fact that Dayton is an affordable destination brimming with art, shopping, and wonderful dining options, it's home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Here you'll find over 350 aircraft and aerospace vehicles to check out, along with aviation displays in their 20 acres of indoor exhibition space. That's in addition to their outdoor Air and Memorial Parks. Even better? Like the Udcar-Hazy Center in Washington, D.C., a remarkable museum chronicling the history of planes and spacecraft, it's free. In fact, even the parking is complimentary. The only things you'll pay for are the flight simulators if you want to try those out, the Air Force Museum Theatre, food at their restaurant, and the gift shop. They even have a free app to tell you all about the museum and provide self-guided tours in nine languages. It's adjacent to the National Aviation Hall of Fame (which is also free), which has the same hours as the Museum.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the museum, "Wow. This museum is absolutely incredible ... There are exhibits that encompass everything from the very beginnings of the Air Force all the way through to the space age ... be prepared to be absolutely blown away by the missile room." They also mentioned that they thought it was "far better" than the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.
Plan your visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force
The museum, which turns 102 years old in 2025, is the largest military aviation museum in the world. During your visit, you'll learn all about the history of flight. In the Early Years Gallery, you'll find info on the Wright Brothers to WWII. Another building houses the Korean War Gallery, the Southeast Asia War Galleries, the Cold War Gallery, and the Missile Gallery, while yet another has the Global Research, Presidential, Research and Development, and Space Galleries. If you want to experience what it's like to be a pilot, you can try out the Interactive Flight Simulators. Inside, you can be a pilot or a gunner, and try out simulated combat in a vehicle that can do a 360-degree roll. You can experience the Movie Ride, which simulates several aviation scenarios that you can pick from. There is also a VR Transporter that allows you to see what it's like to visit space.
The National Museum of the United States Air Force is open every day other than Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's also very accessible, with free wheelchairs, motorized carts, and strollers offered on a first-come, first-served basis (though you can bring your own as well). The National Museum of the United States Air Force is on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, around 20 minutes from the Dayton International Airport, so it's an easy first stop on your trip. When you're done, you're about an hour from Deer Creek State Park, an outdoor lover's paradise.