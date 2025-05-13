The Largest Military Aviation Museum In The World Is A Perfect Ohio Destination For History Buffs

If you're an aviation history fan, Dayton, Ohio should be on your radar for your next vacation destination. Aside from the fact that Dayton is an affordable destination brimming with art, shopping, and wonderful dining options, it's home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Here you'll find over 350 aircraft and aerospace vehicles to check out, along with aviation displays in their 20 acres of indoor exhibition space. That's in addition to their outdoor Air and Memorial Parks. Even better? Like the Udcar-Hazy Center in Washington, D.C., a remarkable museum chronicling the history of planes and spacecraft, it's free. In fact, even the parking is complimentary. The only things you'll pay for are the flight simulators if you want to try those out, the Air Force Museum Theatre, food at their restaurant, and the gift shop. They even have a free app to tell you all about the museum and provide self-guided tours in nine languages. It's adjacent to the National Aviation Hall of Fame (which is also free), which has the same hours as the Museum.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the museum, "Wow. This museum is absolutely incredible ... There are exhibits that encompass everything from the very beginnings of the Air Force all the way through to the space age ... be prepared to be absolutely blown away by the missile room." They also mentioned that they thought it was "far better" than the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.