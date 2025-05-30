Maui's Lush Agricultural Region Has Delicious Coffee, A Picturesque General Store, And The Island's Only Winery
Despite its luxurious resorts and dozens of iconic beaches, Maui is among Hawaii's cheapest islands to explore. Make your way to the southern part of Hawaii's second-largest island towards the mighty Haleakalā, and you will discover the lush region of Ulupalakua. Upcountry Maui, spread across the gentle slopes of the volcano's shadow, comprises farmlands, coffee and tea plantations, quaint towns, and elevated views of the southern coastline and surrounding islands. While wine isn't the first thing that comes to mind, Maui's volcanic geology offers a distinct terroir, best sampled at Maui Wine, which makes its own grape and pineapple wines and lets visitors sample them in historic settings overlooking the sea. The winery is just over 25 miles from Kahului airport, and on the way, you can stop over in Keokea and try some homegrown coffee and farm-fresh produce.
While you can combine exploring Ulupalakua with a visit to the Haleakalā crater, the region deserves a day or two of its own for the number of wholesome experiences it packs. The small town of Keokea, situated at an altitude of over 2,800 feet and home to less than 2,000 residents, is situated perfectly between the volcano and the glittering sea below to offer idyllic views of both. There are several quaint accommodation options in the area, and Keokea is a short 15-minute drive from Maui Wine.
Maui is a popular vacation destination, so expect summer crowds despite the hot and humid weather. Spring is a great time to visit since it is more pleasant, but don't write Maui off as a perfect fall destination in Hawaii, letting you escape the crowds while still offering all its best experiences.
Keokea is a charming town with quaint stores
Despite its diminutive size, Keokea has a long history that started with settlers comprising the Chinese immigrants who arrived in Hawaii in the 18th century. The town's culture is a delightful mix that's best enjoyed in its family-run stores and cafes. One of the most popular, Grandma's Coffee House — now run by the grandson of the eponymous grandma – has been around for over 90 years. A local favorite that's true to its name, it serves up homemade delicacies and baked goods. The banana pineapple cake is unmissable, but the highlight is the coffee, which the cafe grows on a plantation that's also almost a century old and roasts in-house.
The quaint Henry Fong Store, which makes for a great photo op with its striking green facdee, is famous for its hot dogs, and you can stop there to stock up on other general store fare for your trip. If you need gas, you'll head to the town's other century-old local store, Ching's Store, named after Mrs. Ching — a town fixture who, even at the age of 90, continues to run the store and the town's only gas pump. Make your way around Keokea and explore the local art gallery and the St. John's church, which is built of wood and features a stained glass door. While there aren't too many accommodation options in town, there are several homestays, farm retreats, and vacation homes in the area.
Sip local wines at Maui winery
Maui Wine, dating back to 1974, is reached by a scenic drive through the Ulupalakua region. The area's high altitude offers sweeping views of the coast, which you can continue to enjoy from the vineyard as well. Their wines, made from grapes, pineapples, and raspberries grown on the estate, are distinctive and can be sampled in the winery's tasting room, fittingly called King's Cottage. Of course, there's a lot to explore outdoors as well, with free tours on offer around the winery and picnic tables to enjoy your packed lunch or snacks. The winery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days except Monday and accommodates walk-ins. However, a reservation is recommended if you'd like to do a wine tasting in the King's Cottage.
Adjacent to Maui Wine is Ulapalakua Ranch, which has a history dating back to the 1850s. This is where the region's original cowboys (paniolos) would herd cattle in the 1960s. You can delve into the fascinating history of the Hawaiian cowboys at the Ulapalakua Ranch, and pick up some snacks for the drive back from the Ulupalakua Store, which is more upscale than the homely ones in Keokea. If you have the time, continue to enjoy the scenic surroundings. From the ranch, you are close to La Perouse Bay, part of Maui's "Untouched Coastline," but the road requires you to loop back through Keokea and go further north before you can reach it, and the drive can take up to 90 minutes. The Manawainui Gulch, a coastal ledge with stunning South Maui vistas, is a shorter 20-minute drive from the store.