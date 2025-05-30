Maui's Lush Agricultural Region Has Delicious Coffee, A Picturesque General Store, And The Island's Only Winery

Despite its luxurious resorts and dozens of iconic beaches, Maui is among Hawaii's cheapest islands to explore. Make your way to the southern part of Hawaii's second-largest island towards the mighty Haleakalā, and you will discover the lush region of Ulupalakua. Upcountry Maui, spread across the gentle slopes of the volcano's shadow, comprises farmlands, coffee and tea plantations, quaint towns, and elevated views of the southern coastline and surrounding islands. While wine isn't the first thing that comes to mind, Maui's volcanic geology offers a distinct terroir, best sampled at Maui Wine, which makes its own grape and pineapple wines and lets visitors sample them in historic settings overlooking the sea. The winery is just over 25 miles from Kahului airport, and on the way, you can stop over in Keokea and try some homegrown coffee and farm-fresh produce.

While you can combine exploring Ulupalakua with a visit to the Haleakalā crater, the region deserves a day or two of its own for the number of wholesome experiences it packs. The small town of Keokea, situated at an altitude of over 2,800 feet and home to less than 2,000 residents, is situated perfectly between the volcano and the glittering sea below to offer idyllic views of both. There are several quaint accommodation options in the area, and Keokea is a short 15-minute drive from Maui Wine.

Maui is a popular vacation destination, so expect summer crowds despite the hot and humid weather. Spring is a great time to visit since it is more pleasant, but don't write Maui off as a perfect fall destination in Hawaii, letting you escape the crowds while still offering all its best experiences.