Hawaii's Hidden Paradise Beach Park Offers Breathtaking Views Where Waterfalls Spill Into The Ocean
You won't see signs pointing you to paradise, but you'll feel it when you're getting close. The kind of place where waterfalls tumble from the cliffs and fresh water spills into the sea, weaving two worlds into one. That's the quiet magic of Kolekole Beach Park, a breathtaking pocket of the Hāmākua Coast, on Hawai'i Island, tucked beneath a towering bridge on the Hawaii Belt Road. With cliffside views, pounding surf, and river meeting ocean in a rush of energy, this is one of those rare spots that stops you in your tracks.
After seven years of closure, Kolekole Beach Park is finally back, and it's shining with new life. The county invested over $6 million into major upgrades — from ADA-compliant paths and brand-new picnic pavilions to fire safety infrastructure and fresh landscaping. Reopened in April 2024, these changes make it easier than ever for all folks to access and enjoy this beloved slice of coastline. Whether you're here to fish, surf, or just sit by the water, the park's been rebuilt with you in mind.
From lava rocks to legends: How to explore Kolekole Beach Park and Akaka Falls
The park rests in a quiet gulch, surrounded by wild greenery filled with the sound of flowing water as the stream meets the sea. There's no sandy shoreline here — just rounded lava rocks and dramatic views. Swimming in the ocean isn't safe due to rough currents and murky water, but locals sometimes wade or jump into the stream to cool off. With picnic tables, barbecue grills, and waterfalls just across the way spilling into the ocean, this paradise is perfect for unwinding. Especially on weekdays, when fewer visitors mean peaceful green surroundings and quiet calm.
If you're already exploring Kolekole Beach Park, you'll want to carve out time for Akaka Falls State Park, just 10 minutes away. The park features a 0.4-mile loop trail through a vibrant rainforest, culminating in views of the impressive 442-foot Akaka Falls. The area is steeped in moʻolelo (Hawaiian storytelling), and legend tells of a chief named ʻAkaka who leapt to his death here to escape his infidelity; his spirit is said to live on in the falls' mist. The trail leading to the falls is well-maintained but includes steps, so comfortable footwear is recommended. Along the path, signs offer insight into native species and the cultural roots of the land. Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a $5 non-resident entrance fee, start on the loop trail at the main entrance. After a few gentle inclines and shaded turns, you'll reach the overlook where Akaka Falls pours down like a dream. It's a beautiful and meaningful way to connect with both the island's natural beauty and its rich traditions.
Your guide to visiting Kolekole Beach Park and adventuring on Hawaii's Big Island
For the smoothest trip to Kolekole Beach Park, fly into Hilo International Airport, about a 30-minute scenic, coastal drive north along Highway 19. Camping is welcome here, but don't forget to make a reservation ahead since permits are required. If you prefer not to camp, the charming nearby town of Hilo has plenty of places to rest your head. Hamakua Guesthouse lets you experience the warmth of local hospitality while surrounded by flourishing landscapes and serene waters. Mahana House Country Inn is set amidst tropical gardens and offers a peaceful atmosphere for guests seeking tranquility.
Hawaii's Big Island is full of exciting things to do, whether you're rappelling down waterfalls, deep-sea fishing, or soaking in a hot spring after a long hike, there's no shortage of wow-worthy moments on the Big Island. Adventure seekers should head over to the western coast to explore Kalaoa, a hidden gem boasting pristine beaches and volcanoes. For those who crave salty days by the water, there's no shortage of swimming and snorkeling destinations along the shores of the Big Island. However you plan it, you'll have room for both laid-back days and full-throttle exploring.