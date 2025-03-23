A Hidden Hawaiian Gem On The Big Island's West Coast Has Pristine Beaches, Volcanoes And Adventure

Located just north of Kailua-Kona, the small community of Kalaoa, with dozens of beaches to choose from, lush coffee farms, and ancient Hawaiian ruins, is the perfect base point for exploring the island's diverse landscapes. Unlike the more tourist-heavy areas of the Big Island, Kalaoa provides a quieter, more immersive Hawaiian experience where visitors can enjoy both relaxation and outdoor excursions without the crowds.

Home to native Hawaiians for centuries, the island's archaeological remnants, such as ancient fishponds and petroglyphs, are still visible today. Modern Kalaoa is a mix of residential neighborhoods, small farms, and untouched coastal beauty, all set on the base of an active volcano.

Reaching Kalaoa is simple; the town is conveniently located just a few miles from Kona International Airport, making it a quick and easy destination for travelers flying in from the mainland or other Hawaiian islands. A rental car is recommended for exploring the area's many natural attractions, including its national historical park, which is full of beaches and tide pools. Just a few miles south of the airport, visitors to Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park can discover Hawaiian petroglyphs, ancient fishponds, and scenic coastal trails.