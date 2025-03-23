A Hidden Hawaiian Gem On The Big Island's West Coast Has Pristine Beaches, Volcanoes And Adventure
Located just north of Kailua-Kona, the small community of Kalaoa, with dozens of beaches to choose from, lush coffee farms, and ancient Hawaiian ruins, is the perfect base point for exploring the island's diverse landscapes. Unlike the more tourist-heavy areas of the Big Island, Kalaoa provides a quieter, more immersive Hawaiian experience where visitors can enjoy both relaxation and outdoor excursions without the crowds.
Home to native Hawaiians for centuries, the island's archaeological remnants, such as ancient fishponds and petroglyphs, are still visible today. Modern Kalaoa is a mix of residential neighborhoods, small farms, and untouched coastal beauty, all set on the base of an active volcano.
Reaching Kalaoa is simple; the town is conveniently located just a few miles from Kona International Airport, making it a quick and easy destination for travelers flying in from the mainland or other Hawaiian islands. A rental car is recommended for exploring the area's many natural attractions, including its national historical park, which is full of beaches and tide pools. Just a few miles south of the airport, visitors to Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park can discover Hawaiian petroglyphs, ancient fishponds, and scenic coastal trails.
Explore pristine beaches to enjoy thrilling water activities
For beach lovers, Kalaoa offers access to some of the most breathtaking and unspoiled beaches that you can visit during a trip to Hawaii's Big Island. Kua Bay, also known as Maniniowali Beach, features soft white sands and crystal clear water, making it a paradise for swimming and sunbathing. This beach is a favorite for bodysurfing and boogie boarding, thanks to its gentle rolling waves. For those seeking a more secluded experience, head further south to Laʻaloa Beach, also called Magic Sands, which is an excellent spot to watch the sunset or catch some small waves. Named for its disappearing white sand, which washes away during high surf seasons, this beach is another great option for bodysurfing and boogie boarding.
Snorkeling enthusiasts should check out Kahalu'u Beach Park, renowned for its vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life, including sea turtles and tropical fish. The name Kahalu'u is often interpreted as meaning "diving place" in Hawaiian. The name suits the area well, as its coastal waters are ideal for diving rentals and lessons with tour companies like Kahalu'u Bay Surf and Sea, which is directly across the street from the park.
Keauhou Bay, another must-visit destination, is perfect for stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. This tranquil bay is famous for its nighttime manta ray snorkel tours, where visitors can swim alongside the gentle aquatic giants in their natural habitat. Companies like Sea Paradise and Anelakai Adventures offer guided manta ray encounters, which make for an unforgettable experience under the stars.
Hike Hualalai Volcano and explore Kona's coffee country
Visiting Hualalai, one of the Big Island's four active and majestic volcanoes, offers an intimate glimpse into the island's volcanic craters and landscapes. This exclusive journey takes you through rugged terrains, ancient lava tubes, and hidden craters, areas typically inaccessible to the public due to the majority of the hike being on private land. Guided by knowledgeable locals, you'll learn about the volcano's last eruption in 1801 and its significance to Hawaiian culture. The tours typically last around five hours, with prices in the $175 to $200 USD range per person.
After an adventurous hike, unwind with a visit to this lesser-known town for Hawaii's best coffee and art. Nearby, one of the oldest coffee producers in the region, Greenwell Farms offers free tours where visitors can see the coffee-making process firsthand and sample some of the finest Kona coffee in the world. Choose the Deluxe Tour and Tasting with exclusive access to locations beyond the free tour, including roasting rooms, the farm, and mills. The tour ends with a coffee tasting event that's similar to a traditional wine tasting.
To dodge peak season crowds and avoid any sneaky expenses on your trip to Hawaii, consider visiting during the shoulder seasons, from April to May or September to November, when flights and accommodations are generally more affordable. Those interested in guided water adventures should book in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons, to secure spots on the most popular tours.