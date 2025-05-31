Theft-Proof Your RV For Extra Peace Of Mind While Camping With One Very Simple Step
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The United States is an absolutely huge country, and many take advantage of it by planning storied and stunning road trips in an RV. Some stay at an RV park in their home state, while others go from coast to coast, and still others may choose to visit places like Elkhart, Indiana, the world's RV capital full of shops, trails, and parks. Whatever route you choose, and no matter how long you're on the road, safety is the most important part of planning your trip. You have to take into consideration how long you'll be driving, how much sleep you're going to get, and — critically — how to keep your RV safe from thieves. At home, you may have a full security system to ward off burglars, but your RV is different. However, there is one very simple step that can help keep your belongings safe while you're away from the vehicle: leaving an interior light on, particularly at night.
This step makes it less likely that your RV will be the site of a crime of opportunity. Thieves look for the easiest target, and if it appears that someone could be inside, they may very well move on to a different location. Of course, you should still keep your RV locked up tight, and you may even want to look into installing a keyless entry system, like the RVLOCK Compact RV Lock Keyless Entry with Remote on Amazon. Still, having a light on inside is your first line of defense.
Keeping your RV safe while on the road
Anything you can do to make it look like someone is inside your RV can make a thief think twice about trying to enter. While you may be one of those people who only travel with basic camping supplies, if you're going to be on the road for a while, you might very well have valuable items like your laptop or phone along. You're likely not going to take everything with you if you decide to go for a hike or a swim, so keeping what's inside your RV secure is important. Consider putting up strip or string lights around your door, or even install a light with a motion sensor, so everyone around you knows if someone is trying to get in. In addition to using interior lights, you might also want to leave a radio or TV on so the muffled sounds scare off anyone thinking of breaking in.
There are a few other ways to keep your belongings safe in your RV. If you happen to have bikes or other recreation equipment with you, it's smart to leave them inside the RV, rather than outside where they can be snatched. It's also smart to lock your valuables in a heavy box inside that would be difficult or awkward to carry out of the vehicle. When you leave, make sure to pull down the shades and block the windows so no one is tempted by a view of what you have. Finally, before you head out on the open road in your RV, familiarize yourself with the 3-3-3 rule, and research the places you plan to stay overnight, just in case.