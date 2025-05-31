Theft-Proof Your RV For Extra Peace Of Mind While Camping With One Very Simple Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The United States is an absolutely huge country, and many take advantage of it by planning storied and stunning road trips in an RV. Some stay at an RV park in their home state, while others go from coast to coast, and still others may choose to visit places like Elkhart, Indiana, the world's RV capital full of shops, trails, and parks. Whatever route you choose, and no matter how long you're on the road, safety is the most important part of planning your trip. You have to take into consideration how long you'll be driving, how much sleep you're going to get, and — critically — how to keep your RV safe from thieves. At home, you may have a full security system to ward off burglars, but your RV is different. However, there is one very simple step that can help keep your belongings safe while you're away from the vehicle: leaving an interior light on, particularly at night.

This step makes it less likely that your RV will be the site of a crime of opportunity. Thieves look for the easiest target, and if it appears that someone could be inside, they may very well move on to a different location. Of course, you should still keep your RV locked up tight, and you may even want to look into installing a keyless entry system, like the RVLOCK Compact RV Lock Keyless Entry with Remote on Amazon. Still, having a light on inside is your first line of defense.