The World's RV Capital Is An Artsy, Wildly Underrated, Classic Midwest City With Shops, Trails, And Parks
The world of RV travel has always been popular, but its fame skyrocketed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, RV resorts worldwide have seen an increase in reservations and check-ins. While many locations are top contenders for the best in RV locations, the world's RV capital can be found in the middle of the United States' heartland — Elkhart, Indiana. This classic Midwest gem of a town earned that title for its combination of RV rallies, an RV museum, and RV manufacturing companies like Jayco and Winnebago.
If you're driving cross-country, be sure to stop in Elkhart. If you know what qualities to look for in an RV park, Elkhart has it all — and with 12 RV resorts within 35 miles of the town, you'll be spoiled for choice. Mini-golf, swimming, horseshoes, volleyball, and other outdoor games are available throughout many of these resorts, along with nature trails, playgrounds, and dog parks. While there is plenty of activity onsite to fill up your day, don't miss out on attractions and activities within this Midwest town on your next RV trip.
Shops, museums, and trails in the RV capital of the world
If you are driving your RV to Elkhart — making sure to stay safe on your trip with the 3-3-3 rule — don't forget to check out the rest of the RV capital. There are plenty of underrated shops, parks, and hiking trails throughout the heart of Elkhart. One of the major draws to this city is Indiana's unskippable RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum. Annually, more than 20,000 visitors enter the doors of this museum, according to the president of RV Heritage Foundation, Inc. (via Winnebago). While that is impressive, the museum has also seen a 15% annual increase in ticket sales each year, which is equally impressive. Other museums in Elkhart include the only superhero comics museum in the world — the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum — as well as the National New York Central Railroad Museum and the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Looking to take a hike? Consider the Elkhart Environmental Center, Elkhart Bog Nature Preserve, or Heritage Trail Island Park. Throughout these destinations, there are easy-to-moderate hiking trails, all with unsurpassed scenery. For those wanting a break from nature, spend some time in locally owned stores such as the Birds Gotta Fly boutique, the Hart City Flea Market, and the Amish Mall for unique finds.
Time your visit to Elkhart with an RV rally
The RV Rallies in Elkhart seem to be quite popular. In 2025 alone, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair website lists 10 rallies scheduled throughout the year. One of these rallies, the Grand Design National Rally is probably the most impressive and is held annually a week before Labor Day. More than 1,200 employees or family members of Grand Design will be on hand to provide tours, meetings with vendors, a club for the little ones, grab-and-go food options, and lots of other fun surprises. If you are thinking of buying an RV or want to learn what the newer models offer in case you want to upgrade your current ride, consider attending one of these rallies.
While there are a few major airports around Elkhart, you're definitely going to want to drive your RV into town. The town is only a 30-minute drive from South Bend, an hour and 40 minutes from Fort Wayne, and less than two hours from Chicago, making it a perfectly central option for any Midwestern drivers. For anyone heading south through the state from Grand Rapids or Canada, consider Interstate 196, which runs parallel to Lake Michigan. After spending a few days in Elkhart, it will become clear why the world's RV capital city is also a mecca for nature trails and parks, neighborhood stores, and art displays.