The World's RV Capital Is An Artsy, Wildly Underrated, Classic Midwest City With Shops, Trails, And Parks

The world of RV travel has always been popular, but its fame skyrocketed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, RV resorts worldwide have seen an increase in reservations and check-ins. While many locations are top contenders for the best in RV locations, the world's RV capital can be found in the middle of the United States' heartland — Elkhart, Indiana. This classic Midwest gem of a town earned that title for its combination of RV rallies, an RV museum, and RV manufacturing companies like Jayco and Winnebago.

If you're driving cross-country, be sure to stop in Elkhart. If you know what qualities to look for in an RV park, Elkhart has it all — and with 12 RV resorts within 35 miles of the town, you'll be spoiled for choice. Mini-golf, swimming, horseshoes, volleyball, and other outdoor games are available throughout many of these resorts, along with nature trails, playgrounds, and dog parks. While there is plenty of activity onsite to fill up your day, don't miss out on attractions and activities within this Midwest town on your next RV trip.