Tucked In Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley Is A Vibrant Borough With Walkable Tree-Lined Streets And Charm
Some travelers are reluctant to give small towns a chance, believing that only large cities offer truly memorable vacation experiences. But the borough of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, nestled in the scenic Cumberland Valley, begs to differ. In fact, the only frustrating thing about a trip to this south-central Pennsylvanian gem might be trying to squeeze all the sights and activities on offer into one itinerary. Even though the borough only has a little over 20,000 residents as of this publication, its popular events draw people here in droves each year — a whopping half a million to be exact — and that's even without being the "Hot Dog Capital" of the world like one of its fellow Pennsylvania cities.
Whether you want to immerse yourself in a museum exhibition or scarf down a hearty meal, this place has something phenomenal to please every taste. Before you know it, you'll be taking in Carlisle's marvelous architecture as the sun sets and tall trees sway gracefully in the wind beside you. Let's take a jaunt through Carlisle's streets and see what surprises lie in store.
Visitors will be captivated by Carlisle's history
Sure, most people associate Philadelphia, which is just about two hours away by car, with the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. But there's something especially rewarding about unearthing nuggets of history in places you may not have expected. You just never know what you'll stumble upon, like perhaps a quirky and interactive Pennsylvania castle. That's where charming Carlisle comes in, since the borough's roots stretch all the way back to 1751. Whether you're a Revolutionary War or Civil War buff, you can nerd out on a host of fascinating historical sites here.
Imagine how neat it would be to do a self-guided tour of the second oldest army post in the United States, Carlisle Barracks, or to explore Dickinson College, the first college to be established in the then-newly independent nation. In downtown Carlisle, keep your eyes peeled for still-visible shrapnel scars sustained by the old courthouse's facade during the Civil War. Some 1,300 veterans from the wars are interred in the Old Public Graveyard; should you wish to look for it, and the oldest surviving marker there dates to 1757. Among the highlights of the holdings at the Museum of Cumberland County History are a silver tea set dating to 1803 and a large earth-powered clock.
Discover Carlisle's downtown
Carlisle cannot lay claim to being the home of America's larget buffet, but rest assured — with over 25 restaurants to choose from, your plate will be piled high and your palate thoroughly pleased. If you're craving barbecue, Redd's Smokehouse BBQ, which uses family recipes, is a can't-miss. However, if Italian food is more your style, Miseno's Ristorante serves up delectable dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. If all of that sightseeing has your energy levels sagging a bit, fuel up with coffee at Denim Cafe or Down to Earth Cafe. The best thing about these downtown restaurants? They're located within a short walking distance of each other, so there's no need to waste any money on gas or get stuck in traffic.
As you admire downtown's historic architecture, like the brick Colonel Blaine residence (private and not open for tours); explore local shops like the Carlisle Antique Mall; and browse art galleries such as The Garden Gallery, consider that figures like George Washington, James Wilson, and Molly Pitcher once wandered these same streets — though the scene looked markedly different in the 18th century. Bibliophiles have their choice of Pomfret Street Books for out-of-print and rare finds and Whistlestop Bookshop for books, postcards, and more. What's more, Harrisburg International Airport is conveniently located approximately 29 miles from Carlisle.