Tucked In Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley Is A Vibrant Borough With Walkable Tree-Lined Streets And Charm

Some travelers are reluctant to give small towns a chance, believing that only large cities offer truly memorable vacation experiences. But the borough of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, nestled in the scenic Cumberland Valley, begs to differ. In fact, the only frustrating thing about a trip to this south-central Pennsylvanian gem might be trying to squeeze all the sights and activities on offer into one itinerary. Even though the borough only has a little over 20,000 residents as of this publication, its popular events draw people here in droves each year — a whopping half a million to be exact — and that's even without being the "Hot Dog Capital" of the world like one of its fellow Pennsylvania cities.

Whether you want to immerse yourself in a museum exhibition or scarf down a hearty meal, this place has something phenomenal to please every taste. Before you know it, you'll be taking in Carlisle's marvelous architecture as the sun sets and tall trees sway gracefully in the wind beside you. Let's take a jaunt through Carlisle's streets and see what surprises lie in store.