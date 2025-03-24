One Of America's Most Unique Museums Is An Eclectic, Quirky And Interactive Pennsylvania Castle

The museum also features unique objects from various crafts, trades, and industries. As you step into the main hall of the museum on the first floor, make sure to look up where you will see a real-life whaling boat and a man-powered fire engine hung from the rafters. Punch and Judy puppets also reside at the museum, perhaps the quirkiest items on site.

When historian and archaeologist Henry Chapman Mercer built the museum, his curiosity was sparked from a fascination with historic objects, which he believed told humble stories that divulged deeper meanings and uncovered the heart of a particular tale. In keeping with Mercer's vision to preserve meaningful stories, the museum is offering $25 tours of its The Doan Gang: Outlaws of the Revolution exhibition. This intriguing series tells the story of a Bucks County gang of loyalist brothers, their rumored hideouts, famed hangouts, and cloak and dagger operations.

At $30 for adults and $10 for youth, you can also enjoy an evening tour of Fonthill Castle. It's hardly an under-the-radar Pennsylvania museum, as each year more than 30,000 visitors flock to see Mercer's beautiful, high-quality tiles that adorn the manor's walls. The more than 1,000 prints rival another unique Pennsylvania arts garden, depicting iconic scenes from American life and nature, recognizable by their signature colors including, blue, green, and lilac.

Approaching the castle for an evening tour also provides a chance to witness the National Historic Landmark, with its eclectic mix of architectural styles, in the light of the setting sun. Tickets are non-refundable and it is recommended to purchase them in advance. Fonthill Castle is just a 5-minute drive from the Mercer Museum on E. Court Street.