Greece's Adults-Only 'Island Within An Island' Resort Offers Maldives-Style Rooms Over Water

The island of Zante, one of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles, used to be a hotspot for young merrymakers looking to revel affordably. It's also known as "Zakynthos," after the Greek mythological figure (the grandson of Zeus and son of Dardanus, founder of Troy). Recently, this former party destination has gotten a makeover. A more high-end crowd of travelers is now descending upon its spectacular beaches as the area becomes populated with fine-dining spots and luxury resorts — including one particularly dreamy, upscale stay boasting Maldives-style rooms over water. Opening its doors in June 2024, King Jason Zante joins the company's sister properties in Protaras and Paphos, Cyprus.

Its tagline is "an island within an island," and nowhere else is that truer: King Jason Zante is surrounded by over 100,000 square feet of pools, and the property overlooks the glistening, blue Tsilivi Bay. It's currently part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels, a Mediterranean-based travel company with a portfolio of 26 hotels in seven destinations across Cyprus and Greece. This five-star adults-only resort's whole ethos encompasses "barefoot luxury" — the carefree, slow-living, eco-conscious style of travel embraced by the average backpacker combined with the luxurious elements (infinity pools, gourmet cuisine, and exceptional hospitality) desired by the more discerning globetrotter. It bills itself as the first "lifestyle all-inclusive" hotel in Zante — so not only is your stay and food included, but a whole plethora of in-house experiences, too.

To reach Zante from the U.S., fly into Zakynthos International Airport (ZHT) — one-stop flights are available from several American cities. It's a 20-minute drive to the hotel, which can arrange a private transfer. Part of the Ionian island chain in the west, Zante is about 35 miles from Kefalonia, one of Greece's underrated islands for a Mediterranean vacation.