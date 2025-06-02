Greece's Adults-Only 'Island Within An Island' Resort Offers Maldives-Style Rooms Over Water
The island of Zante, one of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles, used to be a hotspot for young merrymakers looking to revel affordably. It's also known as "Zakynthos," after the Greek mythological figure (the grandson of Zeus and son of Dardanus, founder of Troy). Recently, this former party destination has gotten a makeover. A more high-end crowd of travelers is now descending upon its spectacular beaches as the area becomes populated with fine-dining spots and luxury resorts — including one particularly dreamy, upscale stay boasting Maldives-style rooms over water. Opening its doors in June 2024, King Jason Zante joins the company's sister properties in Protaras and Paphos, Cyprus.
Its tagline is "an island within an island," and nowhere else is that truer: King Jason Zante is surrounded by over 100,000 square feet of pools, and the property overlooks the glistening, blue Tsilivi Bay. It's currently part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels, a Mediterranean-based travel company with a portfolio of 26 hotels in seven destinations across Cyprus and Greece. This five-star adults-only resort's whole ethos encompasses "barefoot luxury" — the carefree, slow-living, eco-conscious style of travel embraced by the average backpacker combined with the luxurious elements (infinity pools, gourmet cuisine, and exceptional hospitality) desired by the more discerning globetrotter. It bills itself as the first "lifestyle all-inclusive" hotel in Zante — so not only is your stay and food included, but a whole plethora of in-house experiences, too.
To reach Zante from the U.S., fly into Zakynthos International Airport (ZHT) — one-stop flights are available from several American cities. It's a 20-minute drive to the hotel, which can arrange a private transfer. Part of the Ionian island chain in the west, Zante is about 35 miles from Kefalonia, one of Greece's underrated islands for a Mediterranean vacation.
Staying at King Jason Zante
This Greek oasis offers a total of 87 rooms — 54 suites and 33 luxe swim-up suites, all designed in a simple, modern style and filled with natural light. Painted in earthy hues that complement the island's colors, and connected by infinity pools and verdant walkways, the rooms seem to be a natural extension of this sun-drenched waterworld.
The Superior Suite, which offers a partial-sea or full-sea view, is your coziest option, at 323 square feet. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Suite is the most affordable, and you'll be able to enjoy picturesque mountain views from your private balcony. The rooms only increase in spaciousness and luxuriousness from there. For the ultimate Maldivian experience in this coastal paradise, book the exquisite over-water Island Suite with Private Pool. You'll have 430 square feet of space to enjoy, a sunny terrace, and (as the name suggests) your own pool. This room comes with additional perks too, including a bottle of champagne, two 15-minute neck massages, a daily fruit platter, and more. But premium amenities are included with every stay — in each room, you'll have satellite TV, ultrahigh-speed internet, a complimentary mini-bar, luscious bath products, and a coffee and tea-making station. You'll also receive a welcome treat and can opt for the daily cleaning service. Rates start at $255 per night if booking directly with the hotel, but check the website in advance for any special offers or promotions.
To satiate your hunger and thirst, you'll have your pick of three elegant restaurants (more details below), as well as two pool bars — and dining frequency is unlimited, so you can return as often as you'd like. Because almost every expense is included with your stay, it's possible to plan a lavish vacation on a budget on this stunning Greek island.
All-inclusive dining and experiences at King Jason Zante
The Watergarden is the main restaurant here, offering delightful Mediterranean cuisine featuring locally-sourced ingredients in a beautiful, green setting. Grab a poolside table surrounded by olive groves or watch the masterful work of the chefs in the open kitchen. Haroūb specializes in Levantine (southeastern Mediterranean) food, which brings together the culinary traditions of multiple cultures. You have three seating options: A private table for an intimate dining experience, the Chef's Table for a firsthand look at how these savory dishes are prepared, or the communal table. At the latter, you'll experience the Levantine and Middle Eastern practice of "maza", where a wide variety of small dishes are shared, family-style.
Pisco is where you'll go for a taste of South America. Serving up Peruvian fusion cuisine and incorporating cooking techniques that date back thousands of years, Pisco is your spot for aromatic dishes straight off the grill, carefully-crafted sweet treats, and, of course, the restaurant's namesake brandy, for which Peru is famous. If you're craving an in-pool cocktail or a place to watch the sunset with a glass of wine, the two on-site bars have you covered. Enjoy your favorite libation at Aesthesis Cocktail Bar or Float Pool Bar, both at the main pool.
The all-inclusive experience goes beyond dining, of course. Wake up with early-morning yoga to start your day right. Learn the culinary art of pita and bread-making from local bakers in a dynamic cooking class. Relax in the spa, which includes a steam room, sauna, and outdoor heated pool with massage jets. Enjoy a wine and tsipouro (traditional Greek spirit) tasting with a sommelier. And finally, explore Zante's captivating beauty on your own — but don't forget your picnic basket, specially curated by the hotel to your personal taste.