Underrated Islands In Greece For A Mediterranean Vacation With Fewer Crowds
If you're looking for a vacation to paradise, there are few better places than Greece. Whether it's fascinating ancient sites in Athens, out-of-this-world beaches and on the islands, and a rich history and culture throughout the country, it's no wonder why Greece is such a beloved vacation choice. With that said, if you're stuck deciding between which Greek islands to visit, especially in the summer, crowds are something you have no choice but to consider.
While plenty of Greece's most popular islands like Mykonos or Santorini are best avoided if you're seeking a relaxing vacation away from crowds, luckily, of Greece's 6,000 islands and islets, 227 are inhabited, meaning there are plenty of choices for more off-the-beaten-path vacation spots. With that said, we've narrowed down some of the best Greek islands for a laid-back Mediterranean vacation, that are still under-the-radar and relatively crowd-free. We used multiple sources, including travel blogs and destination sites, to round up this list of recommendations and verify all our information.
Sifnos
Whether you're an outdoorsy traveler or a culture seeker, there's plenty to love in Sifnos. This dreamy island the Cyclades often gets overshadowed by the nearby islands Paros and Milos — but those that overlook Sifnos are missing out. Thanks to its tiny villages and surrounding mountains, Sifnos feels secluded, and unlike Greece's more popular islands, Sifnos is quiet and relaxing, without sacrificing any unforgettable views.
When it comes to hiking, Sifnos is one of the best destinations out there, particularly for history lovers, with some trails dating back all the way to 3000 B.C.E. Stumble upon nearly endless historic and archaeological sites along the way while exploring the island's numerous trails. As the birthplace of Greek's first celebrity chef Nikos Tselementes, Sifnos is also revered among foodies. Classic Sifnos dishes are based on local ingredients like capers, chickpeas, and olives, Sifnos is also known for its array of churches, with 365 on the island, most notably including the whitewashed Moni Chrysopigi and the 13th century B.C.E. Acropolis of Agios Andreas. Of course, Sifnos is also dotted with dazzling beaches. Unlike in other Mediterranean hotspots, you won't be fighting for a spot on Sifnos' sand.
Skyros
Although Skyros has largely stayed off the tourist radar, fans of mythology may be aware of it — legend says that Achilles' mother Thetis once hid him in Skyros to protect him from his fate in the Trojan War. Today, in Skyros, whitewashed villages sit amidst pine tree forests and ocean backdrops — but apart from its beauty, at the heart of Skyros is a rich history of artisan traditions. Its specialties include ceramics, woodcarving and embroidery — travelers can find that most workshops are located in Skyros Town, the island's capital also known as Hora.
Other possible excursions include an archaeological museum and the mythology and folklore-based Manos and Anastasia Faltaïts Museum. Pay a visit to the church of Ayia Triada to see its frescoes, and to the monastery of Ayios Yioryios Skyrianos, which dates all the way back to 962. Apart from Hora, Skyros has a number of captivating villages to explore as well, such as the seaside towns of Magazia and Pefkos.
Astypalaia
This underrated Greek island is one of the best choices for a postcard-worthy Mediterranean escape. Highlights include exploring Chora, Astypalaia's picturesque capital city, characterized by white buildings accented with blue, and the 13th century Venetian Guerini Castle offering sweeping panoramic ocean views. There are other unique features such as eight traditional windmills, and the Panagia Flevariotissa Church, built partially into a cave. For archaeology, head to the Narkisseios Municipal Library and the Archeological Museum in Pera Gialos.
Astypalaia is home to a number of incredible beaches as well, whether you prefer undeveloped pebble beaches and hidden coves, to more luxurious beach clubs. Vatses Beach is surrounded by dramatic cliffs, while Liminaki Beach is known as the island's most romantic. Hikers shouldn't miss Agios Ioannis Beach, which requires a 45-minute trek to reach, or Drakos Cave, to see interesting stalagmite and stalactite formations (the latter can also be reached by boat). Seafood lovers will also find that the island is full of fresh, flavorful options. Populated mostly by locals, most eateries will grow more crowded around 9 p.m., so plan your dinner a bit earlier to ensure you can get a table.
Kimolos
This tiny island is a hidden jewel in the Cyclades. Far less touristy than nearby Milos and still retaining much of its authentic charm, if you really want to relax, Kimolos is the place to do it. Here, shops typically close for an afternoon break, and of the 14-square-mile island, the majority is uninhabited, and made up of beaches or hiking trails.
While there's not a ton to do apart from spending time at the beach and hiking, Chorio, the island's ancient village, is full of charm, from traditional bakeries selling flatbreads and locally-run bed and breakfasts. Here you can visit Kastro, Chorio's oldest quarter that's full of history and beauty. Pay a visit to the Venetian Castle, where you can find the Folk and Maritime Museum of Kimolos, whose mission is to preserve Kimolos' traditional heritage and culture. Chorio is also home to an Archaeological Museum, which has artifacts dating back to the 7th century B.C.E.
Leros
Located just off the Turkish coast, Leros is idyllic, picturesque, and away from the crowds. Known as the island of Artemis as it was once supposedly the favorite of the goddess of wild animals, vegetation, and the hunt, Leros is full of not only lots of natural beauty, and plenty of history as well. Leros has its very own Folk Art and History Museum, housing everything from clothing, to instruments, and more, while the War Museum is located in a former military tunnel and is also a must for history buffs.
Throughout the island, there are a number of other gorgeous castles and churches, such as St. Isidoros, which is built on a reef in the sea. You'll also see some interesting architecture here, particularly in the town, Lakki, where it was developed by the Italians in Italian Rationalism style. Leros has plenty of scenic beaches, as well — one of the most popular is Vromolithos, but you can't go wrong here. "Leros has a charm of its own and is far from the madding crowd of mass tourism," said one reviewer in a Tripadvisor thread regarding the island. "Laid back tavernas, cafes and kafenions, friendly locals ... lovely villages ...I don't know how else to explain – it just speaks to me!!"
Ithaki
Ithaki, also known as Ithaca, may sound familiar to you if you read "The Odyssey" in high school. Regardless of whether or not it actually was the former home of Odysseus (there's some dispute among scholars), it's a fantastic under-the-radar spot for a Mediterranean vacation. With remarkably clear water and photogenic landscapes, Ithaki is a great spot for snorkeling, or just relaxing and taking in the stunning scenery without any crowds. Apart from lounging at one of Ithaki's prettiest beaches, a trip to the Monastery Katharon is a must for its amazing views.
There are numerous archaeological sites here as well, along with picturesque villages, and lots of historic destinations. If you're looking for a taste of Greek mythology, the Cave of the Nymphs, known for its stalactite formations, was once a place of worship, while the Acropolis of Alalcomenae, was said to have been Odysseus' palace. Ithaki is also known for its delicious local cuisine, which includes lots of homemade cheese, fresh seafood, honey, and wine.
Folegandros
It's no secret that Santorini is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, but absolutely overrun with tourists. What if we told you there was a hidden gem not even an hour away? A trip to Folegandros feels like stepping back in time, with Cycladic white-and-blue buildings, untouched beaches, and plenty of romantic ambiance. Wander through the streets of Chora, the island's main city — its highlight is Church of Panagia, a cliffside church perfect for watching the sunset.
For an even more traditional village experience, pay a visit to Ano Meria, known for dry-stone walls and terraced fields. The island has a number of pristine beaches as well, such as the under-the-radar Livadaki Beach and the more popular Agali Beach. If you're up for another boat ride or a vigorous hike, Katergo Beach is well-worth the trek.
Symi
We all associate Greece with classic whitewashed buildings adorned with blue. Symi, however, offers an alternative to the typical aesthetic, while still managing to be just as enchanting. As soon as you arrive at the island, you will be greeted by Symi's pastel-colored neoclassical-style mansions. A visit to Symi feels luxurious, glamorous, and just like any trip to a Greek island, filled with history, culture, and of course, amazing beaches. It's no wonder why Symi is known as the "jewel of the Dodecanese."
Once a fishing, shipbuilding, and sponge-diving epicenter, towns to explore include Gialos, Horio, Pedi, and Nimporio. Throughout the island visitors can find plenty of historic sites, churches, and museums, such as the Archeology and Folklore Museum and the Naval Museum. There are lots of opportunities for hiking and beach-hopping as well, and there's no shortage of stellar views, either. "I would rank Symi as the most beautiful island," said one Redditor on a thread regarding Symi. "Still remember it to this day."
Hydra
Hydra, Greece is one of the best destinations in Greece you can't skip. Not only is it an off-the-radar escape with unforgettable beaches, but Hydra also notably has a no wheels allowed rule — and that doesn't just mean no cars. In the 1950s, even bicycles were banned, in order to preserve this island's original character. Luckily, there's no better way to explore Hydra's labyrinth of cobblestone roads, gorgeous architecture, Aegean Sea views, and number of sightseeing spots, than by foot. If you're tired of walking, you can also go by horse, or by boat, especially to visit the island's furthest beaches and coves.
The Historical Archive Museum of Hydra is also a must here, for a look at Hydra's role in Greek history. You should also visitat least a couple of Hydra's roughly 300 churches and six monasteries. Plus, Hydra has a rich culinary tradition, and includes local staples like savory pies, gogles, handmade pasta, and desserts like macarons or lalangites, pancakes topped with honey or grape molasses. Ingredients like chickpeas and lentils, snails, cuttlefish, squid, and lamb also reign supreme here.
Kefalonia
While it's possible to visit Kefalonia on a day trip from Zakynthos, you'll want to spend at least a few days here to really take advantage of all this island has to offer. An absolute must is some time spent at Melissani Cave Lake, an underground lake that particularly at certain times of day when the lighting is just right, is really magical. Taking a paddleboat ride is the best way to explore the cave, and get some amazing photos while you're at it.
Kefalonia also has a number of dazzling beaches, from the more popular and commercialized Antisamos Beach, to Myrtos Beach and Petani Beach, which both have unparalleled views. Its waters are known for being especially clear, making this a great snorkeling destination, as well. Assos Village is a colorful seaside village that also has some castle ruins, and Fiskardo is a fishing village also worth visiting. Saint Gerasimos is a impressive church that any art or architecture lover will appreciate, and the island is also home to some great shopping and wineries.
Amorgos
If rocky cliffs, stunning beaches, and dramatic views sound good to you, then you'll love Amorgos. As a tiny, 48-square-mile island with only around 2,000 residents, Amorgos is a true hidden gem. Yet, it packs a powerful punch when it comes to beauty.
Home to some of the most picturesque towns in the Cyclades, such as the Town of Amorgos (or Chora), which is filled with tavernas, bars, shops, and complete with a 13th-century castle and a cliffside monastery, hikes leading to breathtaking seascapes, and pristine beaches with emerald water, Amorgos is Greece's best kept secret, and arguably a hidden paradise. There are plenty of local specialties to dig into as well, from xerotigana, a fried beet and fennel pie, and ladotyri, a salty sheep's milk cheese, to pasteli, a sesame bar. There's even a local spirit, Psimeni raki, which is served with herbs.
Samos
Whether you love history, culture, or just hanging out at some of the world's best beaches, Samos has plenty to love. This Mediterranean island was once the home of the philosopher Epicurus, the astronomer Aristarchus, and the mathematician Pythagoras, not to mention Hera, queen of the Olympian gods. Despite these claims to fame, Samos is vastly overlooked by tourists.
Apart from its cultural significance, Samos has amazing landscapes, and is known for its vineyards (stop at the Museum of Samos Wine to learn more). With lush greenery everywhere you look, towering mountains, hidden caves, and outdoor sites like Alyki wetland, Glyfada Lake, and the Karlovasi waterfalls, there's plenty to do for nature lovers. In Vathy, the island's capital, find traditional architecture, and a number of other notable monuments. While here, don't skip either of its UNESCO monuments, the ancient town of Pythagoreion and the ancient Temple of Hera. Samos is also home to the one-of-a-kind Samos Tanning Museum, which is dedicated to the island's history of sole leather craftsmen.
Kastellorizo
If you're looking for a truly remote escape, look no further than Kastellorizo. With some of its history spent under Turkish and Italian rule, today, the island is a unique cultural blend, and it looks straight out of a painting, with its brightly colored buildings lining the turquoise sea. Once a vibrant port city, after a devastating earthquake in 1926 and then heavy bombing during World War II, Kastellorizo's population significantly dropped. Although it has slowly rebuilt itself in the decades that followed, the local population is just in the hundreds.
Today, the island very much still feels quiet and secluded, and this is another destination where there isn't a ton of specific sightseeing, or destinations to check off a list. But it's full of nearly endless charm and scenic views, best appreciated by wandering around the cobblestone alleyways, or relaxing by the water. Its one main town is located right along the harbor, where you can find a former mosque and castle, a number of bars and restaurants, and distinct red-roofed, pastel buildings. Like many Greek islands, Kastellorizo has its own archaeology museum and folk art museum, where visitors can see things like traditional pottery, photos, and clothing.
Antiparos
This off-the-beaten path gem in the Cyclades is Paros' secret sister for a beachy Greek getaway without the crowds. The main attraction is its out-of-this-world beaches, and there are roughly 15 or so here to explore, which is best done by boat. With various interesting rock formations and sea caves, and sparkling blue water, Antiparos feels like a hidden paradise. If you're looking for the ideal spot for water sports, consider visiting Psaraliki Beach, while Sunset Beach (or Sifneiko) and Agios Sostis are musts for sunset. And just because this island is calm and crowd-free, that doesn't mean there's no nightlife. There are local bars, restaurants, beach clubs, and nightclubs, depending on what you're looking for.
In town, there's also a 15th-century castle, plus a number of interesting boutiques for souvenir-shopping. The main site, however, is Antiparos Cave, Europe's biggest vertical cave, and home to the continent's oldest stalactite. It can be reached by walking from town for about 90 minutes, or by car or bike. It's even been inscribed by a number of famous figures over the years, including King Otto of Greece and Lord Byron. It is truly a sight to behold.
Serifos
For a laid-back trip spent in nature, head to the little-known Serifos. Known as the rockiest island in the Cyclades, Serifos, feels rugged and wild — it's also one of the least-visited among Greece's islands. In the past, the island was home to a number of mining sites, but today, it's home to some of Europe's most fantastic beaches, including Agios Sostis, Psili Ammos, Sykamia, just to name a few. This island is also a great choice for anyone who enjoys hiking, as trails of varying difficulty span across Serifos.
Its attractive villages, built traditionally with white and blue color palettes, have plenty of shops, bars, and cafes to stop at. Livadi, the island's sole port, is also a great spot for walking around. As far as historic and cultural sites go, don't miss the 16th-century Monastery of the Taxiarches, adorned with frescoes, or Aspros Pyrghos, the "White Tower," which according to Greek mythology, was built by Cyclops.
Methodology
We used lots of travel blogs and destination sites to compile this list of recommendations and to verify all of our information. We confirmed with multiple sources, including Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and travel blogs, that each recommendation has fewer crowds than Greece's more well-known islands, and has plenty to offer tourists, from gorgeous beaches, to interesting sightseeing, cultural excursions, and more.