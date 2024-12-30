Underrated Islands In Greece For A Mediterranean Vacation With Fewer Crowds

If you're looking for a vacation to paradise, there are few better places than Greece. Whether it's fascinating ancient sites in Athens, out-of-this-world beaches and on the islands, and a rich history and culture throughout the country, it's no wonder why Greece is such a beloved vacation choice. With that said, if you're stuck deciding between which Greek islands to visit, especially in the summer, crowds are something you have no choice but to consider.

While plenty of Greece's most popular islands like Mykonos or Santorini are best avoided if you're seeking a relaxing vacation away from crowds, luckily, of Greece's 6,000 islands and islets, 227 are inhabited, meaning there are plenty of choices for more off-the-beaten-path vacation spots. With that said, we've narrowed down some of the best Greek islands for a laid-back Mediterranean vacation, that are still under-the-radar and relatively crowd-free. We used multiple sources, including travel blogs and destination sites, to round up this list of recommendations and verify all our information.