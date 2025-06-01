The Oldest Protected Rainforest On The Western Hemisphere Is An Immaculate Caribbean Hiking Paradise

When most people think of the tropics, stunning Caribbean beaches with aquamarine water, white sand, and coconut palms often come to mind. But, there are many more sides to this corner of the world. The largest protected area in Grenada, for example, is a whopping 3,000 acres of dense jungle with crater lakes and gushing waterfalls. The Caribbean's wildly underrated Emerald Isle has smoking volcanos and birding reserves. Then there's the Main Ridge Forest Reserve of Trinidad and Tobago, which reigns as the oldest protected rainforest in the entire Western Hemisphere.

Encompassing nearly 10,000 acres of thick jungle, the area is draped over the peaks of central Tobago, the smaller of the two main islands in the country. A winding, weaving road leads to the heart of the reserve — the drive is roughly an hour from Scarborough, the capital of the island. Alternatively, there are day trip packages that often include guided walks, birdwatching, and stops at nearby waterfalls elsewhere on the island.

What awaits is a rainforest wonderland known for its evergreen canopy and booming biodiversity. Spilling down from heights of over 600 meters above sea level, it's a very different scene than the sugar-colored sands of Tobago's coast. Here, you'll hike amid groves of rosewood trees and big ferns, spot in excess of 200 species of birds flitting through the air, and explore one of the oldest areas of conservation on the globe.