One Of Charlotte's Best Neighborhoods Is A North Carolina Hotspot With Artsy Vibes And A Sweet Urban Escape
Charlotte, North Carolina is not only the biggest city in the state, but it's also one of its liveliest. Many different neighborhoods comprise this diverse city, each with its own unique character and things to do, such as this one that's filled with luxe mansions on a major championship golf course. However, one neighborhood has generated considerable buzz for its creative energy and funky urban atmosphere, which is that of NoDa, named after its central strip, North Davidson.
NoDa is conveniently located about 20 minutes by car from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Like much of the Southeast, Charlotte can get pretty hot and humid throughout most of the summer, making spring and fall the ideal times to visit. There are several places to stay in the area, such as the charmingly rustic Wayback Cottage, the historic-yet-updated VanLandingham Estate, and the stylishly modern Kasa at Cortland.
Part of what makes NoDa such an attractive place to visit — and live — is that it has a little bit of something for everyone. If you're a fan of obscure and arthouse movies, then you should definitely hit up the Independent Picture House, which is operated by the Charlotte Film Society and is home to the Charlotte Film Festival. And if you're more of an outdoorsy person, take a stroll on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, whose NoDa access point is at 2342 N Brevard St. Or you can restore some inner peace and balance by signing up for a hot vinyasa, slow flow, or other yoga class at Khali Yoga Center.
NoDa's artsy vibes
Whether you're into visual art or live entertainment, imagination runs wild in this hip little neighborhood (although, if you can venture outside of NoDa, situated between Charlotte and Greensboro is a North Carolina city that's an impressive art hub). Heck, not even its restaurants are free from the artistic spirit, as evidenced by the Artisan's Palate. During daytime hours, it's a laid-back coffee shop and cafe that's great for getting some work done, while nighttime hours see it transform into a high-end European-style restaurant with an extensive drinks menu. But what really makes Artisan's Palate so artsy is that it also doubles as an art gallery, showcasing a changing selection of works from talented artists.
For a full-fledged gallery experience, stop by Charlotte Studio Artists (CSA), which hosts numerous art exhibitions and events. There's also the Charlotte Art League, a nonprofit arts organization that features art shows and offers rental space for local artists. Both galleries offer numerous arts workshops and classes for those who want to cultivate their creativity. However, Splatter Charlotte provides a truly unique arts experience, as it empowers you to let your imagination run wild without requiring advanced painting experience, so that you can go home with an eye-catching, one-of-a-kind canvas.
NoDa has tons of amazing live entertainment, as well. Neighborhood Theatre is a 1940s movie theater that was renovated in 1997, and has since become one of the best places to see stellar independent bands perform. The Evening Muse is another top-notch venue featuring live acts from all genres, offering attendees an enhanced live experience with original art adorning the walls and a bar serving an impressive drinks menu. And on most Monday nights, the Evening Muse features an Open Mic show if you want to strut your stuff on stage.
NoDa's urban escape
Packed with culture but in a laid-back environment, NoDa is the ideal neighborhood in which to enjoy a lively scene without the hustle and bustle of the big city. For example, NoDa is a veritable foodie heaven with its outstanding restaurants, like Haberdish, which serves up tasty Southern fare alongside an abundance of craft cocktails. Another favorite is Local Loaf, where you can dine on freshly-baked bread, as well as a variety of scrumptious dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients. If you want to ditch the knife and fork to eat something that will really hit the spot, then stop by Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint or Cabo Fish Taco.
This being NoDa, you're going to find several hangouts that aren't your standard cafe or watering hole. A great example is Mac Tabby Cat Cafe, which functions as a coffee shop and bar in addition to that of a cat lounge where you can lounge around a dozen felines, and maybe even adopt one as your own. And then there's the Blind Pig, a place that seems like a regular bar on the outside until you walk in and are instantly transported back to your youth with all of the arcade games you can play while you sip on a cold one.
Vintage stores are all the rage in hip neighborhoods these days, and NoDa has no shortage of shops where you can find some treasure of your own at a wicked price, like The Rat's Nest, Diversify, OldNews Vintage, and Blank Generation. Buy something stylish for the little ones at James + Joy, and pick up an exotic piece of handmade art from Pura Vida Worldly Art. For even more shopping, visit this Charlotte area filled with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens.