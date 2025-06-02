This Upstate New York Town Near Niagara Falls Offers Bass Fishing, Snowmobiling, And A World-Class Art Venue
Few of the earth's natural wonders impress quite as much as Niagara Falls. These thundering cascades, which straddle the U.S.-Canada border, draw millions of visitors a year for a reason. This region has it all: outdoor adventure, rich history, honeymoon heritage and a wealth of other cultural highlights. This means there is plenty to do and see beyond visiting the waterfalls themselves.
Just a short drive away from the center of this landmark, you'll find Lewiston, a hidden gem which sits on the Niagara River. Here, small-town charm meets world-class wonder, where you'll find the opportunity to truly experience what Jimmy Carter called "The Most Historic Square Mile in America." Playing a pivotal role in the Underground Railroad, Lewiston was an instrumental location which helped aid escaping slaves. The town was also the site of a battle during the 1812 war, where members of the Tuscarora Nation overthrew British Forces. Mixing history, a thriving arts scene, and offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure, Lewiston is the best place to skip the tourist traps of Niagara Falls and experience one of the best things to do in the waterfall capital of the world.
Lewiston, a winter wonderland and anglers delight
One of the biggest appeals of Lewiston is that it grants excellent access to bass fishing. "The Gorge," located on the lower Niagara River, offers some of the prime fishing spots in the area. Access points around Artpark and the hydroelectric power plant are particularly abundant with bass. Fishing enthusiasts can also find plenty of great spots to cast their hooks at the Joseph Davis State Park, which spans 388 acres along the Niagara River. This natural park is open all year round and provides plenty of opportunities for experienced or novice anglers. At the Lewiston Landing Waterfront Park, you'll find excellent public boat launches and charter services, with guided tours available from companies such as the Niagara River Guides.
Though fishing is best done in the summer months, Lewiston is a great place to visit all year round, with the village transforming into a snowy paradise in the winter months, making it an action-packed adventure playground for outdoorsy types. Various Niagara trails cater to snowmobilers of all skill levels, with nearby open spaces becoming hubs for skiing and snowshoeing, too. The groomed trails of the Niagara snowmobile trail network stretch across fields, forests and are easily accessible from the outskirts of the village. Tuscarora State Park also offers numerous trails for both snowmobiling and snowshoeing, with wide paths winding along the Lake Ontario shoreline. If skiing is your preferred winter sport, Joseph Davis State Park transforms into a winter wonderland with its well-maintained trails becoming serene ski paths.
New York's secret artistic hotspot
If all this has piqued your interest, then, luckily, getting to Lewiston is fairly straightforward as the nearby airport of Niagara Falls International (IAG) is only 9.5 miles away. From Niagara Falls itself, the drive to Lewiston is only about 20 minutes, giving visitors a pretty view along the Niagara Scenic Parkway. Stay at the Niagara Crossing Hotel and spa, which may be Lewiston's most luxurious stay. This hotel combines historic charm with modern comfort and river views. Dining in Lewiston also adds to the charm, with notable stops being Tin Pan Alley, known for its classic American grub. Griffon Brewery and Gastropub is a local classic that serves up craft beers, perfect for the end of a long, action-packed day.
Once settled, you'll be surprised that this town has so much to offer, as not only is the place a hub of outdoor adventure, but it's also a leading cultural landmark, with world-class art venues. The Earl W. Rydges Artpark State Park (also known as Artpark) is a huge, 150-acre state park which serves as a cultural epicenter. With a diverse range of events throughout the year, including concerts and theatrical productions, the backdrop of the Niagara Gorge adds a breathtaking backdrop to every performance. What's more, the Castellani Art Museum on Niagara University campus exhibits an exciting range of contemporary and folk art by both emerging and nationally recognized artists.
This moderately unknown part of New York offers much more than meets the eye. With a fascinating local history and stimulating arts scene, discover another side to the rushing, roaring Niagara Falls and the glitz and glamour of the Big Apple.