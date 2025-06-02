This Upstate New York Town Near Niagara Falls Offers Bass Fishing, Snowmobiling, And A World-Class Art Venue

If all this has piqued your interest, then, luckily, getting to Lewiston is fairly straightforward as the nearby airport of Niagara Falls International (IAG) is only 9.5 miles away. From Niagara Falls itself, the drive to Lewiston is only about 20 minutes, giving visitors a pretty view along the Niagara Scenic Parkway. Stay at the Niagara Crossing Hotel and spa, which may be Lewiston's most luxurious stay. This hotel combines historic charm with modern comfort and river views. Dining in Lewiston also adds to the charm, with notable stops being Tin Pan Alley, known for its classic American grub. Griffon Brewery and Gastropub is a local classic that serves up craft beers, perfect for the end of a long, action-packed day.

Once settled, you'll be surprised that this town has so much to offer, as not only is the place a hub of outdoor adventure, but it's also a leading cultural landmark, with world-class art venues. The Earl W. Rydges Artpark State Park (also known as Artpark) is a huge, 150-acre state park which serves as a cultural epicenter. With a diverse range of events throughout the year, including concerts and theatrical productions, the backdrop of the Niagara Gorge adds a breathtaking backdrop to every performance. What's more, the Castellani Art Museum on Niagara University campus exhibits an exciting range of contemporary and folk art by both emerging and nationally recognized artists.

This moderately unknown part of New York offers much more than meets the eye. With a fascinating local history and stimulating arts scene, discover another side to the rushing, roaring Niagara Falls and the glitz and glamour of the Big Apple.