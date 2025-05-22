The 'Waterfall Capital Of The World' Is This Resurgent Canadian City Near Niagara With Hundreds Of Falls
Niagara Falls is a literal force of nature, cascading for miles over the American and Canadian borders (the state of New York and the province of Ontario, specifically). And yet the surrounding town, also called Niagara Falls, doesn't earn the nickname the "Waterfall Capital of the World." That distinction, however, does go to an oft-overlooked neighbor of these renowned falls: the city of Hamilton, Ontario.
Hamilton, about 50 miles northwest of Niagara Falls along Lake Ontario, is situated on the Niagara Escarpment. This long rock ridge, called "the Mountain" by Hamilton locals, stretches for hundreds of miles across the Great Lakes Basin in the U.S. and Canada, is known as "the backbone of North America." Thanks to this endless "backbone," Hamilton is prime for waterfalls, as evidenced by the sheer amount of them in the area. The total number of waterfalls is disputed, but experts generally agree it's between 130 and 156.
Some of these waterfalls cascade down cliffs, some are smaller, some are easily accessible, and some require a moderate hike. Yet they all have one thing in common: They're within the city limits of Hamilton, making Hamilton the undisputed "Waterfall Capital." Even the Smithsonian has named Hamilton thus, and when the Smithsonian says so, people listen. However, unlike its neighbor Toronto, where a secret hidden wilderness thrives right in the city, Hamilton hasn't always been known for its accessible nature and its many waterfalls. In fact, until 2008, Hamilton was unfortunately nicknamed the "Armpit of Ontario."
From the 'Armpit of Ontario' to the 'Waterfall Capital of the World'
Many cities and towns have been revitalized or found new life, it's true. Yet, has there been quite a dramatic transformation as Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada, once the "Armpit of Ontario" and now the "Waterfall Capital of the World?" And how did a city with over 100 waterfalls within the city limits ever even get the nickname the "Armpit of Ontario?" Industry. Like many a great city that's been humbled by an unfortunate nickname, a distinctive smell inspired the moniker. In the case of Hamilton, multiple steel mills in and around the city gave it an unmistakable and unfortunate scent, in addition to general pollution.
It's also unfortunate that Hamilton gained this nickname because, thanks to its waterfalls and the fact that it's a mere 50 miles from one of North America's most famous landmarks — Niagara Falls — it could have been a tourism hotspot. Just look at neighbor Niagara-on-the-Lake, which has been able to capitalize on its location right outside Niagara Falls as a less crowded gem with award-winning wineries. However, in 2008, a local nonprofit, City of Waterfalls, was founded to promote and protect Hamilton's waterfalls. The nonprofit sponsored volunteers to hunt down every waterfall within the city, which, at last count, was 130 (although the Smithsonian claims there are 156 waterfalls). The nonprofit also provides information on each waterfall, such as access points, height, and history. Hamilton has embraced the waterfalls in recent years, with revitalization projects and viewing platforms, and Hamilton's up-and-coming arts and culinary scene has helped put the whole "armpit" thing aside.
Some of Hamilton's best waterfalls
Although Hamilton, the "City of Waterfalls," doesn't have a single waterfall as powerful as Niagara or Kakabeka Falls, one of Canada's most awe-inspiring waterfalls known as the "Niagara of the North," it makes up for this with the sheer number of falls, not to mention variety. The tallest waterfall, Tews Falls, which stands over 135 feet (41 meters) high, cascades over cliffs ending in a dramatic limestone basin. Tews Falls is part of the Spencer Gorge/Webster's Falls Conservation Area, also home to Hamilton's most iconic waterfall, Webster Falls. Both can be visited on the same day, although they do require advance reservations, especially in the autumn season.
Another popular waterfall is Albion Falls, which cascades over several steps into a picturesque green gorge. Albion Falls has several platforms, making it very wheelchair-friendly. You can also park at the nearby Buttermilk Falls — which is especially beautiful in winter when it becomes a waterfall of ice and a hotspot for ice climbers — then follow the trail and road for about half a mile up to Albion Falls, getting a few spectacular viewpoints along the way.
For a three-in-one waterfall hike, head to Tiffany Falls, which has a strong flow year-round. Then, follow the trail through the woods to Sherman Falls (also known as Fairy Falls or Angel Falls), and then on to smaller (but still pretty) Canterbury Falls. A more "secret" waterfall near Tiffany Falls, which requires a muddy, steep but thankfully short trek, is the unique Washboard Falls. As these are just a few of Hamilton's spectacular waterfalls, it's pretty clear that it deserves the title "City of Waterfalls." And for everyone's sake, here's hoping "the Armpit of Ontario" becomes a thing of the past.