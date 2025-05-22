The 'Waterfall Capital Of The World' Is This Resurgent Canadian City Near Niagara With Hundreds Of Falls

Niagara Falls is a literal force of nature, cascading for miles over the American and Canadian borders (the state of New York and the province of Ontario, specifically). And yet the surrounding town, also called Niagara Falls, doesn't earn the nickname the "Waterfall Capital of the World." That distinction, however, does go to an oft-overlooked neighbor of these renowned falls: the city of Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton, about 50 miles northwest of Niagara Falls along Lake Ontario, is situated on the Niagara Escarpment. This long rock ridge, called "the Mountain" by Hamilton locals, stretches for hundreds of miles across the Great Lakes Basin in the U.S. and Canada, is known as "the backbone of North America." Thanks to this endless "backbone," Hamilton is prime for waterfalls, as evidenced by the sheer amount of them in the area. The total number of waterfalls is disputed, but experts generally agree it's between 130 and 156.

Some of these waterfalls cascade down cliffs, some are smaller, some are easily accessible, and some require a moderate hike. Yet they all have one thing in common: They're within the city limits of Hamilton, making Hamilton the undisputed "Waterfall Capital." Even the Smithsonian has named Hamilton thus, and when the Smithsonian says so, people listen. However, unlike its neighbor Toronto, where a secret hidden wilderness thrives right in the city, Hamilton hasn't always been known for its accessible nature and its many waterfalls. In fact, until 2008, Hamilton was unfortunately nicknamed the "Armpit of Ontario."