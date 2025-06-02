One Of The World's Top Beaches Is An Uncrowded Caribbean Gem With Golden Sands And Turquoise Waters
If there was ever a doubt that Grenada needed to be on your to-visit list, let the fact that it is home to one of the best beaches in the world firmly place it at the top. The Caribbean is prized for its abundant culture, musical legacies, diversity of lush landscapes, and of course, post card–worthy beaches. Grenada (sometimes called the "spice island" because it always smells like cookies) is within the eastern Caribbean and boasts many pristine sandy beaches, but none come close to the beauty of Grand Anse Beach.
Grand Anse Beach is located in the southwestern part of the island, about 6 miles south of the capital, St. George's, and has become one of the most popular destinations for tourists. It is easily accessible by public and private transportation. You can catch a land taxi from St. George's for around $10 and a water taxi for around $4. By land or by sea the journey is around 10 minutes. The nearest airport to Grand Anse Beach is Grenada's only one, Maurice Bishop Airport (GND), and it is conveniently only a 10-minute taxi drive away. The beach itself is two miles long and offers plenty of space to marvel at the stretches of pristine white sand and dreamy turquoise waters, even when there are a string of cruise ships docked at the beach. The beach is beautiful year-round but it's always worth keeping hurricane season in mind — which runs from June to November — when planning your trip to the Caribbean, although this region is usually untroubled.
What to do when visiting Grand Anse Beach in Grenada
The beach is full of shops, bars, restaurants, and places to stay, but perhaps the most exciting aspect of this beach for those craving adventure on their Caribbean vacation is the possibility of water sports. Grand Anse Beach is not just an oasis of serenity, this beach is also a hotspot for scuba diving and other forms of underwater fun. Dive Grenada is an award winning PADI 5 Star Dive Center located right on Grand Anse Beach within Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort. With just a 5–10 minute boat ride out, you'll be able to explore the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, swim with sea turtles, and get a glimpse of the largest shipwreck in Grenada, the Bianca C, locally referred to as the "Titanic of the Caribbean." Whether you get to know what lies underwater through snorkeling or dive excursions, Grand Anse Beach is too good to only be enjoyed on dry land.
If you're not much into scuba diving or snorkeling, other ways to get your feet wet (no pun intended) in crystal clear Caribbean waters is to go kayaking or parasailing, offered by both locals on the beach or resorts. The beach, which doesn't close, makes for a perfect backdrop to enjoy the views. Bonus points if you experience a stunning Caribbean sunset over the sea. There is also the option of free WiFi — a rarity as far as beaches go — for all your connectivity needs. The sea is easy to enter which also makes it a perfect place for swimming with gentle waves. The beach is popular among tourists and Grenadians and you might be able to watch or ask to join a game of sea-side cricket or football which is sometimes played on this famous beach.
Where to eat and drink when visiting Grand Anse Beach
Umbrellas Beach Bar is everything you could want from a perfectly Caribbean, laid-back, beach-side dining experience. Located at the mid-point of Grand Anse Beach, this is where to dine to be at the center of all the fun. The menu caters to all types of foodie preferences from freshly made burgers to crispy fish tacos. There are also plenty of options for vegan and vegetarian diets as well as a colorful selection of cocktails and homemade desserts (the vanilla bread pudding is house-made with butter rum sauce). With live music and plenty of time to lap up the Grenadian talent on the weekends, you can guarantee a good time. The operating hours for Umbrellas Beach Bar are 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. daily.
To get your hands on some of the best local food options, Coconut Beach is the place to be. The restaurant is known for its Cajun and Creole food and is often enjoyed by Grenadians and travelers alike. As far as the menu goes, expect the likes of lobster, garlic and Caribbean-style shrimp, spiced tofu, and more. If you're lucky enough to catch it on special, you can grab a plate of oil down, Grenada's national dish, so you can experience some authentic flavor. The menu at Coconut Beach also caters to vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners. You can find a range of events and entertainment at Coconut Beach. The spot hosts soca music events — one of the Caribbean's main regional genres — so you can dance off your meal and take in the unique Caribbean travel experience.