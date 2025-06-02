One Of The World's Top Beaches Is An Uncrowded Caribbean Gem With Golden Sands And Turquoise Waters

If there was ever a doubt that Grenada needed to be on your to-visit list, let the fact that it is home to one of the best beaches in the world firmly place it at the top. The Caribbean is prized for its abundant culture, musical legacies, diversity of lush landscapes, and of course, post card–worthy beaches. Grenada (sometimes called the "spice island" because it always smells like cookies) is within the eastern Caribbean and boasts many pristine sandy beaches, but none come close to the beauty of Grand Anse Beach.

Grand Anse Beach is located in the southwestern part of the island, about 6 miles south of the capital, St. George's, and has become one of the most popular destinations for tourists. It is easily accessible by public and private transportation. You can catch a land taxi from St. George's for around $10 and a water taxi for around $4. By land or by sea the journey is around 10 minutes. The nearest airport to Grand Anse Beach is Grenada's only one, Maurice Bishop Airport (GND), and it is conveniently only a 10-minute taxi drive away. The beach itself is two miles long and offers plenty of space to marvel at the stretches of pristine white sand and dreamy turquoise waters, even when there are a string of cruise ships docked at the beach. The beach is beautiful year-round but it's always worth keeping hurricane season in mind — which runs from June to November — when planning your trip to the Caribbean, although this region is usually untroubled.